Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-04-2017

May 4, 2017

Name Payne, Ashley Diane
Arrest Date 05/04/2017
Court Case 201704013
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Payne, Ashley Diane (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4231 High Shoals Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2017 00:43.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Truesdale, Kenneth Lorenzo
Arrest Date 05/04/2017
Court Case 201704015
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Truesdale, Kenneth Lorenzo (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1 W Hwy 74/bonanza Rd, NC, on 5/4/2017 02:49.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Bracy, Bryan Oneal
Arrest Date 05/04/2017
Court Case 201702974
Charge 1) Awdwitk No Injury (F), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 3) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), And 4) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
Description Bracy, Bryan Oneal (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdwitk No Injury (F), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 3) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), and 4) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 300 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2017 04:33.
Arresting Officer Harrison, M J

Name Rubin, Joseph Victor
Arrest Date 05/04/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear -M-1 (Hit/Run, Fail To Yeild From Private), M (M),
Description Rubin, Joseph Victor (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear -m-1 (hit/run, Fail To Yeild From Private), M (M), at 6534 Afterglow Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/4/2017 08:07.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Mciver, Raquel Dequan
Arrest Date 05/04/2017
Court Case 201703083
Charge Fail To Appear -M-1 (Weapon On Educational Prop), M (M),
Description Mciver, Raquel Dequan (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear -m-1 (weapon On Educational Prop), M (M), at 4918 Myers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2017 08:29.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Baucom, Shelby Alexandria
Arrest Date 05/04/2017
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Baucom, Shelby Alexandria (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2017 09:10.
Arresting Officer Tucker, J W

Name Barnes, Gerald Kevin
Arrest Date 05/04/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (Expired Registration, No Inspection) (M),
Description Barnes, Gerald Kevin (I /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd (dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (expired Registration, No Inspection) (M), at 301 N Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/4/2017 09:34.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Butler, Thomas Christopher
Arrest Date 05/04/2017
Court Case 201703088
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M Larceny), M (M),
Description Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (m Larceny), M (M), at 5420 Tucker Phillips Dr, Wingate, NC, on 5/4/2017 10:20.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name White, Sharon
Arrest Date 05/04/2017
Court Case
Charge False Report To Police Station (M),
Description White, Sharon (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of False Report To Police Station (M), at 5217 Jordan Dr, Marshville, NC, on 5/4/2017 11:34.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Hardy, Caitlin Storm
Arrest Date 05/04/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Consp Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), And 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Hardy, Caitlin Storm (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Consp Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), and 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2017 12:08.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Barnes, Gerald Kevin
Arrest Date 05/04/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Barnes, Gerald Kevin (I /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2017 12:10.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Dockery, Qwontavis Lafredric
Arrest Date 05/04/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (True Bill) (M), 2) Assault And Battery (True Bill) (M), 3) Habitual Larceny (True Bill) (F), And 4) Larceny Remove/Dest/Deact Compo (True Bill) (F),
Description Dockery, Qwontavis Lafredric (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (true Bill) (M), 2) Assault And Battery (true Bill) (M), 3) Habitual Larceny (true Bill) (F), and 4) Larceny Remove/dest/deact Compo (true Bill) (F), at 109 Jefferson Ave, Albemarle, NC, on 5/4/2017 13:25.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Cobb, Shanon Leigh
Arrest Date 05/04/2017
Court Case
Charge Larceny By Employee (F),
Description Cobb, Shanon Leigh (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employee (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2017 17:43.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Eubanks, Jeffrey Brent
Arrest Date 05/04/2017
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Eubanks, Jeffrey Brent (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2017 20:25.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Willoughby, Kenneth Thomas
Arrest Date 05/04/2017
Court Case 201700166
Charge Assault On Female, M (M),
Description Willoughby, Kenneth Thomas (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female, M (M), at 7126 E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 5/4/2017 20:50.
Arresting Officer Marks, R

Name Scott, Korey Evan
Arrest Date 05/04/2017
Court Case 201704181
Charge Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
Description Scott, Korey Evan (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at Hwy 74/indian Trail Fairview, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/4/2017 23:43.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Lockhart, Jalan Raheem J
Arrest Date 05-04-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Lockhart, Jalan Raheem J (B /M/23) VICTIM of Burglary-1st Degree (C), at 5015 Willow Run Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, between 01:40, 5/4/2017 and 01:58, 5/4/2017. Reported: 01:58, 5/4/2017.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Ucps VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 05-04-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Ucps VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1501 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 13:35, 4/27/2017. Reported: 08:30, 5/4/2017.
Arresting Officer Perrette, P

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 05-04-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /M/01) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 08:39, 5/4/2017 and 08:39, 5/4/2017. Reported: 08:39, 5/4/2017.
Arresting Officer Veasie, G K

Name Zavala, Gaspar Jimenez
Arrest Date 05-04-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Zavala, Gaspar Jimenez (W /M/64) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 727 English St, Monroe, NC, between 19:00, 5/3/2017 and 09:06, 5/4/2017. Reported: 09:06, 5/4/2017.
Arresting Officer Barbee, J R

Name Willow Glen Apts VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
Arrest Date 05-04-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Willow Glen Apts VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 875 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, between 01:00, 5/4/2017 and 09:07, 5/4/2017. Reported: 09:07, 5/4/2017.
Arresting Officer Wright, R B
