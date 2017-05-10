Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-10-2017

May 10, 2017

Name High, Michael Scott
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dss) (M),
Description High, Michael Scott (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 06:49.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Hyatt, Whitney Shavonne
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ(Dss), M (M),
Description Hyatt, Whitney Shavonne (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ(dss), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 08:24.
Arresting Officer Belk, J R

Name Wynn, Sharif Damar
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Wynn, Sharif Damar (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 10:20.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, C M

Name Blake, Isaiah Marion
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Blake, Isaiah Marion (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 500 Everette St, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 10:58.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Tarlton, Hannah Miranda
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case 201703060
Charge 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), And 3) Consp Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F),
Description Tarlton, Hannah Miranda (W /F/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), and 3) Consp Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), at 5006 Farmview Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/10/2017 11:58.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Guion, Michael Scott
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Guion, Michael Scott (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 12:00.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, C M

Name Brown, Brandon Lee
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case 201703060
Charge 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), And 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Brown, Brandon Lee (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), and 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 14:02.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Bryant, Najia Sharnay
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case 201704212
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Bryant, Najia Sharnay (B /F/16) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3006 Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/10/2017 14:15.
Arresting Officer Ludlow, D M

Name Evans, Tiffani Nicole
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M),
Description Evans, Tiffani Nicole (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M), at 508 Red Barn Trl, Matthews, NC, on 5/10/2017 14:25.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Burrows, Jonathon Michael
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case 201702814
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony Of Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Burrows, Jonathon Michael (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony Of Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 14:26.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name King, Patrick William
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misd Larceny), M (M),
Description King, Patrick William (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misd Larceny), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 14:31.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Block, Stefan Lee
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Block, Stefan Lee (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 15:30.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, C M

Name Restricted Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd
Arrest Date 05-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Restricted Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (M), at [Address], on 5/10/2017 16:29.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Helms, Timothy James
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Sell Schedule Iii (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (M), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 4) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (M),
Description Helms, Timothy James (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell Schedule Iii (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (M), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 4) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 16:50.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, C M

Name Krimminger, Jesse Robert
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Assualt And Battery) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Krimminger, Jesse Robert (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (assualt And Battery) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 5233 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/10/2017 17:04.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Leak, Terrence Dermaize
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – Probation Violation (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – Probation Violation (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – Rdo (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – Flee To Elude (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – Reckless Driving (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – Fict Info To An Officer (M), And 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M),
Description Leak, Terrence Dermaize (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – Probation Violation (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – Probation Violation (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – Rdo (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – Flee To Elude (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – Reckless Driving (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – Fict Info To An Officer (M), and 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M), at 372 Addor Rd, Pinebluff, NC, on 5/10/2017 17:43.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Krimminger, Jesse Robert
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Krimminger, Jesse Robert (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 18:00.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Neal, William Auston
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Neal, William Auston (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1404 North Hills Dr, Unionville, NC, on 5/10/2017 18:47.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L

Name Starnes, Christian Loyd
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case 201704224
Charge 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Starnes, Christian Loyd (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3413 Crow Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 19:30.
Arresting Officer Harlow, J L

Name Bradshaw, Brian Scott
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (Occ) (F),
Description Bradshaw, Brian Scott (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (occ) (F), at 2703 Bent Oak Dr, Stallings, NC, on 5/10/2017 19:50.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Bradshaw, Brian Scott
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case 201700387
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Bradshaw, Brian Scott (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2703 Bent Oak Dr, Stallings, NC, on 5/10/2017 19:55.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Havens, Michael F.a.
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Havens, Michael F.a. (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 2022 New Town Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 21:35.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Desai, Anup Anil
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case 201704227
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Desai, Anup Anil (A /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2122 Potter Cove Ln, Weddington, NC, on 5/10/2017 21:57.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Luckey, Antonio Lamont
Arrest Date 05/10/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Alter Or Remove Serial Number (F), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Luckey, Antonio Lamont (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Alter Or Remove Serial Number (F), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 15000 Idlewild Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/10/2017 23:36.
Arresting Officer Pedersen, J E

Name Mills, Richard Harvey
Arrest Date 05-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Mills, Richard Harvey (B /M/51) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 601 S, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 12:44:31 AM.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Ford, Tajhma N
Arrest Date 05-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Ford, Tajhma N (B /F/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 601 S/belk Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 12:52:21 AM.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Sossamon, Sarah Beth
Arrest Date 05-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Sossamon, Sarah Beth (W /F/37) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1483 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 12:14:26 PM.
Arresting Officer Andrade, H J

Name Medina, Fransheska Nichol
Arrest Date 05-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Medina, Fransheska Nichol (H /F/17) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 1907 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 3:38:35 PM.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name Laney, Tyriq Maurice
Arrest Date 05-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Laney, Tyriq Maurice (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of Passing In No Passing Zone, at 1907 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2017 4:19:09 PM.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name Ucso VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 05-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Ucso VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 4125 Patterson Rd, China Grove, NC, between 12:00, 5/8/2017 and 17:30, 5/8/2017. Reported: 00:15, 5/10/2017.
Arresting Officer Grigg, J R

Name Towles, Robert Lewis
Arrest Date 05-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Towles, Robert Lewis (B /M/17) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2451 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 08:11, 5/8/2017 and 08:11, 5/10/2017. Reported: 08:11, 5/10/2017.
Arresting Officer Greene, A B

Name Its Leasing VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 05-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Its Leasing VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 4102 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 06:15, 4/24/2017 and 08:00, 5/7/2017. Reported: 10:40, 5/10/2017.
Arresting Officer Greene, A B

Name Moss, James Elloyd
Arrest Date 05-10-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Moss, James Elloyd (W /M/77) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 1619 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 14:00, 5/9/2017. Reported: 13:28, 5/10/2017.
Arresting Officer Elkins, D G
