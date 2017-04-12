Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-12-2017

Warning
|Name
|Deese, Ricky Dale
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M),
|Description
|Deese, Ricky Dale (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), at 1312 Sara Hinson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 00:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Lopez, Carmelo
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|201609166
|Charge
|1) Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F), 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F), 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), And 4) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Lopez, Carmelo (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F), 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F), 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), and 4) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 304 W East Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 00:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Russ, Beverly Ann
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Russ, Beverly Ann (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1312 Sara Hinson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 00:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Green, Gakerria Elona
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|201702451
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Green, Gakerria Elona (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 02:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Wade, Jeanette
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|201702449
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Wade, Jeanette (B /F/73) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 02:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Echeverria, Jonathan Alexander
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|201702491
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Echeverria, Jonathan Alexander (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 301 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 05:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Echeverria, Jonathan Alexander
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|201702492
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Echeverria, Jonathan Alexander (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 301 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 05:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Harrold, Julie Dawn
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Harrold, Julie Dawn (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 5006 Farmview Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/12/2017 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Godwin, J C
|Name
|Caldwell, Dustyn Le-reginald
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation Out Of County – Contempt (F),
|Description
|Caldwell, Dustyn Le-reginald (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation Out Of County – Contempt (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 11:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Lunda, Landry
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – (Injury To Real Property), M (M),
|Description
|Lunda, Landry (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – (injury To Real Property), M (M), at 4798 E Hwy 74/olde Country Ln, Wingate, NC, on 4/12/2017 11:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Southerland, Kevin John
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|201700068
|Charge
|Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
|Description
|Southerland, Kevin John (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 1318 Parkside Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 13:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Mathis, Tyler Joseph
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Mathis, Tyler Joseph (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at Interstate 85, Alamance County, NC, on 4/12/2017 13:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, J R
|Name
|Moore, Eyan Avery
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|201702895
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Moore, Eyan Avery (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 13:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Saari, John Michael
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Saari, John Michael (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 13:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Crowder, Corey Duane
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Sex Offender Registration Violation (F),
|Description
|Crowder, Corey Duane (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender Registration Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 15:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Retana, Juanita Diaz
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|201702510
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Retana, Juanita Diaz (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 15:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L
|Name
|Carter, Kevin Michael
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Carter, Kevin Michael (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Moroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 16:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Lawing, Corey Wayne
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|201700305
|Charge
|Larceny-Firearm (F),
|Description
|Lawing, Corey Wayne (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-firearm (F), at 1115 Vickie Ln, Stallings, NC, on 4/12/2017 18:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G
|Name
|Ward, Shanice M
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|201703365
|Charge
|1) Identity Theft (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Ward, Shanice M (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 5501 West Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/12/2017 19:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, K G
|Name
|Wilson, Robert Dean
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Robert Dean (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 21:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Baker, Charles William
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|201702524
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Baker, Charles William (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1403 Woodland Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 21:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Walton, Steven Clark
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2017
|Court Case
|201703380
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Walton, Steven Clark (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2059 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 21:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I
|Name
|Jackson, Heather Lash
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Jackson, Heather Lash (W /F/38) Cited on Charge of Improper Passing, at 15800 Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 4/12/2017 9:36:37 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Ratliff, Amanda Lynn
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Ratliff, Amanda Lynn (W /F/29) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 7500 E Hwy 74/, Marshville, NC, on 4/12/2017 11:14:33 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rumley, J A
|Name
|Massey, Geneva Nicole
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Massey, Geneva Nicole (B /F/26) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered, at 411 E Sunset Dr/charles St, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 3:05:01 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (C), at 799 Heatherwood Dr/dellwood Dr, Monroe, NC, between 02:40, 4/12/2017 and 02:40, 4/12/2017. Reported: 02:40, 4/12/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Rushing, Julia Deneil
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Rushing, Julia Deneil (W /F/56) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 925 Secrest Hill Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10:07, 4/12/2017. Reported: 10:07, 4/12/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L
|Name
|Dollar General VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Dollar General VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 1629 W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, between 11:13, 4/12/2017 and 11:16, 4/12/2017. Reported: 11:16, 4/12/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L
|Name
|Sprouse, Ruth Ann
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Sprouse, Ruth Ann (W /F/58) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 904 Sanlee Dr, Monroe, NC, on 14:46, 4/12/2017. Reported: 14:46, 4/12/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L