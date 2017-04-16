Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-16-2017

April 16, 2017

Name Holloway, Larry Wayne
Arrest Date 04/16/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Holloway, Larry Wayne (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 00:10.
Arresting Officer Phipps, A M

Name Hamilton, Angela Renea
Arrest Date 04/16/2017
Court Case 201702597
Charge Fail To Appear – M – 1 (Viol Court Order), M (M),
Description Hamilton, Angela Renea (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – M – 1 (viol Court Order), M (M), at 3452 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 00:22.
Arresting Officer Jenkins, G H

Name Huntley, Lamanda Gale
Arrest Date 04/16/2017
Court Case 201702588
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Huntley, Lamanda Gale (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 01:36.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Vazquez, Marcelino Zarate
Arrest Date 04/16/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Vazquez, Marcelino Zarate (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1750 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 01:50.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Troccolla, Tyler Joseph
Arrest Date 04/16/2017
Court Case 201702601
Charge Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
Description Troccolla, Tyler Joseph (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 5099 Secrest Short Cut Rd/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 04:32.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Grannum, Michael Shepherd
Arrest Date 04/16/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Aggressive Driving (M), 4) Speeding (M), And 5) Alter/Remove Gun Serial Number (F),
Description Grannum, Michael Shepherd (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Aggressive Driving (M), 4) Speeding (M), and 5) Alter/remove Gun Serial Number (F), at 801 International Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 4/16/2017 05:14.
Arresting Officer Love, J

Name Saye, Jason Marc
Arrest Date 04/16/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (Larceny) (M),
Description Saye, Jason Marc (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (larceny) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 09:09.
Arresting Officer Harvell, J M

Name Huntley, Golden Correll R
Arrest Date 04/16/2017
Court Case 201702606
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Huntley, Golden Correll R (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2315 Snyder Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 4/16/2017 10:51.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, V E

Name Ursini, Logan Anthony
Arrest Date 04/16/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Stalking (F) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Ursini, Logan Anthony (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Stalking (F) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1458 Willow Oaks Tr, Weddington, NC, on 4/16/2017 13:43.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Lowery, Crystal Ann
Arrest Date 04/16/2017
Court Case
Charge Show Cause (M),
Description Lowery, Crystal Ann (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 602 Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 16:05.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Penegar, Dustin Eli
Arrest Date 04/16/2017
Court Case 201702613
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Probation Violation) (F),
Description Penegar, Dustin Eli (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Violation) (F), at 1399 E Franklin St/e Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 19:33.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Lowery, Jermaine Calvin
Arrest Date 04/16/2017
Court Case 201702617
Charge Federal Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Lowery, Jermaine Calvin (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Federal Probation Violation, F (F), at 2500 Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 20:46.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Mercado, Adam Latif
Arrest Date 04/16/2017
Court Case 201702616
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mercado, Adam Latif (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2834 Rosemeade Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 20:48.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Marszalek, John Michael
Arrest Date 04/16/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Marszalek, John Michael (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1638 Funny Cide Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/16/2017 21:20.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Lowery, Jermaine Calvin
Arrest Date 04/16/2017
Court Case 201702619
Charge Awdw Other Weapon (M),
Description Lowery, Jermaine Calvin (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 22:15.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Hubbard, William Devon
Arrest Date 04/16/2017
Court Case 201703471
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Hubbard, William Devon (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 6306 Bud Huey Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/16/2017 23:44.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Edwards, Ria Jade
Arrest Date 04/16/2017
Court Case 201703471
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Edwards, Ria Jade (W /F/16) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 6306 Bud Huey Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/16/2017 23:56.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Herrera, Christian Eduardo Rangel
Arrest Date 04-16-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Herrera, Christian Eduardo Rangel (W /M/26) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 1317 Concord Av/engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 4:20:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Soto, L M

Name Williams, Larry
Arrest Date 04-16-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Williams, Larry (B /M/57) Cited on Charge of Child Not In Rear Seat, at 1499 Concord Av/pedro St, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 4:40:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Soto, L M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 04-16-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 00:41, 4/16/2017. Reported: 00:41, 4/16/2017.
Arresting Officer Barbee, J R

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 04-16-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /F/13) VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 01:23, 4/16/2017. Reported: 01:23, 4/16/2017.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 04-16-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 1000 Lasalle St, Monroe, NC, on 02:27, 4/16/2017. Reported: 02:27, 4/16/2017.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 04-16-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 03:58, 4/16/2017. Reported: 03:58, 4/16/2017.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Walgreens VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 04-16-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Walgreens VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 500 Fincher St, Monroe, NC, between 04:40, 4/16/2017 and 05:35, 4/16/2017. Reported: 05:40, 4/16/2017.
Arresting Officer Harrison, M J

Name Advanced Auto Parts VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 04-16-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Advanced Auto Parts VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2102 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 09:30, 4/16/2017 and 09:45, 4/16/2017. Reported: 09:49, 4/16/2017.
Arresting Officer Soto, L M

Name Food Lion VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 04-16-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Food Lion VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2118 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 09:45, 4/16/2017 and 10:35, 4/16/2017. Reported: 10:35, 4/16/2017.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A
