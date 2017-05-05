Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-05-2017

Warning
: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-content/themes/twentyten/header.php:25) in /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-includes/pluggable.php
on line 1195
|Name
|Garbison, Michael Brandon
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Garbison, Michael Brandon (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Stevens Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2017 00:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Gwyn, Raffie Troy
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Gwyn, Raffie Troy (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2017 04:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, S B
|Name
|Stafford, Richard Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Stafford, Richard Lee (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1806 Starnes Cemetery Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2017 06:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Flowe, J G
|Name
|Allen, Demarcus Michael J
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Defrauding Drug & Alcohol Screening Test – Possess Adulteran (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Allen, Demarcus Michael J (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Defrauding Drug & Alcohol Screening Test – Possess Adulteran (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2017 08:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, J R
|Name
|Sinclair, Garrett Evan
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Sell Sch Ii Cs (F), And 3) Deliver Schedule Ii Cs (F),
|Description
|Sinclair, Garrett Evan (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Sell Sch Ii Cs (F), and 3) Deliver Schedule Ii Cs (F), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, SC, on 5/5/2017 08:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Ortiz, Jonel
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2017
|Court Case
|201703111
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Ortiz, Jonel (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4304 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2017 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Crump, J
|Name
|Mcclain, Roman Bradley
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2017
|Court Case
|201703114
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mcclain, Roman Bradley (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 610 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2017 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Okeefe, Matthew David
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (Dwlr Impaired Rev) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd (Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd 2 (Drive/Allow Mv No Registration, Exp (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Drive/Allow Mv No Registration; Exp (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd 2 (Operate Vehi No Ins; Fict/Alt Title (M), And 7) Fail To Appear – Misd (Operate Veh No Ins; Fict/Alt Title/Re (M),
|Description
|Okeefe, Matthew David (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (dwlr Impaired Rev) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd (fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd 2 (drive/allow Mv No Registration, Exp (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (drive/allow Mv No Registration; Exp (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd 2 (operate Vehi No Ins; Fict/alt Title (M), and 7) Fail To Appear – Misd (operate Veh No Ins; Fict/alt Title/re (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2017 14:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, J R
|Name
|Jago, Katelynn Dai
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd (Possess Marijunana Up To 1/2), M (M),
|Description
|Jago, Katelynn Dai (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (possess Marijunana Up To 1/2), M (M), at 7864 Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/5/2017 15:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Bracy, Bryan Oneal
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Bracy, Bryan Oneal (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2017 15:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Hill, Joseph Dale
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Larceny – Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny – Misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny – Misdemeanor (M), And 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Hill, Joseph Dale (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny – Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny – Misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny – Misdemeanor (M), and 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor (M), at 6323 Wilora Lake Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 5/5/2017 16:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Malloy, M L
|Name
|Moore, Xavier Rashawn
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd (M),
|Description
|Moore, Xavier Rashawn (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2017 16:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Byrum, Cordez Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2017
|Court Case
|201703124
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Byrum, Cordez Dewayne (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1413 Stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2017 21:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Byrum, Cordez Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2017
|Court Case
|201703125
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – M – 2 (Viol. Court Order), M (M),
|Description
|Byrum, Cordez Dewayne (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – M – 2 (viol. Court Order), M (M), at 1413 Stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2017 21:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Long, Isaac Izail
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Second Degree Rape (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (F), 3) Fail To Appear – M – 1 (Inmate Poss. Tobacco) (M), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (Attempted Larceny) (F), And 5) Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Long, Isaac Izail (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Second Degree Rape (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (F), 3) Fail To Appear – M – 1 (inmate Poss. Tobacco) (M), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (attempted Larceny) (F), and 5) Fugitive (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2017 21:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Pate, Bob David
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2017
|Court Case
|201703662
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 4) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 5) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 6) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 7) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 8) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 9) Larceny After B/E (F), 10) Larceny After B/E (F), 11) Larceny After B/E (F), 12) Larceny After B/E (F), 13) Larceny After B & E (F), 14) Larceny After B & E (F), 15) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 16) Larceny After B & E (F),
|Description
|Pate, Bob David (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 4) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 5) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 6) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 7) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 8) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 9) Larceny After B/e (F), 10) Larceny After B/e (F), 11) Larceny After B/e (F), 12) Larceny After B/e (F), 13) Larceny After B & E (F), 14) Larceny After B & E (F), 15) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 16) Larceny After B & E (F), at 13015 E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 5/5/2017 22:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Straining, D S
|Name
|Paxton, David Lee
|Arrest Date
|05-05-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Paxton, David Lee (W /M/36) Cited on Charge of Permit Operation Veh No Ins, at 3185 Matthews Indian Trail Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/5/2017 12:01:36 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Zepeda, M F
|Name
|Kelly, Christopher Lawrence
|Arrest Date
|05-05-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Kelly, Christopher Lawrence (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Driving While Impaired, at 3185 Matthews Indian Trail Rd, Stallings, on 5/5/2017 12:06:52 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Zepeda, M F
|Name
|Union County Jail VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
|Arrest Date
|05-05-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Union County Jail VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 17:30, 5/4/2017 and 03:08, 5/5/2017. Reported: 03:08, 5/5/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, S B
|Name
|Bonilla, Jose Enrique
|Arrest Date
|05-05-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Bonilla, Jose Enrique (W /M/48) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3113 Queensdale Dr, Monroe, NC, between 22:00, 5/4/2017 and 08:22, 5/5/2017. Reported: 08:22, 5/5/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciminna, D J