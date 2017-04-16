Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-16-2017

Warning
|Name
|Holloway, Larry Wayne
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Holloway, Larry Wayne (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 00:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Phipps, A M
|Name
|Hamilton, Angela Renea
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2017
|Court Case
|201702597
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – M – 1 (Viol Court Order), M (M),
|Description
|Hamilton, Angela Renea (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – M – 1 (viol Court Order), M (M), at 3452 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 00:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Jenkins, G H
|Name
|Huntley, Lamanda Gale
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2017
|Court Case
|201702588
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Lamanda Gale (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 01:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Vazquez, Marcelino Zarate
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Vazquez, Marcelino Zarate (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1750 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 01:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Troccolla, Tyler Joseph
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2017
|Court Case
|201702601
|Charge
|Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Troccolla, Tyler Joseph (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 5099 Secrest Short Cut Rd/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 04:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Grannum, Michael Shepherd
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Aggressive Driving (M), 4) Speeding (M), And 5) Alter/Remove Gun Serial Number (F),
|Description
|Grannum, Michael Shepherd (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Aggressive Driving (M), 4) Speeding (M), and 5) Alter/remove Gun Serial Number (F), at 801 International Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 4/16/2017 05:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Saye, Jason Marc
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ (Larceny) (M),
|Description
|Saye, Jason Marc (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (larceny) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 09:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Harvell, J M
|Name
|Huntley, Golden Correll R
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2017
|Court Case
|201702606
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Golden Correll R (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2315 Snyder Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 4/16/2017 10:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, V E
|Name
|Ursini, Logan Anthony
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Stalking (F) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Ursini, Logan Anthony (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Stalking (F) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1458 Willow Oaks Tr, Weddington, NC, on 4/16/2017 13:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Lowery, Crystal Ann
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Lowery, Crystal Ann (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 602 Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 16:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Penegar, Dustin Eli
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2017
|Court Case
|201702613
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Probation Violation) (F),
|Description
|Penegar, Dustin Eli (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Violation) (F), at 1399 E Franklin St/e Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 19:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Lowery, Jermaine Calvin
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2017
|Court Case
|201702617
|Charge
|Federal Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Lowery, Jermaine Calvin (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Federal Probation Violation, F (F), at 2500 Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 20:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Mercado, Adam Latif
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2017
|Court Case
|201702616
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mercado, Adam Latif (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2834 Rosemeade Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 20:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Marszalek, John Michael
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Marszalek, John Michael (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1638 Funny Cide Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/16/2017 21:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Lowery, Jermaine Calvin
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2017
|Court Case
|201702619
|Charge
|Awdw Other Weapon (M),
|Description
|Lowery, Jermaine Calvin (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 22:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Hubbard, William Devon
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2017
|Court Case
|201703471
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Hubbard, William Devon (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 6306 Bud Huey Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/16/2017 23:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Edwards, Ria Jade
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2017
|Court Case
|201703471
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Edwards, Ria Jade (W /F/16) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 6306 Bud Huey Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/16/2017 23:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Herrera, Christian Eduardo Rangel
|Arrest Date
|04-16-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Herrera, Christian Eduardo Rangel (W /M/26) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 1317 Concord Av/engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 4:20:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Soto, L M
|Name
|Williams, Larry
|Arrest Date
|04-16-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Williams, Larry (B /M/57) Cited on Charge of Child Not In Rear Seat, at 1499 Concord Av/pedro St, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2017 4:40:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Soto, L M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|04-16-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 00:41, 4/16/2017. Reported: 00:41, 4/16/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J R
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|04-16-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Juvenile (B /F/13) VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 01:23, 4/16/2017. Reported: 01:23, 4/16/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|04-16-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 1000 Lasalle St, Monroe, NC, on 02:27, 4/16/2017. Reported: 02:27, 4/16/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|04-16-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 03:58, 4/16/2017. Reported: 03:58, 4/16/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Walgreens VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|04-16-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Walgreens VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 500 Fincher St, Monroe, NC, between 04:40, 4/16/2017 and 05:35, 4/16/2017. Reported: 05:40, 4/16/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Harrison, M J
|Name
|Advanced Auto Parts VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|04-16-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Advanced Auto Parts VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2102 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 09:30, 4/16/2017 and 09:45, 4/16/2017. Reported: 09:49, 4/16/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Soto, L M
|Name
|Food Lion VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|04-16-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Food Lion VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2118 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 09:45, 4/16/2017 and 10:35, 4/16/2017. Reported: 10:35, 4/16/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A