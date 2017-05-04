Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-04-2017

Warning
|Name
|Payne, Ashley Diane
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2017
|Court Case
|201704013
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Payne, Ashley Diane (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4231 High Shoals Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2017 00:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Truesdale, Kenneth Lorenzo
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2017
|Court Case
|201704015
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Truesdale, Kenneth Lorenzo (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1 W Hwy 74/bonanza Rd, NC, on 5/4/2017 02:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Bracy, Bryan Oneal
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2017
|Court Case
|201702974
|Charge
|1) Awdwitk No Injury (F), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 3) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), And 4) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Bracy, Bryan Oneal (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdwitk No Injury (F), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 3) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), and 4) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 300 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2017 04:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Harrison, M J
|Name
|Rubin, Joseph Victor
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear -M-1 (Hit/Run, Fail To Yeild From Private), M (M),
|Description
|Rubin, Joseph Victor (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear -m-1 (hit/run, Fail To Yeild From Private), M (M), at 6534 Afterglow Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/4/2017 08:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Mciver, Raquel Dequan
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2017
|Court Case
|201703083
|Charge
|Fail To Appear -M-1 (Weapon On Educational Prop), M (M),
|Description
|Mciver, Raquel Dequan (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear -m-1 (weapon On Educational Prop), M (M), at 4918 Myers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2017 08:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Baucom, Shelby Alexandria
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Baucom, Shelby Alexandria (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2017 09:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Tucker, J W
|Name
|Barnes, Gerald Kevin
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (Expired Registration, No Inspection) (M),
|Description
|Barnes, Gerald Kevin (I /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd (dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (expired Registration, No Inspection) (M), at 301 N Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/4/2017 09:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Butler, Thomas Christopher
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2017
|Court Case
|201703088
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (m Larceny), M (M), at 5420 Tucker Phillips Dr, Wingate, NC, on 5/4/2017 10:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|White, Sharon
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|False Report To Police Station (M),
|Description
|White, Sharon (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of False Report To Police Station (M), at 5217 Jordan Dr, Marshville, NC, on 5/4/2017 11:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Hardy, Caitlin Storm
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Consp Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), And 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Hardy, Caitlin Storm (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Consp Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), and 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2017 12:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Barnes, Gerald Kevin
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Barnes, Gerald Kevin (I /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2017 12:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Dockery, Qwontavis Lafredric
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (True Bill) (M), 2) Assault And Battery (True Bill) (M), 3) Habitual Larceny (True Bill) (F), And 4) Larceny Remove/Dest/Deact Compo (True Bill) (F),
|Description
|Dockery, Qwontavis Lafredric (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (true Bill) (M), 2) Assault And Battery (true Bill) (M), 3) Habitual Larceny (true Bill) (F), and 4) Larceny Remove/dest/deact Compo (true Bill) (F), at 109 Jefferson Ave, Albemarle, NC, on 5/4/2017 13:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Cobb, Shanon Leigh
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Larceny By Employee (F),
|Description
|Cobb, Shanon Leigh (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employee (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2017 17:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Eubanks, Jeffrey Brent
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Eubanks, Jeffrey Brent (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2017 20:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Willoughby, Kenneth Thomas
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2017
|Court Case
|201700166
|Charge
|Assault On Female, M (M),
|Description
|Willoughby, Kenneth Thomas (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female, M (M), at 7126 E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 5/4/2017 20:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Marks, R
|Name
|Scott, Korey Evan
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2017
|Court Case
|201704181
|Charge
|Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
|Description
|Scott, Korey Evan (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at Hwy 74/indian Trail Fairview, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/4/2017 23:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Lockhart, Jalan Raheem J
|Arrest Date
|05-04-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Lockhart, Jalan Raheem J (B /M/23) VICTIM of Burglary-1st Degree (C), at 5015 Willow Run Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, between 01:40, 5/4/2017 and 01:58, 5/4/2017. Reported: 01:58, 5/4/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Ucps VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|05-04-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Ucps VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1501 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 13:35, 4/27/2017. Reported: 08:30, 5/4/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Perrette, P
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|05-04-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/01) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 08:39, 5/4/2017 and 08:39, 5/4/2017. Reported: 08:39, 5/4/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Veasie, G K
|Name
|Zavala, Gaspar Jimenez
|Arrest Date
|05-04-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Zavala, Gaspar Jimenez (W /M/64) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 727 English St, Monroe, NC, between 19:00, 5/3/2017 and 09:06, 5/4/2017. Reported: 09:06, 5/4/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J R
|Name
|Willow Glen Apts VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
|Arrest Date
|05-04-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Willow Glen Apts VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 875 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, between 01:00, 5/4/2017 and 09:07, 5/4/2017. Reported: 09:07, 5/4/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Wright, R B