Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-06-2017

|Name
|Green, Jackie Lou
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Green, Jackie Lou (W /F/58) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4804 Orchard Tr, Marshville, NC, on 4/6/2017 01:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Simpson, Jennifer Diane
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|201703162
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Jennifer Diane (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1410 North Hills Dr, Unionville, NC, on 4/6/2017 03:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|White, Kionna Capri
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|201700120
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|White, Kionna Capri (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3198 E Hwy 74/presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2017 03:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B
|Name
|Passerella, Michael Joseph
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|201703161
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Passerella, Michael Joseph (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 515 Cedarwood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2017 03:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I
|Name
|Huntley, Franchot Zackary
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – Non-Support (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Franchot Zackary (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – Non-support (M), at 1003 Taylor St, Wingate, NC, on 4/6/2017 09:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Groomes, Jaron Michael
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Second Degree Trespassing) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (2Nd Degree Trespass) (M), 3) Fail To Appear -1 (Misd Larceny) (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (2Nd Degree Trespass) (M),
|Description
|Groomes, Jaron Michael (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (second Degree Trespassing) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (2nd Degree Trespass) (M), 3) Fail To Appear -1 (misd Larceny) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (2nd Degree Trespass) (M), at 822 E Highway 218, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2017 11:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Wolfe, Amber Dale
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Wolfe, Amber Dale (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2017 13:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Medlin, Garrett Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|201703175
|Charge
|Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
|Description
|Medlin, Garrett Lee (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 4523 Lucy Short Cut Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/6/2017 14:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J
|Name
|Karriker, Marcela Avila
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Karriker, Marcela Avila (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 17100 Green Dolphin Lane, Corneluis, NC, on 4/6/2017 14:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Ates, Jesse Paul
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|201703008
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Ates, Jesse Paul (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 8303 Beacon Hills Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/6/2017 15:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Smith, Tiffany Lavone
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|201700057
|Charge
|1) Obtain Cs By Fraud/Forgery (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Obtain Cs By Fraud/Forgery (F), And 4) Obtain Cs By Fraud/Forgery (F),
|Description
|Smith, Tiffany Lavone (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtain Cs By Fraud/forgery (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Obtain Cs By Fraud/forgery (F), and 4) Obtain Cs By Fraud/forgery (F), at 1107 Camden Rd, Wadesboro, NC, on 4/6/2017 15:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Harris, J P
|Name
|Thomas, James Brady
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|201703187
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Thomas, James Brady (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 6913 Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2017 15:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Mcclendon, William Washingtoin
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|201700533
|Charge
|Acquire, Obtain Drug (M),
|Description
|Mcclendon, William Washingtoin (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Acquire, Obtain Drug (M), at 2019 Sojourn Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/6/2017 16:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Harris, J P
|Name
|Passerella, Michael Joseph
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Passerella, Michael Joseph (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2017 16:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Berg, Kevin Christopher
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|201700119
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Berg, Kevin Christopher (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 400 Archibald Rd, Concord, NC, on 4/6/2017 17:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Smith, Katie Lorraine
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – M – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired), M (M),
|Description
|Smith, Katie Lorraine (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – M – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired), M (M), at 8616 Ellington Park Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 4/6/2017 18:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Summerford, Michael Daniel
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|201703192
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Summerford, Michael Daniel (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5926 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 4/6/2017 18:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Robillard, K A
|Name
|White, Jessica Mae
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|201703192
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|White, Jessica Mae (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5926 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 4/6/2017 18:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Robillard, K A
|Name
|Clyburn, Stephon Chavis
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Stephon Chavis (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), at 115 Polaris Dr, Wingate, NC, on 4/6/2017 19:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B
|Name
|White, Jessica Mae
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|White, Jessica Mae (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 6713 Rebel Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/6/2017 20:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Fitch, William Jefferies
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Non Impaired Rev) (M),
|Description
|Fitch, William Jefferies (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Non Impaired Rev) (M), at 1400 E Hwy 218, Fairview, NC, on 4/6/2017 21:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury
|Arrest Date
|04-06-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (C), at [Address], on 01:42, 4/6/2017. Reported: 01:42, 4/6/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|04-06-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 04:17, 4/6/2017. Reported: 04:17, 4/6/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C