Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-18-2017

April 18, 2017

Name Ates, Jesse Paul
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Ates, Jesse Paul (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 8303 Beacon Hills Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/18/2017 00:09.
Arresting Officer Blythe, D T

Name Hobbs, Kevin Alan
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, M (M),
Description Hobbs, Kevin Alan (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 4899 Forestmont Dr/woodstar Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/18/2017 04:26.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Davis, Misty Jane
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Davis, Misty Jane (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 4899 Forestmont Dr/woodstar Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/18/2017 04:48.
Arresting Officer Wrenn, M G

Name Ennis, Kendal Ryan
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case 201702644
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Ennis, Kendal Ryan (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 1599 N Charlotte Av/patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2017 07:36.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Mcclain, Roman Bradley
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case 201702647
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M),
Description Mcclain, Roman Bradley (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M), at 7404 Olive Branch Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/18/2017 08:18.
Arresting Officer Livingston, M K

Name Guin, Karol Vance
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Guin, Karol Vance (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 7908 Mccall Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/18/2017 08:25.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Bryant, Summer Lavon
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Bryant, Summer Lavon (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 1714 Musselwhite Rd, Wingate, NC, on 4/18/2017 10:25.
Arresting Officer Deese, J P

Name Scott, Jajuan Jamar
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – (2 Cts Of Fel Prob Violation) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – (2 Cts Fel Prob Violation) (F),
Description Scott, Jajuan Jamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – (2 Cts Of Fel Prob Violation) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – (2 Cts Fel Prob Violation) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2017 13:58.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Morgan, Justin Eugene
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Poss Sch Vi, 90-96 Review) (M),
Description Morgan, Justin Eugene (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Poss Sch Vi, 90-96 Review) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Union, NC, on 4/18/2017 14:12.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Schultz, Jonathan David
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Schultz, Jonathan David (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1838 Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/18/2017 16:25.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Ivey, Reggie Martavious
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case 201701193
Charge 1) Burning Other Buildings (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Ivey, Reggie Martavious (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burning Other Buildings (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 906 Southridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2017 16:36.
Arresting Officer Hutchinson, R L

Name Mcknight, Zachary Detwoine
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case 201700145
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Mcknight, Zachary Detwoine (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 618 S Carelock Dr, Marshville, NC, on 4/18/2017 16:54.
Arresting Officer Spurlock, J

Name Mcknight, Blossom Evette
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), And 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Mcknight, Blossom Evette (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), and 3) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at /, on 4/18/2017 17:31.
Arresting Officer Carrier, J

Name Mcknight, Nyosha Deshai
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Mcknight, Nyosha Deshai (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 618 S Carelock Dr, Marshville, NC, on 4/18/2017 17:41.
Arresting Officer Carrier, J

Name Richardson, Justin Lamar
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Richardson, Justin Lamar (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3017 Great Falls Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2017 17:43.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Richar, Karl Kenneth J
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M),
Description Richar, Karl Kenneth J (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M), at 2708 Corinth Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2017 17:52.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Restricted Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs
Arrest Date 04-18-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Restricted Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Disorderly Conduct (M), at [Address], on 4/18/2017 18:50.
Arresting Officer Presson, J C

Name Drake, Bobby Lee
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Awdw Other Weapon (M),
Description Drake, Bobby Lee (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon (M), at 214 Forest Park Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/18/2017 19:42.
Arresting Officer Blythe, D T

Name Rogers, Truman Lamar
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Rogers, Truman Lamar (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2017 20:41.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Lotharp, Kyree Alexander
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Lotharp, Kyree Alexander (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 618 S Carelock Dr, Marshville, NC, on 4/18/2017 21:53.
Arresting Officer Malloy, M L

Name Whitworth, Kimberly Devine
Arrest Date 04/18/2017
Court Case 201703533
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Whitworth, Kimberly Devine (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3322 Belk Mill Rd, Wingate, NC, on 4/18/2017 21:58.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Edwards, Josey David
Arrest Date 04-18-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Edwards, Josey David (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 622 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2017 4:26:42 AM.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name Perry, Willie Junae
Arrest Date 04-18-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Perry, Willie Junae (B /M/28) Cited on Charge of Parking In Fire Lane, at 100 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2017 6:11:31 AM.
Arresting Officer Cole, D

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 04-18-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 1802 Crestgate Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 00:40, 4/18/2017. Reported: 00:45, 4/18/2017.
Arresting Officer Fitchett, D A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment
Arrest Date 04-18-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (C), at [Address], on 15:11, 4/18/2017. Reported: 15:11, 4/18/2017.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L
Share

Comments are closed.