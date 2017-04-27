Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-27-2017

April 27, 2017

Name Burke, Jessie Roger
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment(Obtain Property False Pretense), F (F),
Description Burke, Jessie Roger (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment(obtain Property False Pretense), F (F), at 128 Cupped Oak Dr, Stallings, NC, on 4/27/2017 00:08.
Arresting Officer Pedersen, J E

Name Furtado, Manuel Ward
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case 201703783
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Furtado, Manuel Ward (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74/rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 01:22.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Alexander, Bernard Kenneth
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (Quick Dip) (F),
Description Alexander, Bernard Kenneth (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip) (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 02:10.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B

Name King, Michael Dewitt
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case 201703784
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 3) Fail To Dim Headlights (M),
Description King, Michael Dewitt (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 3) Fail To Dim Headlights (M), at 1031 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 03:10.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Walker, Tyrone Arnez
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case 201702911
Charge 1) Injury To Hired Personal Property (M), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Walker, Tyrone Arnez (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Hired Personal Property (M), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 207 Alda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 05:17.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Byrd, Latysha Marie
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case 201702913
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Rdo) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Speeding) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Shoplifting) (M),
Description Byrd, Latysha Marie (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(rdo) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr, Speeding) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(shoplifting) (M), at 1368 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 08:43.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Blount, Carmen Martinez
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case 201703790
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Blount, Carmen Martinez (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3405 Love Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 4/27/2017 10:27.
Arresting Officer Straining, D S

Name Mcknight, Zachary Detwoine
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Mcknight, Zachary Detwoine (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 618 S Carelock Dr, Marshville, NC, on 4/27/2017 10:40.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Ponce, Robert Carlos
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case
Charge Making False Affidavits Perjury (F),
Description Ponce, Robert Carlos (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Making False Affidavits Perjury (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 10:50.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Lopez, William Eric
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 4) P/W/I/S/M/D Of Cocaine (F), And 5) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched I (F),
Description Lopez, William Eric (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) P/w/i/s/m/d Of Cocaine (F), and 5) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched I (F), at 723 Morgan Ave, Asheboro, NC, on 4/27/2017 10:59.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Smith, Steven William
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case
Charge Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Smith, Steven William (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 660 Windblow Rd, Jacks Springs, NC, on 4/27/2017 11:20.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Mclendon, Anthony Rashad
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi, Unsafe Movement), M (M),
Description Mclendon, Anthony Rashad (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi, Unsafe Movement), M (M), at 1717 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 12:02.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Beyer, Mitchell Free
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case 201703624
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Beyer, Mitchell Free (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 215 Lindpoint Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 13:17.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Robinson, Da`vonta Dashon
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case 201702922
Charge 1) Ccw (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Robinson, Da`vonta Dashon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Ccw (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 998 W Roosevelt Blvd/lasalle St, Monroe, SC, on 4/27/2017 14:36.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Franklin, John Mark
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (Poss. Heroin, Poss. Drug Para.), F (F),
Description Franklin, John Mark (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (poss. Heroin, Poss. Drug Para.), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 15:33.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B

Name Franklin, John Mark
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) True Bill Of Indictment (Poss. Heroin, Poss. Drug Para.) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Franklin, John Mark (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (poss. Heroin, Poss. Drug Para.) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 15:33.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B

Name Thomas, Pamela Sue
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case 201703805
Charge Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M),
Description Thomas, Pamela Sue (W /F/62) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), at 211 Rankin St, Kannapolis, NC, on 4/27/2017 16:26.
Arresting Officer Malloy, M L

Name Bogle, Robert Melvin
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case 201702929
Charge 1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 2) No Liability Insurance (M), And 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Bogle, Robert Melvin (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 2) No Liability Insurance (M), and 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 1512 Dover St, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 16:46.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Blount, Carmen Martinez
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Blount, Carmen Martinez (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3405 Love Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 17:27.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Frankenberg, Dale Gary
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case 201703669
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misd Larceny) (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
Description Frankenberg, Dale Gary (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misd Larceny) (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 3502 Frank Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 22:50.
Arresting Officer Davis, G A

Name Furlow, Thomas Reynolds
Arrest Date 04/27/2017
Court Case 201703809
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Furlow, Thomas Reynolds (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4111 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 23:41.
Arresting Officer Mayhew, D S

Name Richards, Melissa Joy
Arrest Date 04-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Richards, Melissa Joy (W /F/26) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 3251 E Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 8:39:17 AM.
Arresting Officer Andrade, H J

Name Smith, Corey Nathan
Arrest Date 04-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Smith, Corey Nathan (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1 W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, NC, on 4/27/2017 9:32:02 AM.
Arresting Officer Shoultes, C A

Name Byrd, Latysha Marie
Arrest Date 04-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Byrd, Latysha Marie (B /F/40) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (201702913), at 1368 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 9:47:42 AM.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Stegall, Wesley Colton
Arrest Date 04-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Stegall, Wesley Colton (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 700 Icemorlee St/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 10:10:50 AM.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Hubbard, William Devon
Arrest Date 04-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Hubbard, William Devon (B /F/16) Cited on Charge of Larceny-misdemeanor, at 1006 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2017 4:59:16 PM.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 04-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 700 Icemorlee St/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 10:10, 4/27/2017. Reported: 10:10, 4/27/2017.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Covington, Garry
Arrest Date 04-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Covington, Garry (B /M/60) VICTIM of Larceny From Person (C), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 11:39, 4/27/2017. Reported: 11:39, 4/27/2017.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Jefferson, Shan
Arrest Date 04-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Jefferson, Shan (W /F/57) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 407 Broome St, Monroe, NC, on 13:45, 4/27/2017. Reported: 13:48, 4/27/2017.
Arresting Officer Hutchinson, R L

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 04-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Ccw (C), at 998 W Roosevelt Blvd/lasalle St, Monroe, NC, between 13:58, 4/27/2017 and 13:58, 4/27/2017. Reported: 13:58, 4/27/2017.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Oxner, Major Franklin
Arrest Date 04-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Oxner, Major Franklin (B /M/61) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 105 Jones St, Monroe, NC, on 10:30, 4/27/2017. Reported: 14:49, 4/27/2017.
Arresting Officer Wallace, D L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
Arrest Date 04-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], on 15:22, 4/27/2017. Reported: 15:22, 4/27/2017.
Arresting Officer Cole, D

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 04-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /M/06) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 16:32, 4/27/2017 and 16:32, 4/27/2017. Reported: 16:32, 4/27/2017.
Arresting Officer Veasie, G K

Name Moses, Darius
Arrest Date 04-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Moses, Darius (B /M/23) VICTIM of Larceny-firearm (C), at 302 Tucker St, Monroe, NC, between 16:15, 4/26/2017 and 09:00, 4/27/2017. Reported: 16:42, 4/27/2017.
Arresting Officer Hutchinson, R L
