Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-27-2017

Warning
: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-content/themes/twentyten/header.php:25) in /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-includes/pluggable.php
on line 1195
|Name
|Burke, Jessie Roger
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment(Obtain Property False Pretense), F (F),
|Description
|Burke, Jessie Roger (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment(obtain Property False Pretense), F (F), at 128 Cupped Oak Dr, Stallings, NC, on 4/27/2017 00:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Pedersen, J E
|Name
|Furtado, Manuel Ward
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|201703783
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Furtado, Manuel Ward (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74/rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 01:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Alexander, Bernard Kenneth
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Quick Dip) (F),
|Description
|Alexander, Bernard Kenneth (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip) (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 02:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Jordan, M B
|Name
|King, Michael Dewitt
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|201703784
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 3) Fail To Dim Headlights (M),
|Description
|King, Michael Dewitt (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 3) Fail To Dim Headlights (M), at 1031 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 03:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Walker, Tyrone Arnez
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|201702911
|Charge
|1) Injury To Hired Personal Property (M), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Walker, Tyrone Arnez (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Hired Personal Property (M), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 207 Alda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 05:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Byrd, Latysha Marie
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|201702913
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Rdo) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Speeding) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Shoplifting) (M),
|Description
|Byrd, Latysha Marie (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(rdo) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr, Speeding) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(shoplifting) (M), at 1368 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 08:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Blount, Carmen Martinez
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|201703790
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Blount, Carmen Martinez (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3405 Love Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 4/27/2017 10:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Straining, D S
|Name
|Mcknight, Zachary Detwoine
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Mcknight, Zachary Detwoine (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 618 S Carelock Dr, Marshville, NC, on 4/27/2017 10:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Ponce, Robert Carlos
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Making False Affidavits Perjury (F),
|Description
|Ponce, Robert Carlos (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Making False Affidavits Perjury (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Lopez, William Eric
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 4) P/W/I/S/M/D Of Cocaine (F), And 5) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched I (F),
|Description
|Lopez, William Eric (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) P/w/i/s/m/d Of Cocaine (F), and 5) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched I (F), at 723 Morgan Ave, Asheboro, NC, on 4/27/2017 10:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Smith, Steven William
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Smith, Steven William (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 660 Windblow Rd, Jacks Springs, NC, on 4/27/2017 11:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Mclendon, Anthony Rashad
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi, Unsafe Movement), M (M),
|Description
|Mclendon, Anthony Rashad (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi, Unsafe Movement), M (M), at 1717 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 12:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Beyer, Mitchell Free
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|201703624
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Beyer, Mitchell Free (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 215 Lindpoint Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 13:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Robinson, Da`vonta Dashon
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|201702922
|Charge
|1) Ccw (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Da`vonta Dashon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Ccw (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 998 W Roosevelt Blvd/lasalle St, Monroe, SC, on 4/27/2017 14:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Franklin, John Mark
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (Poss. Heroin, Poss. Drug Para.), F (F),
|Description
|Franklin, John Mark (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (poss. Heroin, Poss. Drug Para.), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 15:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Jordan, M B
|Name
|Franklin, John Mark
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment (Poss. Heroin, Poss. Drug Para.) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Franklin, John Mark (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (poss. Heroin, Poss. Drug Para.) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 15:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Jordan, M B
|Name
|Thomas, Pamela Sue
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|201703805
|Charge
|Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Pamela Sue (W /F/62) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), at 211 Rankin St, Kannapolis, NC, on 4/27/2017 16:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Malloy, M L
|Name
|Bogle, Robert Melvin
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|201702929
|Charge
|1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 2) No Liability Insurance (M), And 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Bogle, Robert Melvin (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 2) No Liability Insurance (M), and 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 1512 Dover St, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 16:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Blount, Carmen Martinez
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Blount, Carmen Martinez (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3405 Love Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 17:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Frankenberg, Dale Gary
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|201703669
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misd Larceny) (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Frankenberg, Dale Gary (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misd Larceny) (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 3502 Frank Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 22:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Davis, G A
|Name
|Furlow, Thomas Reynolds
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2017
|Court Case
|201703809
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Furlow, Thomas Reynolds (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4111 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 23:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayhew, D S
|Name
|Richards, Melissa Joy
|Arrest Date
|04-27-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Richards, Melissa Joy (W /F/26) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 3251 E Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 8:39:17 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Andrade, H J
|Name
|Smith, Corey Nathan
|Arrest Date
|04-27-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Smith, Corey Nathan (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1 W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, NC, on 4/27/2017 9:32:02 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Shoultes, C A
|Name
|Byrd, Latysha Marie
|Arrest Date
|04-27-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Byrd, Latysha Marie (B /F/40) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (201702913), at 1368 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 9:47:42 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Stegall, Wesley Colton
|Arrest Date
|04-27-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Stegall, Wesley Colton (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 700 Icemorlee St/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 10:10:50 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Hubbard, William Devon
|Arrest Date
|04-27-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Hubbard, William Devon (B /F/16) Cited on Charge of Larceny-misdemeanor, at 1006 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 4:59:16 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|04-27-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 700 Icemorlee St/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 10:10, 4/27/2017. Reported: 10:10, 4/27/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Covington, Garry
|Arrest Date
|04-27-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Covington, Garry (B /M/60) VICTIM of Larceny From Person (C), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 11:39, 4/27/2017. Reported: 11:39, 4/27/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Jefferson, Shan
|Arrest Date
|04-27-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Jefferson, Shan (W /F/57) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 407 Broome St, Monroe, NC, on 13:45, 4/27/2017. Reported: 13:48, 4/27/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Hutchinson, R L
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|04-27-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Ccw (C), at 998 W Roosevelt Blvd/lasalle St, Monroe, NC, between 13:58, 4/27/2017 and 13:58, 4/27/2017. Reported: 13:58, 4/27/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Oxner, Major Franklin
|Arrest Date
|04-27-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Oxner, Major Franklin (B /M/61) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 105 Jones St, Monroe, NC, on 10:30, 4/27/2017. Reported: 14:49, 4/27/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
|Arrest Date
|04-27-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], on 15:22, 4/27/2017. Reported: 15:22, 4/27/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Cole, D
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|04-27-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Juvenile (B /M/06) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 16:32, 4/27/2017 and 16:32, 4/27/2017. Reported: 16:32, 4/27/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Veasie, G K
|Name
|Moses, Darius
|Arrest Date
|04-27-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Moses, Darius (B /M/23) VICTIM of Larceny-firearm (C), at 302 Tucker St, Monroe, NC, between 16:15, 4/26/2017 and 09:00, 4/27/2017. Reported: 16:42, 4/27/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Hutchinson, R L