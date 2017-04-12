Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-12-2017

April 12, 2017

Name Deese, Ricky Dale
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M),
Description Deese, Ricky Dale (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), at 1312 Sara Hinson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 00:06.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Lopez, Carmelo
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case 201609166
Charge 1) Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F), 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F), 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), And 4) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Lopez, Carmelo (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F), 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F), 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), and 4) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 304 W East Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 00:17.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Russ, Beverly Ann
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Russ, Beverly Ann (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1312 Sara Hinson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 00:18.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Green, Gakerria Elona
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case 201702451
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Green, Gakerria Elona (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 02:42.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Wade, Jeanette
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case 201702449
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Wade, Jeanette (B /F/73) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 02:44.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Echeverria, Jonathan Alexander
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case 201702491
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Echeverria, Jonathan Alexander (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 301 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 05:02.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Echeverria, Jonathan Alexander
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case 201702492
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Echeverria, Jonathan Alexander (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 301 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 05:05.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Harrold, Julie Dawn
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Harrold, Julie Dawn (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 5006 Farmview Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/12/2017 11:30.
Arresting Officer Godwin, J C

Name Caldwell, Dustyn Le-reginald
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation Out Of County – Contempt (F),
Description Caldwell, Dustyn Le-reginald (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation Out Of County – Contempt (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 11:55.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Lunda, Landry
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – (Injury To Real Property), M (M),
Description Lunda, Landry (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – (injury To Real Property), M (M), at 4798 E Hwy 74/olde Country Ln, Wingate, NC, on 4/12/2017 11:56.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Southerland, Kevin John
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case 201700068
Charge Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
Description Southerland, Kevin John (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 1318 Parkside Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 13:12.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Mathis, Tyler Joseph
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Mathis, Tyler Joseph (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at Interstate 85, Alamance County, NC, on 4/12/2017 13:16.
Arresting Officer Belk, J R

Name Moore, Eyan Avery
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case 201702895
Charge Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Moore, Eyan Avery (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 13:45.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Saari, John Michael
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Saari, John Michael (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 13:55.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Crowder, Corey Duane
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Sex Offender Registration Violation (F),
Description Crowder, Corey Duane (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender Registration Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 15:20.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Retana, Juanita Diaz
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case 201702510
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Retana, Juanita Diaz (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 15:24.
Arresting Officer Wallace, D L

Name Carter, Kevin Michael
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Carter, Kevin Michael (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Moroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 16:20.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Lawing, Corey Wayne
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case 201700305
Charge Larceny-Firearm (F),
Description Lawing, Corey Wayne (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-firearm (F), at 1115 Vickie Ln, Stallings, NC, on 4/12/2017 18:23.
Arresting Officer Wrenn, M G

Name Ward, Shanice M
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case 201703365
Charge 1) Identity Theft (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Ward, Shanice M (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 5501 West Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/12/2017 19:25.
Arresting Officer Moore, K G

Name Wilson, Robert Dean
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Wilson, Robert Dean (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 21:25.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Baker, Charles William
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case 201702524
Charge 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Baker, Charles William (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1403 Woodland Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 21:34.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Walton, Steven Clark
Arrest Date 04/12/2017
Court Case 201703380
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Walton, Steven Clark (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2059 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 21:51.
Arresting Officer Gross, I

Name Jackson, Heather Lash
Arrest Date 04-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Jackson, Heather Lash (W /F/38) Cited on Charge of Improper Passing, at 15800 Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 4/12/2017 9:36:37 AM.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Ratliff, Amanda Lynn
Arrest Date 04-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Ratliff, Amanda Lynn (W /F/29) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 7500 E Hwy 74/, Marshville, NC, on 4/12/2017 11:14:33 AM.
Arresting Officer Rumley, J A

Name Massey, Geneva Nicole
Arrest Date 04-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Massey, Geneva Nicole (B /F/26) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered, at 411 E Sunset Dr/charles St, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2017 3:05:01 PM.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Arrest Date 04-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (C), at 799 Heatherwood Dr/dellwood Dr, Monroe, NC, between 02:40, 4/12/2017 and 02:40, 4/12/2017. Reported: 02:40, 4/12/2017.
Arresting Officer Love, J

Name Rushing, Julia Deneil
Arrest Date 04-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Rushing, Julia Deneil (W /F/56) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 925 Secrest Hill Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10:07, 4/12/2017. Reported: 10:07, 4/12/2017.
Arresting Officer Sykes, T L

Name Dollar General VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 04-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Dollar General VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 1629 W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, between 11:13, 4/12/2017 and 11:16, 4/12/2017. Reported: 11:16, 4/12/2017.
Arresting Officer Wallace, D L

Name Sprouse, Ruth Ann
Arrest Date 04-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Sprouse, Ruth Ann (W /F/58) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 904 Sanlee Dr, Monroe, NC, on 14:46, 4/12/2017. Reported: 14:46, 4/12/2017.
Arresting Officer Sykes, T L
