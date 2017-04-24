Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-24-2017

April 24, 2017

Name Snow, Haley Renee
Arrest Date 04/24/2017
Court Case 201703671
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Snow, Haley Renee (I /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 411 Van Eudy Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/24/2017 01:17.
Arresting Officer Flowe, J G

Name Jant, Maurice
Arrest Date 04/24/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear (Uttering Forged Inst-F ,Frad Id-M) (F),
Description Jant, Maurice (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (uttering Forged Inst-f ,frad Id-m) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 05:25.
Arresting Officer Phipps, A M

Name Faassen, Brittany Amber
Arrest Date 04/24/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (Trial Testimony), M (M),
Description Faassen, Brittany Amber (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (trial Testimony), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 08:12.
Arresting Officer Phipps, A M

Name Winston, Brandon Scott
Arrest Date 04/24/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (Quick Dip 5 Days ) (M),
Description Winston, Brandon Scott (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip 5 Days ) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 09:36.
Arresting Officer Phipps, A M

Name Bowman, Paul Alexander
Arrest Date 04/24/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Posses Marijuana 1/2 Oz), M (M),
Description Bowman, Paul Alexander (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (posses Marijuana 1/2 Oz), M (M), at 703 Parker St, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 11:54.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Parker, Quentin Donshavis
Arrest Date 04/24/2017
Court Case 201701968
Charge 1) Ficticious Info To Officer (M) And 2) No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Parker, Quentin Donshavis (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Ficticious Info To Officer (M) and 2) No Liability Insurance (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 12:34.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Armao, Aniston Lee
Arrest Date 04/24/2017
Court Case 201702814
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Armao, Aniston Lee (W /F/17) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 600 Honeysuckle Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 13:15.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name White, Sharon
Arrest Date 04/24/2017
Court Case 201703696
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description White, Sharon (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2500 White Store Rd/old Pageland Monroe Rd, Wingate, NC, on 4/24/2017 14:02.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Miller, Marvin Louis
Arrest Date 04/24/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (Main Veh/Dwell/Place Cs), M (M),
Description Miller, Marvin Louis (B /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Writ (main Veh/dwell/place Cs), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 16:15.
Arresting Officer Phipps, A M

Name Howard, Gary
Arrest Date 04/24/2017
Court Case 201702836
Charge False Report To Law Enforcement (M),
Description Howard, Gary (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of False Report To Law Enforcement (M), at 2641 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 17:09.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Collins, Donna Ray
Arrest Date 04/24/2017
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation, M (M),
Description Collins, Donna Ray (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 801 Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 17:41.
Arresting Officer Tate, T L

Name Helms, Sidney Gary
Arrest Date 04/24/2017
Court Case 201703598
Charge 1) Second Degree Rape (F), 2) Second Degree Rape (F), 3) Second Degree Rape (F), 4) Second Degree Rape (F), 5) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 6) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 7) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 8) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 9) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 10) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 11) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 12) Statutory Sex Offense W/ Child By Adult (F), 13) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 14) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 15) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 16) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 17) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 18) Felony Incest (F), 19) Felony Incest (F), 20) Felony Incest (F), And 21) Felony Incest (F),
Description Helms, Sidney Gary (W /M/68) Arrest on chrg of 1) Second Degree Rape (F), 2) Second Degree Rape (F), 3) Second Degree Rape (F), 4) Second Degree Rape (F), 5) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 6) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 7) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 8) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 9) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 10) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 11) Second Degree Sexual Offense (F), 12) Statutory Sex Offense W/ Child By Adult (F), 13) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 14) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 15) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 16) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 17) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), 18) Felony Incest (F), 19) Felony Incest (F), 20) Felony Incest (F), and 21) Felony Incest (F), at 6311 Carl Polk Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 18:16.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Cruz, Camilo
Arrest Date 04/24/2017
Court Case 201702843
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Cruz, Camilo (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 500 BLK Fairley Ave, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 22:28.
Arresting Officer Harrison, M J

Name Pastor, Francisco
Arrest Date 04-24-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Pastor, Francisco (W /M/39) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 1219 N Charlotte Av/benton St, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 11:14:04 AM.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Crouse, Jesse Andrew
Arrest Date 04-24-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Crouse, Jesse Andrew (W /M/17) Cited on Charge of Poss Fwn/lq/mxbv While Under 21 (201703695), at 3220 Parkwood School Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 12:31:33 PM.
Arresting Officer Carter, J N

Name Pridgen, Zachary
Arrest Date 04-24-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Pridgen, Zachary (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (201703693), at 3220 Parkwood School Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2017 5:29:37 PM.
Arresting Officer Carter, J N

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment
Arrest Date 04-24-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (C), at [Address], on 09:05, 4/24/2017. Reported: 09:05, 4/24/2017.
Arresting Officer Barbee, J R

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 04-24-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at 1821 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10:21, 4/24/2017. Reported: 10:21, 4/24/2017.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Salinas-cortes, Jorge
Arrest Date 04-24-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Salinas-cortes, Jorge (W /M/31) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1719 Sells St, Monroe, NC, on 10:40, 4/24/2017. Reported: 10:40, 4/24/2017.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Monroe Oil Company VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 04-24-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Monroe Oil Company VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 519 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 10:54, 4/24/2017. Reported: 11:29, 4/24/2017.
Arresting Officer Barbee, J R
