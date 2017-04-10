Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-10-2017

April 10, 2017

Name Marsh, Michael Darius
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case 201700298
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Marsh, Michael Darius (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/10/2017 01:31.
Arresting Officer Helms, P

Name Waddell, Zachary Brian
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Waddell, Zachary Brian (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2115 Fieldstone Gate Ct, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 02:33.
Arresting Officer Helms, R W

Name Marsh, Michael Darius
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (M),
Description Marsh, Michael Darius (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (M), at 1319 J J Autry Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/10/2017 04:03.
Arresting Officer Laney, M D

Name Long, Isaac Izail
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Long, Isaac Izail (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 05:59.
Arresting Officer Tate, T L

Name Owens, Chadrick Antwan
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case 201703289
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Owens, Chadrick Antwan (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 501 West Short Plaza, Wadesboro, NC, on 4/10/2017 11:24.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Carlton, Andrew Ray
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (Breaking And Entering, Larceny), F (F),
Description Carlton, Andrew Ray (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (breaking And Entering, Larceny), F (F), at 3202 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 12:26.
Arresting Officer Tate, T L

Name Kiser, James Kevin
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ(Rdo) (M),
Description Kiser, James Kevin (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Writ(rdo) (M), [Missing Address], on 4/10/2017 12:30.
Arresting Officer Barnes, C F

Name Burgess, Michael
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ, F (F),
Description Burgess, Michael (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Writ, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 12:39.
Arresting Officer  

Name Owens, Chadrick Antwan
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case 201703289
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Owens, Chadrick Antwan (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 501 West Short Plaza, Wadesboro, NC, on 4/10/2017 13:01.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Nesbit, Suzane Airas
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case 201703299
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Nesbit, Suzane Airas (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 5209 Carriker Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 13:36.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Walters, Brandon Kelly
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (Fta – F – 1) (F),
Description Walters, Brandon Kelly (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Writ (fta – F – 1) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 14:20.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Owens, Chadrick Antwan
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case 201703289
Charge Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Owens, Chadrick Antwan (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 501 West Short Plaza, Wadesboro, NC, on 4/10/2017 14:47.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Cheek, Erin Marie
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case 201703310
Charge Fta – Child Support (M),
Description Cheek, Erin Marie (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fta – Child Support (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 15:31.
Arresting Officer Spruill, F A

Name Fletcher, Rachel Nicole
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Fletcher, Rachel Nicole (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), [Missing Address], on 4/10/2017 15:40.
Arresting Officer Barnes, C F

Name Blakeney, Dorothea Jeanette
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Larceny By Anti-Inventory Device (F),
Description Blakeney, Dorothea Jeanette (B /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Anti-inventory Device (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 15:50.
Arresting Officer Tomberlin, R R

Name Smith, David Wayne
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Report Accident (M), 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Smith, David Wayne (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Report Accident (M), 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 308 Drexel Dr, Stallings, NC, on 4/10/2017 17:01.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Rendina, Bruno Joseph
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Second Degree Kidnapping (F), 2) Second Degree Forcible Rape (F), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (F),
Description Rendina, Bruno Joseph (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Second Degree Kidnapping (F), 2) Second Degree Forcible Rape (F), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 17:55.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Ciufo, Aimee Elizabeth
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Ciufo, Aimee Elizabeth (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 1318 Parkside Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 4/10/2017 18:08.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M

Name Ciufo, Aimee Elizabeth
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case 201700749
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Ciufo, Aimee Elizabeth (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1318 Parkside Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 4/10/2017 18:12.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M

Name Byrum, Daniel Allen
Arrest Date 04/10/2017
Court Case 201703315
Charge 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Ficticious Info To Officer (M),
Description Byrum, Daniel Allen (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), at 1108 Salem Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 18:36.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Geise, Madison Marianne
Arrest Date 04-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Geise, Madison Marianne (W /F/19) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at Waxhaw Marvin Rd/helms Rd, Waxhaw, on 4/10/2017.
Arresting Officer Helms, P

Name Huntley, Darius Jaquan
Arrest Date 04-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Huntley, Darius Jaquan (B /M/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1101 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 12:09:51 AM.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name Dufault, Christopher James
Arrest Date 04-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Dufault, Christopher James (W /M/22) Cited on Charge of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (201703277), at 2836 L J Whitley Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 12:48:20 AM.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Rushing, William James
Arrest Date 04-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Rushing, William James (B /M/37) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 6325 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 4/10/2017 7:40:36 AM.
Arresting Officer Marks, R

Name Arnett, Candace Hanes
Arrest Date 04-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Arnett, Candace Hanes (W /F/50) Cited on Charge of Unsafe Lane Change, at 1399 Airport Rd/corporate Center Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 7:42:39 AM.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Meyers, Denise Marie
Arrest Date 04-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Meyers, Denise Marie (W /F/46) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at U.s 74 / Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 10:05:09 AM.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Lanier, Stewart Ashley
Arrest Date 04-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Lanier, Stewart Ashley (W /M/61) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 699 Morgan Mill Rd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 10:20:08 AM.
Arresting Officer Soto, L M

Name Young, Tyawana Latresa
Arrest Date 04-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Young, Tyawana Latresa (B /F/40) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 1500 Secrest Short Cut Rd/concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2017 2:05:43 PM.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 04-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 01:32, 4/10/2017 and 01:32, 4/10/2017. Reported: 01:32, 4/10/2017.
Arresting Officer Wilds, R A

Name Edwards, Ria Jade
Arrest Date 04-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Edwards, Ria Jade (W /F/16) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at 4103 Watson Church Rd, Monroe, NC, between 17:00, 4/7/2017 and 03:26, 4/10/2017. Reported: 03:26, 4/10/2017.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Fastenal VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 04-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Fastenal VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1635 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, between 17:00, 4/7/2017 and 08:30, 4/10/2017. Reported: 08:39, 4/10/2017.
Arresting Officer Soto, L M

Name Jordan, Brittney Shea
Arrest Date 04-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Jordan, Brittney Shea (B /F/29) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1528 Stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 08:53, 4/10/2017. Reported: 08:53, 4/10/2017.
Arresting Officer Soto, L M

Name City Of Monroe VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
Arrest Date 04-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description City Of Monroe VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1200 Cherry St, Monroe, NC, between 15:00, 4/7/2017 and 08:57, 4/10/2017. Reported: 08:57, 4/10/2017.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A

Name Advance Auto Parts VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
Arrest Date 04-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Advance Auto Parts VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 2102 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 4/8/2017 and 09:30, 4/10/2017. Reported: 10:48, 4/10/2017.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A
