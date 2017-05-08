Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-08-2017

May 8, 2017

Name Rubins, John Todd
Arrest Date 05/08/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rubins, John Todd (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Nc 16, on 5/8/2017 01:46.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B

Name Smith, Tiffany Lavone
Arrest Date 05/08/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (M) (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Smith, Tiffany Lavone (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (m) (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 1107 Camden Rd, Wadesboro, NC, on 5/8/2017 03:07.
Arresting Officer Straining, D S

Name Flores, Juan Alberto
Arrest Date 05/08/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Flores, Juan Alberto (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2017 10:00.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Allen, Vincent
Arrest Date 05/08/2017
Court Case 201703177
Charge Probation Violation, M (M),
Description Allen, Vincent (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 1600 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2017 10:11.
Arresting Officer Jenkins, G H

Name Norwood, Cory Shondell
Arrest Date 05/08/2017
Court Case 201703176
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Norwood, Cory Shondell (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4132 Westcliff Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 5/8/2017 10:26.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Burch, Wilbert Lorenzo
Arrest Date 05/08/2017
Court Case 201702910
Charge 1) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), And 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Burch, Wilbert Lorenzo (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), and 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 810 Funderburk Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/8/2017 11:16.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M

Name Hamilton, Angela Renea
Arrest Date 05/08/2017
Court Case
Charge Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Hamilton, Angela Renea (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2017 11:17.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Helms, Jennifer Beth
Arrest Date 05/08/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear-M-1(Dwi Nol M Prob Viol), M (M),
Description Helms, Jennifer Beth (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear-m-1(dwi Nol M Prob Viol), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2017 11:37.
Arresting Officer Tucker, J W

Name Davis, Jason Scott
Arrest Date 05/08/2017
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Davis, Jason Scott (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 130 Creek View Ln, Wingate, NC, on 5/8/2017 12:49.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Evans, Tiffani Nicole
Arrest Date 05/08/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Evans, Tiffani Nicole (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2017 14:40.
Arresting Officer Phipps, A M

Name White, Eric S
Arrest Date 05/08/2017
Court Case
Charge Breaking/Entering-Motor Vehicle (F),
Description White, Eric S (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-motor Vehicle (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2017 15:00.
Arresting Officer Goodwin, A B

Name Willoughby, Kenneth Thomas
Arrest Date 05/08/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Willoughby, Kenneth Thomas (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2017 16:24.
Arresting Officer Tate, T L

Name Thomas, Brandon Lee
Arrest Date 05-08-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Thomas, Brandon Lee (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 2599 Weddington Rd/clark Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2017 3:40:13 AM.
Arresting Officer Rowell, J M

Name Spolar, Kimberli
Arrest Date 05-08-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Spolar, Kimberli (W /F/43) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 5557 Weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, on 5/8/2017 9:00:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Andrade, H J

Name Lowery, Bryson Tyler
Arrest Date 05-08-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Lowery, Bryson Tyler (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (201704136), at 600 Brewer Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2017 4:55:51 PM.
Arresting Officer Whited, C D

Name Mcclendon, William Washingtoin
Arrest Date 05-08-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Mcclendon, William Washingtoin (B /M/34) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 2019 Sojourn Rd, Marshville, NC, between 02:16, 5/8/2017 and 02:28, 5/8/2017. Reported: 02:28, 5/8/2017.
Arresting Officer Straining, D S
Share

Comments are closed.