Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-11-2017

|Name
|Catoe, Amie Lynn
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|201703258
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Catoe, Amie Lynn (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 96 Catoe Heights Ln, Pageland, SC, on 5/11/2017 00:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Hower, C R
|Name
|Gutierrez, Jorge Castro
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Gutierrez, Jorge Castro (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/11/2017 03:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Deese, J P
|Name
|Caldwell, Joshua Eugene
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|201704230
|Charge
|Parole Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Caldwell, Joshua Eugene (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 3900 Privette Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/11/2017 03:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilds, R A
|Name
|Lee, Daniel Kemel
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Lee, Daniel Kemel (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 07:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Mclendon, Lashunda Shmicka
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|201700390
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Mclendon, Lashunda Shmicka (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 2700 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/11/2017 07:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, J L
|Name
|Burger, William Samuel
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|201703194
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Burger, William Samuel (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 5210 Rogers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/11/2017 09:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Kenary, M J
|Name
|Lockhart, Norris Jr
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|201703159
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Lockhart, Norris Jr (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 10:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Pritchard, Blake Anthony
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd -(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Pritchard, Blake Anthony (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd -(dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 7330 Meadow Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC, on 5/11/2017 10:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I
|Name
|Benson, Everett Doniel
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|201703137
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Benson, Everett Doniel (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 11:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Southerland, Kevin John
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), And 3) Driving While Impaired Drive After Consum (M),
|Description
|Southerland, Kevin John (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), and 3) Driving While Impaired Drive After Consum (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, C M
|Name
|Knight, Reggie Allen
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|201704011
|Charge
|1) First Degree Kidnapping (F), 2) Probation Violation (M), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Knight, Reggie Allen (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) First Degree Kidnapping (F), 2) Probation Violation (M), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 12:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Glenham, Ashley Marie
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|201703271
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Glenham, Ashley Marie (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 2705 Thornburg Ct, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 13:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Forbis, J
|Name
|Knight, Robert Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Knight, Robert Lee (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 13:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, J R
|Name
|Shell, Zachary Lomont
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (Pwisd Marijuana), F (F),
|Description
|Shell, Zachary Lomont (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (pwisd Marijuana), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 13:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Kamiche, Sonja Christine
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Kamiche, Sonja Christine (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), [Missing Address], on 5/11/2017 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|
|Name
|Dukas, Mark Domenic
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|201704253
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 5) Felony Possession Sch Vi Cs (F), And 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Dukas, Mark Domenic (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 5) Felony Possession Sch Vi Cs (F), and 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 8920 Waltham Forest Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/11/2017 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Whited, C D
|Name
|Deel, Zane Alan
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|201704234
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Deel, Zane Alan (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1502 Price Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/11/2017 14:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Horton, Christopher Darnell
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Criminal Contempt (M),
|Description
|Horton, Christopher Darnell (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, C M
|Name
|Cureton, Amanda Rochelle N
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|201703284
|Charge
|No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Cureton, Amanda Rochelle N (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of No Operators License (M), at 507 Brown St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 16:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Aycoth, J K
|Name
|Knight, Reggie Allen
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|201704011
|Charge
|1) Assault Inflict Serious Injury(M) (M) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Knight, Reggie Allen (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflict Serious Injury(m) (M) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 17:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Pierce, Laquan Napier
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Pierce, Laquan Napier (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 613 N Carelock Dr, Marshville, NC, on 5/11/2017 18:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, D
|Name
|Hood, Savannah Kassadie
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|201703294
|Charge
|Simple Assault, M (M),
|Description
|Hood, Savannah Kassadie (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault, M (M), at 2151 Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 19:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Thomas, Joshua Tyrell
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (M) (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Fail To Appear – F – 1 (Break. And Or Ent., Larceny) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – F – 1 (Probation Violation) (F), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Joshua Tyrell (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (m) (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Fail To Appear – F – 1 (break. And Or Ent., Larceny) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – F – 1 (probation Violation) (F), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 916 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 19:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Laney, M D
|Name
|Thomas, Joshua Tyrell
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Surrender Of Surety (F), 5) Surrender Of Surety (F), And 6) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Joshua Tyrell (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Surrender Of Surety (F), 5) Surrender Of Surety (F), and 6) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 21:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Willis, Akeela Nyseria
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M),
|Description
|Willis, Akeela Nyseria (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 21:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Jordan, M B
|Name
|Cuthbertson, Carlos Clinton
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|201703295
|Charge
|1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Cuthbertson, Carlos Clinton (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 729 English St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 22:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Cole, D
|Name
|Cuthbertson, Malik Devon
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Cuthbertson, Malik Devon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3599 Waxhaw Pkwy/harrison Park Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/11/2017 22:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Contino, G
|Name
|Rushing, Mary Lavetta
|Arrest Date
|05-11-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Rushing, Mary Lavetta (B /F/43) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Walkup Ave, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 2:47:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Cole, D
|Name
|Massey, Shikymia Nicola
|Arrest Date
|05-11-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Massey, Shikymia Nicola (B /F/27) Cited on Charge of Seat Belt Violation Rear Seat, at 1399 Fairley Av/kennedy St, Monroe, on 5/11/2017 10:49:01 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Breckenridge, Roy Allen
|Arrest Date
|05-11-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Breckenridge, Roy Allen (B /M/47) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 3:15:22 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, J T
|Name
|Armstrong, Jeannie Smith
|Arrest Date
|05-11-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Armstrong, Jeannie Smith (W /F/33) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (201703270), at Jefferson St And Church Street, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 4:25:09 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|Palacios, Aguilar Mario
|Arrest Date
|05-11-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Palacios, Aguilar Mario (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 4200 Matthews Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/11/2017 7:27:15 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Bonterra Builders Ab Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|05-11-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Bonterra Builders Ab Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1005 Chapman St, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 5/11/2017 and 01:38, 5/11/2017. Reported: 01:38, 5/11/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|05-11-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 3906 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 03:05, 5/11/2017. Reported: 03:05, 5/11/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|05-11-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/12) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 511 Nash St, Monroe, NC, on 18:00, 5/9/2017. Reported: 09:00, 5/11/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Holt, M
|Name
|Koon, Johnnie Alphonso
|Arrest Date
|05-11-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Koon, Johnnie Alphonso (B /M/63) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 5511 Holly Hills Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 22:45, 5/10/2017 and 22:46, 5/10/2017. Reported: 09:45, 5/11/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Buckingham, D A
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|05-11-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Juvenile (U /F/08) VICTIM of Indecent Liberties With Child (C), at [Address], between 12:05, 5/11/2017 and 12:05, 5/11/2017. Reported: 12:05, 5/11/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Veasie, G K
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|05-11-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Juvenile (B /F/13) VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 15:17, 5/11/2017. Reported: 15:17, 5/11/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Holt, M