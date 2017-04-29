Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-29-2017

April 29, 2017

Name Odell, Elizabeth Carmen
Arrest Date 04/29/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Odell, Elizabeth Carmen (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4320 Deerfield Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 06:15.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Dorsey, Gabriel Shantia
Arrest Date 04/29/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Dorsey, Gabriel Shantia (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 07:25.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Helms, Nelson Earl
Arrest Date 04/29/2017
Court Case 201702969
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Helms, Nelson Earl (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1409 N. Charlotte Ave, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 08:56.
Arresting Officer Barbee, J R

Name Helms, Nelson Earl
Arrest Date 04/29/2017
Court Case 201702970
Charge Probation Violation, M (M),
Description Helms, Nelson Earl (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 1409 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 08:56.
Arresting Officer Barbee, J R

Name Robinson, Deshaun Aquil
Arrest Date 04/29/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (Larceny Of Mv, Felony Be, Larceny), M (M),
Description Robinson, Deshaun Aquil (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (larceny Of Mv, Felony Be, Larceny), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 10:58.
Arresting Officer Phipps, A M

Name Harbarger, Joshua Aaron
Arrest Date 04/29/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Child Support), M (M),
Description Harbarger, Joshua Aaron (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (child Support), M (M), at 7521 Carl Polk Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 14:19.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, R

Name Bennett, Tobias Amir
Arrest Date 04/29/2017
Court Case 201702987
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Bennett, Tobias Amir (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3223 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 19:31.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Divila, Rigoberto Aguilar
Arrest Date 04/29/2017
Court Case 201702986
Charge No Operators License (M),
Description Divila, Rigoberto Aguilar (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of No Operators License (M), at 1610 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 19:32.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, V E

Name Johnson, Stanley Wilson
Arrest Date 04/29/2017
Court Case 201703855
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 Show Cause, M (M),
Description Johnson, Stanley Wilson (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 Show Cause, M (M), at 2919 Ruben Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 19:57.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Philemon, John Wayne
Arrest Date 04/29/2017
Court Case 201703854
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Philemon, John Wayne (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3700 S Potter Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 4/29/2017 20:21.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Divila, Rigoberto Aguilar
Arrest Date 04-29-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Divila, Rigoberto Aguilar (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 1900 Old Charlotte Hwy/dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 7:20:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, V E
Share

Comments are closed.