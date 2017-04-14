Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-14-2017

Warning
|Name
|Scott, Jajuan Jamar
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 4) Probation Violation (F), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Scott, Jajuan Jamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 4) Probation Violation (F), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 3004 Fountainbrook Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/14/2017 00:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Drye, Aaron Phillip
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2017
|Court Case
|201703405
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Drye, Aaron Phillip (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2700 E Hwy 74/s Bivens Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2017 01:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Stephens, Jonathan Bruce
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2017
|Court Case
|201702553
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Stephens, Jonathan Bruce (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2017 01:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Pressley, April Dawn
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Pressley, April Dawn (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1190 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2017 08:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Starnes, Marshall Wayne
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony (F),
|Description
|Starnes, Marshall Wayne (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2017 08:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Cassidy, Lindsay Ashton
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd (1), M (M),
|Description
|Cassidy, Lindsay Ashton (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (1), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2017 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Simpson, Eric Dwight
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2017
|Court Case
|201702559
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (Failure To Appear) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Simpson, Eric Dwight (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (failure To Appear) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2017 11:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Debois, B D
|Name
|Simpson, Eric Dwight
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2017
|Court Case
|201702558
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Eric Dwight (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2017 11:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Debois, B D
|Name
|Boyd, Pamela Carol
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2017
|Court Case
|201703420
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Boyd, Pamela Carol (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3211 Waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2017 12:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Auge, Glenda Therrell
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2017
|Court Case
|201703421
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Auge, Glenda Therrell (W /F/63) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 201 Oak Forest Cir, Matthews, NC, on 4/14/2017 13:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Pressley, April Dawn
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Second Degree Trespass) (M),
|Description
|Pressley, April Dawn (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (second Degree Trespass) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2017 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Mcmanus, Marquita
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (Larceny By Employees), F (F),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Marquita (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (larceny By Employees), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 4/14/2017 17:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Howell, Francis Matthew
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2017
|Court Case
|201703429
|Charge
|Speeding To Elude Arrest (M),
|Description
|Howell, Francis Matthew (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), at 666 Airport Rd, Monroe, on 4/14/2017 18:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Schiener, Irene
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2017
|Court Case
|201703432
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Schiener, Irene (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6628 Bachelors Knob Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/14/2017 21:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Chambers, Cory Theodore
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony-1 (Pwisd Marij, Maintain Dwell Cs, P (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Marijuana, Paraphernalia) (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Cory Theodore (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony-1 (pwisd Marij, Maintain Dwell Cs, P (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Marijuana, Paraphernalia) (M), at 582 Frances St, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2017 21:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Chambers, Cory Theodore
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 5) Surrender Of Surety (F),
|Description
|Chambers, Cory Theodore (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 5) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2017 21:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Tucker, Kendall Ray
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2017
|Court Case
|201703435
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Tucker, Kendall Ray (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300 Kellystone Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2017 23:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Alexander, Dreyus Marque
|Arrest Date
|04-14-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Alexander, Dreyus Marque (B /M/27) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 5910 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 4/14/2017 9:03:14 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Marks, R
|Name
|Tucker, Jonathan Sean
|Arrest Date
|04-14-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Tucker, Jonathan Sean (W /M/44) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 305 Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/14/2017 2:40:18 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich Sr, K C