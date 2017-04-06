Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-06-2017

April 6, 2017

Name Green, Jackie Lou
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Green, Jackie Lou (W /F/58) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4804 Orchard Tr, Marshville, NC, on 4/6/2017 01:29.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Simpson, Jennifer Diane
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case 201703162
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Simpson, Jennifer Diane (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1410 North Hills Dr, Unionville, NC, on 4/6/2017 03:03.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name White, Kionna Capri
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case 201700120
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description White, Kionna Capri (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3198 E Hwy 74/presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2017 03:13.
Arresting Officer Helms, B

Name Passerella, Michael Joseph
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case 201703161
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Passerella, Michael Joseph (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 515 Cedarwood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2017 03:20.
Arresting Officer Gross, I

Name Huntley, Franchot Zackary
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – Non-Support (M),
Description Huntley, Franchot Zackary (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – Non-support (M), at 1003 Taylor St, Wingate, NC, on 4/6/2017 09:35.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Groomes, Jaron Michael
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Second Degree Trespassing) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (2Nd Degree Trespass) (M), 3) Fail To Appear -1 (Misd Larceny) (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (2Nd Degree Trespass) (M),
Description Groomes, Jaron Michael (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (second Degree Trespassing) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (2nd Degree Trespass) (M), 3) Fail To Appear -1 (misd Larceny) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (2nd Degree Trespass) (M), at 822 E Highway 218, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2017 11:35.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M

Name Wolfe, Amber Dale
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Wolfe, Amber Dale (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2017 13:55.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Medlin, Garrett Lee
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case 201703175
Charge Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
Description Medlin, Garrett Lee (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 4523 Lucy Short Cut Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/6/2017 14:08.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J

Name Karriker, Marcela Avila
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Karriker, Marcela Avila (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 17100 Green Dolphin Lane, Corneluis, NC, on 4/6/2017 14:14.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Ates, Jesse Paul
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case 201703008
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Ates, Jesse Paul (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 8303 Beacon Hills Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/6/2017 15:02.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Smith, Tiffany Lavone
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case 201700057
Charge 1) Obtain Cs By Fraud/Forgery (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Obtain Cs By Fraud/Forgery (F), And 4) Obtain Cs By Fraud/Forgery (F),
Description Smith, Tiffany Lavone (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtain Cs By Fraud/forgery (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Obtain Cs By Fraud/forgery (F), and 4) Obtain Cs By Fraud/forgery (F), at 1107 Camden Rd, Wadesboro, NC, on 4/6/2017 15:04.
Arresting Officer Harris, J P

Name Thomas, James Brady
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case 201703187
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Thomas, James Brady (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 6913 Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2017 15:55.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Mcclendon, William Washingtoin
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case 201700533
Charge Acquire, Obtain Drug (M),
Description Mcclendon, William Washingtoin (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Acquire, Obtain Drug (M), at 2019 Sojourn Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/6/2017 16:42.
Arresting Officer Harris, J P

Name Passerella, Michael Joseph
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
Description Passerella, Michael Joseph (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2017 16:55.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Berg, Kevin Christopher
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case 201700119
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Berg, Kevin Christopher (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 400 Archibald Rd, Concord, NC, on 4/6/2017 17:41.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Smith, Katie Lorraine
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – M – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired), M (M),
Description Smith, Katie Lorraine (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – M – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired), M (M), at 8616 Ellington Park Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 4/6/2017 18:02.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Summerford, Michael Daniel
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case 201703192
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Summerford, Michael Daniel (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5926 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 4/6/2017 18:17.
Arresting Officer Robillard, K A

Name White, Jessica Mae
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case 201703192
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description White, Jessica Mae (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5926 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 4/6/2017 18:21.
Arresting Officer Robillard, K A

Name Clyburn, Stephon Chavis
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M),
Description Clyburn, Stephon Chavis (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), at 115 Polaris Dr, Wingate, NC, on 4/6/2017 19:30.
Arresting Officer Helms, B

Name White, Jessica Mae
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description White, Jessica Mae (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 6713 Rebel Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/6/2017 20:32.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M

Name Fitch, William Jefferies
Arrest Date 04/06/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Non Impaired Rev) (M),
Description Fitch, William Jefferies (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Non Impaired Rev) (M), at 1400 E Hwy 218, Fairview, NC, on 4/6/2017 21:44.
Arresting Officer Dye, J R

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury
Arrest Date 04-06-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (C), at [Address], on 01:42, 4/6/2017. Reported: 01:42, 4/6/2017.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 04-06-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 04:17, 4/6/2017. Reported: 04:17, 4/6/2017.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C
