Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-18-2017

Scott, Jajuan Jamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – (2 Cts Of Fel Prob Violation) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – (2 Cts Fel Prob Violation) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2017 13:58.