Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-10-2017

|Name
|High, Michael Scott
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ (Dss) (M),
|Description
|High, Michael Scott (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 06:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Hyatt, Whitney Shavonne
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ(Dss), M (M),
|Description
|Hyatt, Whitney Shavonne (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ(dss), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 08:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, J R
|Name
|Wynn, Sharif Damar
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Wynn, Sharif Damar (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 10:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, C M
|Name
|Blake, Isaiah Marion
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Blake, Isaiah Marion (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 500 Everette St, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 10:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Tarlton, Hannah Miranda
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|201703060
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), And 3) Consp Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F),
|Description
|Tarlton, Hannah Miranda (W /F/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), and 3) Consp Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), at 5006 Farmview Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/10/2017 11:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Guion, Michael Scott
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Guion, Michael Scott (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, C M
|Name
|Brown, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|201703060
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), And 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Brown, Brandon Lee (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), and 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 14:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Bryant, Najia Sharnay
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|201704212
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Bryant, Najia Sharnay (B /F/16) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3006 Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/10/2017 14:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Ludlow, D M
|Name
|Evans, Tiffani Nicole
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M),
|Description
|Evans, Tiffani Nicole (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M), at 508 Red Barn Trl, Matthews, NC, on 5/10/2017 14:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Burrows, Jonathon Michael
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|201702814
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony Of Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Burrows, Jonathon Michael (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony Of Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 14:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|King, Patrick William
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misd Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|King, Patrick William (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misd Larceny), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 14:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Block, Stefan Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Block, Stefan Lee (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, C M
|Name
|Restricted Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd
|Arrest Date
|05-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Restricted Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (M), at [Address], on 5/10/2017 16:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Helms, Timothy James
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Sell Schedule Iii (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (M), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 4) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (M),
|Description
|Helms, Timothy James (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell Schedule Iii (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (M), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 4) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 16:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, C M
|Name
|Krimminger, Jesse Robert
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Assualt And Battery) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Krimminger, Jesse Robert (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (assualt And Battery) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 5233 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/10/2017 17:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Leak, Terrence Dermaize
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – Probation Violation (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – Probation Violation (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – Rdo (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – Flee To Elude (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – Reckless Driving (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – Fict Info To An Officer (M), And 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M),
|Description
|Leak, Terrence Dermaize (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – Probation Violation (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – Probation Violation (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – Rdo (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – Flee To Elude (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – Reckless Driving (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – Fict Info To An Officer (M), and 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M), at 372 Addor Rd, Pinebluff, NC, on 5/10/2017 17:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Krimminger, Jesse Robert
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Krimminger, Jesse Robert (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Neal, William Auston
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Neal, William Auston (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1404 North Hills Dr, Unionville, NC, on 5/10/2017 18:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L
|Name
|Starnes, Christian Loyd
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|201704224
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Starnes, Christian Loyd (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3413 Crow Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 19:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Harlow, J L
|Name
|Bradshaw, Brian Scott
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (Occ) (F),
|Description
|Bradshaw, Brian Scott (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (occ) (F), at 2703 Bent Oak Dr, Stallings, NC, on 5/10/2017 19:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Bradshaw, Brian Scott
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|201700387
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Bradshaw, Brian Scott (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2703 Bent Oak Dr, Stallings, NC, on 5/10/2017 19:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Havens, Michael F.a.
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Havens, Michael F.a. (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 2022 New Town Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 21:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Desai, Anup Anil
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|201704227
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Desai, Anup Anil (A /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2122 Potter Cove Ln, Weddington, NC, on 5/10/2017 21:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Luckey, Antonio Lamont
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Alter Or Remove Serial Number (F), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Luckey, Antonio Lamont (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Alter Or Remove Serial Number (F), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 15000 Idlewild Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/10/2017 23:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Pedersen, J E
|Name
|Mills, Richard Harvey
|Arrest Date
|05-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Mills, Richard Harvey (B /M/51) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 601 S, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 12:44:31 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Ford, Tajhma N
|Arrest Date
|05-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Ford, Tajhma N (B /F/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 601 S/belk Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 12:52:21 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Sossamon, Sarah Beth
|Arrest Date
|05-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Sossamon, Sarah Beth (W /F/37) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1483 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 12:14:26 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Andrade, H J
|Name
|Medina, Fransheska Nichol
|Arrest Date
|05-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Medina, Fransheska Nichol (H /F/17) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 1907 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 3:38:35 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|Laney, Tyriq Maurice
|Arrest Date
|05-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Laney, Tyriq Maurice (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of Passing In No Passing Zone, at 1907 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 4:19:09 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|Ucso VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|05-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Ucso VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 4125 Patterson Rd, China Grove, NC, between 12:00, 5/8/2017 and 17:30, 5/8/2017. Reported: 00:15, 5/10/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Grigg, J R
|Name
|Towles, Robert Lewis
|Arrest Date
|05-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Towles, Robert Lewis (B /M/17) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2451 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 08:11, 5/8/2017 and 08:11, 5/10/2017. Reported: 08:11, 5/10/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, A B
|Name
|Its Leasing VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|05-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Its Leasing VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 4102 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 06:15, 4/24/2017 and 08:00, 5/7/2017. Reported: 10:40, 5/10/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, A B
|Name
|Moss, James Elloyd
|Arrest Date
|05-10-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Moss, James Elloyd (W /M/77) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 1619 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 14:00, 5/9/2017. Reported: 13:28, 5/10/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Elkins, D G