Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-29-2017

|Name
|Odell, Elizabeth Carmen
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Odell, Elizabeth Carmen (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4320 Deerfield Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 06:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Dorsey, Gabriel Shantia
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Dorsey, Gabriel Shantia (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 07:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Helms, Nelson Earl
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2017
|Court Case
|201702969
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Helms, Nelson Earl (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1409 N. Charlotte Ave, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 08:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J R
|Name
|Helms, Nelson Earl
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2017
|Court Case
|201702970
|Charge
|Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Helms, Nelson Earl (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 1409 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 08:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J R
|Name
|Robinson, Deshaun Aquil
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ (Larceny Of Mv, Felony Be, Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Deshaun Aquil (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (larceny Of Mv, Felony Be, Larceny), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 10:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Phipps, A M
|Name
|Harbarger, Joshua Aaron
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Child Support), M (M),
|Description
|Harbarger, Joshua Aaron (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (child Support), M (M), at 7521 Carl Polk Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 14:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, R
|Name
|Bennett, Tobias Amir
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2017
|Court Case
|201702987
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Tobias Amir (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3223 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 19:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Divila, Rigoberto Aguilar
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2017
|Court Case
|201702986
|Charge
|No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Divila, Rigoberto Aguilar (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of No Operators License (M), at 1610 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 19:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, V E
|Name
|Johnson, Stanley Wilson
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2017
|Court Case
|201703855
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 Show Cause, M (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Stanley Wilson (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 Show Cause, M (M), at 2919 Ruben Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 19:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Philemon, John Wayne
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2017
|Court Case
|201703854
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Philemon, John Wayne (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3700 S Potter Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 4/29/2017 20:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Divila, Rigoberto Aguilar
|Arrest Date
|04-29-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Divila, Rigoberto Aguilar (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 1900 Old Charlotte Hwy/dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2017 7:20:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, V E