Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-08-2017

|Name
|Rubins, John Todd
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rubins, John Todd (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Nc 16, on 5/8/2017 01:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Jordan, M B
|Name
|Smith, Tiffany Lavone
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (M) (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Smith, Tiffany Lavone (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (m) (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 1107 Camden Rd, Wadesboro, NC, on 5/8/2017 03:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Straining, D S
|Name
|Flores, Juan Alberto
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Flores, Juan Alberto (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2017 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Allen, Vincent
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2017
|Court Case
|201703177
|Charge
|Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Allen, Vincent (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 1600 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2017 10:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Jenkins, G H
|Name
|Norwood, Cory Shondell
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2017
|Court Case
|201703176
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Norwood, Cory Shondell (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4132 Westcliff Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 5/8/2017 10:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Burch, Wilbert Lorenzo
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2017
|Court Case
|201702910
|Charge
|1) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), And 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Burch, Wilbert Lorenzo (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), and 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 810 Funderburk Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/8/2017 11:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Hamilton, Angela Renea
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Hamilton, Angela Renea (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2017 11:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Helms, Jennifer Beth
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear-M-1(Dwi Nol M Prob Viol), M (M),
|Description
|Helms, Jennifer Beth (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear-m-1(dwi Nol M Prob Viol), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2017 11:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Tucker, J W
|Name
|Davis, Jason Scott
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Davis, Jason Scott (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 130 Creek View Ln, Wingate, NC, on 5/8/2017 12:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Evans, Tiffani Nicole
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Evans, Tiffani Nicole (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2017 14:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Phipps, A M
|Name
|White, Eric S
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|White, Eric S (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-motor Vehicle (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2017 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Goodwin, A B
|Name
|Willoughby, Kenneth Thomas
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Willoughby, Kenneth Thomas (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2017 16:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Thomas, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Date
|05-08-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Thomas, Brandon Lee (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 2599 Weddington Rd/clark Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2017 3:40:13 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowell, J M
|Name
|Spolar, Kimberli
|Arrest Date
|05-08-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Spolar, Kimberli (W /F/43) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 5557 Weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, on 5/8/2017 9:00:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Andrade, H J
|Name
|Lowery, Bryson Tyler
|Arrest Date
|05-08-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Lowery, Bryson Tyler (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (201704136), at 600 Brewer Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2017 4:55:51 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Whited, C D
|Name
|Mcclendon, William Washingtoin
|Arrest Date
|05-08-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Mcclendon, William Washingtoin (B /M/34) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 2019 Sojourn Rd, Marshville, NC, between 02:16, 5/8/2017 and 02:28, 5/8/2017. Reported: 02:28, 5/8/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Straining, D S