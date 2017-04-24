Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-24-2017

Warning
|Name
|Snow, Haley Renee
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2017
|Court Case
|201703671
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Snow, Haley Renee (I /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 411 Van Eudy Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/24/2017 01:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Flowe, J G
|Name
|Jant, Maurice
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Uttering Forged Inst-F ,Frad Id-M) (F),
|Description
|Jant, Maurice (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (uttering Forged Inst-f ,frad Id-m) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 05:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Phipps, A M
|Name
|Faassen, Brittany Amber
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ (Trial Testimony), M (M),
|Description
|Faassen, Brittany Amber (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (trial Testimony), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 08:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Phipps, A M
|Name
|Winston, Brandon Scott
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Quick Dip 5 Days ) (M),
|Description
|Winston, Brandon Scott (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip 5 Days ) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 09:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Phipps, A M
|Name
|Bowman, Paul Alexander
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Posses Marijuana 1/2 Oz), M (M),
|Description
|Bowman, Paul Alexander (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (posses Marijuana 1/2 Oz), M (M), at 703 Parker St, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 11:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Parker, Quentin Donshavis
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2017
|Court Case
|201701968
|Charge
|1) Ficticious Info To Officer (M) And 2) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Parker, Quentin Donshavis (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Ficticious Info To Officer (M) and 2) No Liability Insurance (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 12:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Armao, Aniston Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2017
|Court Case
|201702814
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Armao, Aniston Lee (W /F/17) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 600 Honeysuckle Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 13:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|White, Sharon
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2017
|Court Case
|201703696
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|White, Sharon (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2500 White Store Rd/old Pageland Monroe Rd, Wingate, NC, on 4/24/2017 14:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Miller, Marvin Louis
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ (Main Veh/Dwell/Place Cs), M (M),
|Description
|Miller, Marvin Louis (B /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Writ (main Veh/dwell/place Cs), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 16:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Phipps, A M
|Name
|Howard, Gary
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2017
|Court Case
|201702836
|Charge
|False Report To Law Enforcement (M),
|Description
|Howard, Gary (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of False Report To Law Enforcement (M), at 2641 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 17:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Collins, Donna Ray
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Parole Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Collins, Donna Ray (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 801 Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 17:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Helms, Sidney Gary
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2017
|Court Case
|201703598
|Charge
|1) Second Degree Rape (F), 2) Second Degree Rape (F), 3) Second Degree Rape (F), 4) Second Degree Rape (F), 5) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 6) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 7) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 8) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 9) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 10) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 11) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 12) Statutory Sex Offense W/ Child By Adult (F), 13) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 14) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 15) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 16) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 17) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 18) Felony Incest (F), 19) Felony Incest (F), 20) Felony Incest (F), And 21) Felony Incest (F),
|Description
|Helms, Sidney Gary (W /M/68) Arrest on chrg of 1) Second Degree Rape (F), 2) Second Degree Rape (F), 3) Second Degree Rape (F), 4) Second Degree Rape (F), 5) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 6) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 7) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 8) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 9) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 10) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 11) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 12) Statutory Sex Offense W/ Child By Adult (F), 13) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 14) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 15) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 16) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 17) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 18) Felony Incest (F), 19) Felony Incest (F), 20) Felony Incest (F), and 21) Felony Incest (F), at 6311 Carl Polk Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 18:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Cruz, Camilo
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2017
|Court Case
|201702843
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Cruz, Camilo (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 500 BLK Fairley Ave, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 22:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Harrison, M J
|Name
|Pastor, Francisco
|Arrest Date
|04-24-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Pastor, Francisco (W /M/39) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 1219 N Charlotte Av/benton St, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 11:14:04 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Crouse, Jesse Andrew
|Arrest Date
|04-24-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Crouse, Jesse Andrew (W /M/17) Cited on Charge of Poss Fwn/lq/mxbv While Under 21 (201703695), at 3220 Parkwood School Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 12:31:33 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Carter, J N
|Name
|Pridgen, Zachary
|Arrest Date
|04-24-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Pridgen, Zachary (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (201703693), at 3220 Parkwood School Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 5:29:37 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Carter, J N
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment
|Arrest Date
|04-24-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (C), at [Address], on 09:05, 4/24/2017. Reported: 09:05, 4/24/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J R
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|04-24-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at 1821 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10:21, 4/24/2017. Reported: 10:21, 4/24/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Salinas-cortes, Jorge
|Arrest Date
|04-24-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Salinas-cortes, Jorge (W /M/31) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1719 Sells St, Monroe, NC, on 10:40, 4/24/2017. Reported: 10:40, 4/24/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Monroe Oil Company VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|04-24-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Monroe Oil Company VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 519 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 10:54, 4/24/2017. Reported: 11:29, 4/24/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J R