Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-10-2017

|Name
|Marsh, Michael Darius
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|201700298
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Marsh, Michael Darius (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/10/2017 01:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Waddell, Zachary Brian
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Waddell, Zachary Brian (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2115 Fieldstone Gate Ct, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 02:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, R W
|Name
|Marsh, Michael Darius
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fugitive (M),
|Description
|Marsh, Michael Darius (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (M), at 1319 J J Autry Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/10/2017 04:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Laney, M D
|Name
|Long, Isaac Izail
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Long, Isaac Izail (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 05:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Owens, Chadrick Antwan
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|201703289
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Owens, Chadrick Antwan (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 501 West Short Plaza, Wadesboro, NC, on 4/10/2017 11:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Carlton, Andrew Ray
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ (Breaking And Entering, Larceny), F (F),
|Description
|Carlton, Andrew Ray (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (breaking And Entering, Larceny), F (F), at 3202 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 12:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Kiser, James Kevin
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ(Rdo) (M),
|Description
|Kiser, James Kevin (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Writ(rdo) (M), [Missing Address], on 4/10/2017 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnes, C F
|Name
|Burgess, Michael
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ, F (F),
|Description
|Burgess, Michael (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Writ, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 12:39.
|Arresting Officer
|
|Name
|Owens, Chadrick Antwan
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|201703289
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Owens, Chadrick Antwan (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 501 West Short Plaza, Wadesboro, NC, on 4/10/2017 13:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Nesbit, Suzane Airas
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|201703299
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Nesbit, Suzane Airas (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 5209 Carriker Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 13:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Walters, Brandon Kelly
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ (Fta – F – 1) (F),
|Description
|Walters, Brandon Kelly (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Writ (fta – F – 1) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Owens, Chadrick Antwan
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|201703289
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Owens, Chadrick Antwan (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 501 West Short Plaza, Wadesboro, NC, on 4/10/2017 14:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Cheek, Erin Marie
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|201703310
|Charge
|Fta – Child Support (M),
|Description
|Cheek, Erin Marie (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fta – Child Support (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 15:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Spruill, F A
|Name
|Fletcher, Rachel Nicole
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Fletcher, Rachel Nicole (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), [Missing Address], on 4/10/2017 15:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnes, C F
|Name
|Blakeney, Dorothea Jeanette
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Larceny By Anti-Inventory Device (F),
|Description
|Blakeney, Dorothea Jeanette (B /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Anti-inventory Device (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 15:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Tomberlin, R R
|Name
|Smith, David Wayne
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Fail To Report Accident (M), 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Smith, David Wayne (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Report Accident (M), 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 308 Drexel Dr, Stallings, NC, on 4/10/2017 17:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Rendina, Bruno Joseph
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Second Degree Kidnapping (F), 2) Second Degree Forcible Rape (F), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (F),
|Description
|Rendina, Bruno Joseph (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Second Degree Kidnapping (F), 2) Second Degree Forcible Rape (F), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 17:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Ciufo, Aimee Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Ciufo, Aimee Elizabeth (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 1318 Parkside Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 4/10/2017 18:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Ciufo, Aimee Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|201700749
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Ciufo, Aimee Elizabeth (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1318 Parkside Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 4/10/2017 18:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Byrum, Daniel Allen
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2017
|Court Case
|201703315
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Ficticious Info To Officer (M),
|Description
|Byrum, Daniel Allen (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), at 1108 Salem Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 18:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Geise, Madison Marianne
|Arrest Date
|04-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Geise, Madison Marianne (W /F/19) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at Waxhaw Marvin Rd/helms Rd, Waxhaw, on 4/10/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Huntley, Darius Jaquan
|Arrest Date
|04-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Huntley, Darius Jaquan (B /M/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1101 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 12:09:51 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|Dufault, Christopher James
|Arrest Date
|04-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Dufault, Christopher James (W /M/22) Cited on Charge of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (201703277), at 2836 L J Whitley Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 12:48:20 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Rushing, William James
|Arrest Date
|04-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Rushing, William James (B /M/37) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 6325 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 4/10/2017 7:40:36 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Marks, R
|Name
|Arnett, Candace Hanes
|Arrest Date
|04-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Arnett, Candace Hanes (W /F/50) Cited on Charge of Unsafe Lane Change, at 1399 Airport Rd/corporate Center Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 7:42:39 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Meyers, Denise Marie
|Arrest Date
|04-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Meyers, Denise Marie (W /F/46) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at U.s 74 / Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 10:05:09 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Lanier, Stewart Ashley
|Arrest Date
|04-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Lanier, Stewart Ashley (W /M/61) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 699 Morgan Mill Rd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 10:20:08 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Soto, L M
|Name
|Young, Tyawana Latresa
|Arrest Date
|04-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Young, Tyawana Latresa (B /F/40) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 1500 Secrest Short Cut Rd/concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 2:05:43 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|04-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 01:32, 4/10/2017 and 01:32, 4/10/2017. Reported: 01:32, 4/10/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilds, R A
|Name
|Edwards, Ria Jade
|Arrest Date
|04-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Edwards, Ria Jade (W /F/16) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at 4103 Watson Church Rd, Monroe, NC, between 17:00, 4/7/2017 and 03:26, 4/10/2017. Reported: 03:26, 4/10/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Fastenal VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|04-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Fastenal VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1635 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, between 17:00, 4/7/2017 and 08:30, 4/10/2017. Reported: 08:39, 4/10/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Soto, L M
|Name
|Jordan, Brittney Shea
|Arrest Date
|04-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Jordan, Brittney Shea (B /F/29) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1528 Stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 08:53, 4/10/2017. Reported: 08:53, 4/10/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Soto, L M
|Name
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
|Arrest Date
|04-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1200 Cherry St, Monroe, NC, between 15:00, 4/7/2017 and 08:57, 4/10/2017. Reported: 08:57, 4/10/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|Advance Auto Parts VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
|Arrest Date
|04-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Advance Auto Parts VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 2102 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 4/8/2017 and 09:30, 4/10/2017. Reported: 10:48, 4/10/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A