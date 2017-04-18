Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-18-2017

Warning
: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-content/themes/twentyten/header.php:25) in /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-includes/pluggable.php
on line 1179
|Name
|Ates, Jesse Paul
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Ates, Jesse Paul (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 8303 Beacon Hills Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/18/2017 00:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Blythe, D T
|Name
|Hobbs, Kevin Alan
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Hobbs, Kevin Alan (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 4899 Forestmont Dr/woodstar Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/18/2017 04:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Davis, Misty Jane
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Davis, Misty Jane (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 4899 Forestmont Dr/woodstar Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/18/2017 04:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G
|Name
|Ennis, Kendal Ryan
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|201702644
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Ennis, Kendal Ryan (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 1599 N Charlotte Av/patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2017 07:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Mcclain, Roman Bradley
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|201702647
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M),
|Description
|Mcclain, Roman Bradley (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M), at 7404 Olive Branch Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/18/2017 08:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Livingston, M K
|Name
|Guin, Karol Vance
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Guin, Karol Vance (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 7908 Mccall Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/18/2017 08:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Bryant, Summer Lavon
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Bryant, Summer Lavon (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 1714 Musselwhite Rd, Wingate, NC, on 4/18/2017 10:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Deese, J P
|Name
|Scott, Jajuan Jamar
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – (2 Cts Of Fel Prob Violation) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – (2 Cts Fel Prob Violation) (F),
|Description
|Scott, Jajuan Jamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – (2 Cts Of Fel Prob Violation) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – (2 Cts Fel Prob Violation) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2017 13:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Morgan, Justin Eugene
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Poss Sch Vi, 90-96 Review) (M),
|Description
|Morgan, Justin Eugene (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Poss Sch Vi, 90-96 Review) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Union, NC, on 4/18/2017 14:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Schultz, Jonathan David
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Schultz, Jonathan David (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1838 Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/18/2017 16:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Ivey, Reggie Martavious
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|201701193
|Charge
|1) Burning Other Buildings (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Ivey, Reggie Martavious (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burning Other Buildings (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 906 Southridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2017 16:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Hutchinson, R L
|Name
|Mcknight, Zachary Detwoine
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|201700145
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Mcknight, Zachary Detwoine (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 618 S Carelock Dr, Marshville, NC, on 4/18/2017 16:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Spurlock, J
|Name
|Mcknight, Blossom Evette
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), And 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Mcknight, Blossom Evette (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), and 3) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at /, on 4/18/2017 17:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Carrier, J
|Name
|Mcknight, Nyosha Deshai
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Mcknight, Nyosha Deshai (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 618 S Carelock Dr, Marshville, NC, on 4/18/2017 17:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Carrier, J
|Name
|Richardson, Justin Lamar
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Justin Lamar (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3017 Great Falls Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2017 17:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Richar, Karl Kenneth J
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M),
|Description
|Richar, Karl Kenneth J (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M), at 2708 Corinth Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2017 17:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Restricted Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs
|Arrest Date
|04-18-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Restricted Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Disorderly Conduct (M), at [Address], on 4/18/2017 18:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Presson, J C
|Name
|Drake, Bobby Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Awdw Other Weapon (M),
|Description
|Drake, Bobby Lee (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon (M), at 214 Forest Park Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/18/2017 19:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Blythe, D T
|Name
|Rogers, Truman Lamar
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Rogers, Truman Lamar (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2017 20:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Lotharp, Kyree Alexander
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Lotharp, Kyree Alexander (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 618 S Carelock Dr, Marshville, NC, on 4/18/2017 21:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Malloy, M L
|Name
|Whitworth, Kimberly Devine
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2017
|Court Case
|201703533
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Whitworth, Kimberly Devine (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3322 Belk Mill Rd, Wingate, NC, on 4/18/2017 21:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Edwards, Josey David
|Arrest Date
|04-18-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Edwards, Josey David (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 622 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2017 4:26:42 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|Perry, Willie Junae
|Arrest Date
|04-18-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Perry, Willie Junae (B /M/28) Cited on Charge of Parking In Fire Lane, at 100 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2017 6:11:31 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Cole, D
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|04-18-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 1802 Crestgate Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 00:40, 4/18/2017. Reported: 00:45, 4/18/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Fitchett, D A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment
|Arrest Date
|04-18-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (C), at [Address], on 15:11, 4/18/2017. Reported: 15:11, 4/18/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L