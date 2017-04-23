Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-23-2017

April 23, 2017

Name Ormand, Madolyn Renea
Arrest Date 04/23/2017
Court Case 201703649
Charge Disorderly Conduct (M),
Description Ormand, Madolyn Renea (W /F/16) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 404 Landau Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/23/2017 00:09.
Arresting Officer Wallace, C M

Name Mcinnis, Dylan Scott
Arrest Date 04/23/2017
Court Case 201702800
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Mcinnis, Dylan Scott (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1692 W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2017 01:25.
Arresting Officer Greene, A B

Name Sikes, Brittany Elizabeth
Arrest Date 04/23/2017
Court Case 201702800
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Sikes, Brittany Elizabeth (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1692 W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2017 01:32.
Arresting Officer Greene, A B

Name Martinez, Victor Yesid Chaparro
Arrest Date 04/23/2017
Court Case 201702801
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Martinez, Victor Yesid Chaparro (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 427 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2017 01:54.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Carter, Dimitrius Leshaun
Arrest Date 04/23/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Carter, Dimitrius Leshaun (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 600 Price St, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/23/2017 01:57.
Arresting Officer Wall, N

Name Blount, Christopher Tyrone
Arrest Date 04/23/2017
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Blount, Christopher Tyrone (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 500 N Camden St, Wingate, NC, on 4/23/2017 02:35.
Arresting Officer Hackney, W T

Name Lowery, Seneca Jammal
Arrest Date 04/23/2017
Court Case 201702805
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Lowery, Seneca Jammal (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 875 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2017 08:47.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Rushing, Jesilyn Strawn
Arrest Date 04/23/2017
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Rushing, Jesilyn Strawn (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1203 Salem Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2017 11:42.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Kirk, Clarence Grover
Arrest Date 04/23/2017
Court Case 201703525
Charge 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), And 3) Assault On Female (M),
Description Kirk, Clarence Grover (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), and 3) Assault On Female (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2017 13:02.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Moore, Marquis Raheem
Arrest Date 04/23/2017
Court Case 201702809
Charge 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 5) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 7) Ccw (M),
Description Moore, Marquis Raheem (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 5) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 7) Ccw (M), at 2229 Cane Mill Rd, Lancaster, SC, on 4/23/2017 14:09.
Arresting Officer Cole, D

Name Stack, Travis Benjamin
Arrest Date 04/23/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Assault On A Female) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Prob Viol Other County) (M),
Description Stack, Travis Benjamin (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (assault On A Female) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (prob Viol Other County) (M), at 6620 Sugar And Wine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2017 16:00.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Moreno, Ruby Jane Elizabeth
Arrest Date 04/23/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Moreno, Ruby Jane Elizabeth (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3203 Thayer Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/23/2017 17:17.
Arresting Officer Ramirez, L

Name Laney, Diamen Isaiah
Arrest Date 04/23/2017
Court Case 201702794
Charge Common Law Robbery (F),
Description Laney, Diamen Isaiah (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Common Law Robbery (F), at 1106 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2017 22:07.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Maxwell, Joseph Barry
Arrest Date 04/23/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Maxwell, Joseph Barry (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 1010 Garden Rose Ct, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 4/23/2017 22:07.
Arresting Officer Morris, D W

Name Clapsaddle, Anna Elizabeth
Arrest Date 04-23-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Clapsaddle, Anna Elizabeth (W /F/22) Cited on Charge of Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident, at 1 W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, on 4/23/2017 2:38:31 PM.
Arresting Officer Westover, K M

Name Freeman, Joseph
Arrest Date 04-23-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Freeman, Joseph (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (201702752), at 1010 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2017 5:12:30 PM.
Arresting Officer Hutchinson, R L

Name Mullis, Bridgette Nacole
Arrest Date 04-23-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Mullis, Bridgette Nacole (W /F/30) Cited on Charge of Larceny-misdemeanor (201703669), at 3502 Frank Broome Rd, Monroe, on 4/23/2017 11:55:57 PM.
Arresting Officer Davis, G A
