Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-11-2017

May 11, 2017

Name Catoe, Amie Lynn
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case 201703258
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Catoe, Amie Lynn (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 96 Catoe Heights Ln, Pageland, SC, on 5/11/2017 00:32.
Arresting Officer Hower, C R

Name Gutierrez, Jorge Castro
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Gutierrez, Jorge Castro (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/11/2017 03:22.
Arresting Officer Deese, J P

Name Caldwell, Joshua Eugene
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case 201704230
Charge Parole Violation, M (M),
Description Caldwell, Joshua Eugene (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 3900 Privette Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/11/2017 03:46.
Arresting Officer Wilds, R A

Name Lee, Daniel Kemel
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Lee, Daniel Kemel (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 07:00.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Mclendon, Lashunda Shmicka
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case 201700390
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Mclendon, Lashunda Shmicka (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 2700 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/11/2017 07:26.
Arresting Officer Smith, J L

Name Burger, William Samuel
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case 201703194
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Burger, William Samuel (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 5210 Rogers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/11/2017 09:55.
Arresting Officer Kenary, M J

Name Lockhart, Norris Jr
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case 201703159
Charge Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Lockhart, Norris Jr (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 10:46.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Pritchard, Blake Anthony
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd -(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Pritchard, Blake Anthony (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd -(dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 7330 Meadow Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC, on 5/11/2017 10:58.
Arresting Officer Gross, I

Name Benson, Everett Doniel
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case 201703137
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Benson, Everett Doniel (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 11:37.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Southerland, Kevin John
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), And 3) Driving While Impaired Drive After Consum (M),
Description Southerland, Kevin John (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), and 3) Driving While Impaired Drive After Consum (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 12:00.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, C M

Name Knight, Reggie Allen
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case 201704011
Charge 1) First Degree Kidnapping (F), 2) Probation Violation (M), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
Description Knight, Reggie Allen (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) First Degree Kidnapping (F), 2) Probation Violation (M), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 12:35.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Glenham, Ashley Marie
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case 201703271
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Glenham, Ashley Marie (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 2705 Thornburg Ct, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 13:01.
Arresting Officer Forbis, J

Name Knight, Robert Lee
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Knight, Robert Lee (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 13:22.
Arresting Officer Belk, J R

Name Shell, Zachary Lomont
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (Pwisd Marijuana), F (F),
Description Shell, Zachary Lomont (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (pwisd Marijuana), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 13:22.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Kamiche, Sonja Christine
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Kamiche, Sonja Christine (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), [Missing Address], on 5/11/2017 14:00.
Arresting Officer  

Name Dukas, Mark Domenic
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case 201704253
Charge 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 5) Felony Possession Sch Vi Cs (F), And 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Dukas, Mark Domenic (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 5) Felony Possession Sch Vi Cs (F), and 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 8920 Waltham Forest Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/11/2017 14:20.
Arresting Officer Whited, C D

Name Deel, Zane Alan
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case 201704234
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Deel, Zane Alan (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1502 Price Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/11/2017 14:27.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Horton, Christopher Darnell
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case
Charge Criminal Contempt (M),
Description Horton, Christopher Darnell (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 15:00.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, C M

Name Cureton, Amanda Rochelle N
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case 201703284
Charge No Operators License (M),
Description Cureton, Amanda Rochelle N (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of No Operators License (M), at 507 Brown St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 16:01.
Arresting Officer Aycoth, J K

Name Knight, Reggie Allen
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case 201704011
Charge 1) Assault Inflict Serious Injury(M) (M) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
Description Knight, Reggie Allen (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflict Serious Injury(m) (M) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 17:45.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Pierce, Laquan Napier
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
Description Pierce, Laquan Napier (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 613 N Carelock Dr, Marshville, NC, on 5/11/2017 18:03.
Arresting Officer Dobbins, D

Name Hood, Savannah Kassadie
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case 201703294
Charge Simple Assault, M (M),
Description Hood, Savannah Kassadie (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault, M (M), at 2151 Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 19:11.
Arresting Officer Wylie, C

Name Thomas, Joshua Tyrell
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (M) (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Fail To Appear – F – 1 (Break. And Or Ent., Larceny) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – F – 1 (Probation Violation) (F), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
Description Thomas, Joshua Tyrell (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (m) (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Fail To Appear – F – 1 (break. And Or Ent., Larceny) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – F – 1 (probation Violation) (F), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 916 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 19:13.
Arresting Officer Laney, M D

Name Thomas, Joshua Tyrell
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Surrender Of Surety (F), 5) Surrender Of Surety (F), And 6) Probation Violation (F),
Description Thomas, Joshua Tyrell (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Surrender Of Surety (F), 5) Surrender Of Surety (F), and 6) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 21:40.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Willis, Akeela Nyseria
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M),
Description Willis, Akeela Nyseria (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 21:43.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B

Name Cuthbertson, Carlos Clinton
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case 201703295
Charge 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Cuthbertson, Carlos Clinton (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 729 English St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 22:09.
Arresting Officer Cole, D

Name Cuthbertson, Malik Devon
Arrest Date 05/11/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Cuthbertson, Malik Devon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3599 Waxhaw Pkwy/harrison Park Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/11/2017 22:24.
Arresting Officer Contino, G

Name Rushing, Mary Lavetta
Arrest Date 05-11-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Rushing, Mary Lavetta (B /F/43) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Walkup Ave, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 2:47:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Cole, D

Name Massey, Shikymia Nicola
Arrest Date 05-11-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Massey, Shikymia Nicola (B /F/27) Cited on Charge of Seat Belt Violation Rear Seat, at 1399 Fairley Av/kennedy St, Monroe, on 5/11/2017 10:49:01 AM.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Breckenridge, Roy Allen
Arrest Date 05-11-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Breckenridge, Roy Allen (B /M/47) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 3:15:22 PM.
Arresting Officer Griffin, J T

Name Armstrong, Jeannie Smith
Arrest Date 05-11-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Armstrong, Jeannie Smith (W /F/33) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (201703270), at Jefferson St And Church Street, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2017 4:25:09 PM.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name Palacios, Aguilar Mario
Arrest Date 05-11-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Palacios, Aguilar Mario (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 4200 Matthews Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/11/2017 7:27:15 PM.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Bonterra Builders Ab Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
Arrest Date 05-11-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Bonterra Builders Ab Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1005 Chapman St, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 5/11/2017 and 01:38, 5/11/2017. Reported: 01:38, 5/11/2017.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 05-11-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 3906 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 03:05, 5/11/2017. Reported: 03:05, 5/11/2017.
Arresting Officer Wylie, C

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 05-11-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /M/12) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 511 Nash St, Monroe, NC, on 18:00, 5/9/2017. Reported: 09:00, 5/11/2017.
Arresting Officer Holt, M

Name Koon, Johnnie Alphonso
Arrest Date 05-11-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Koon, Johnnie Alphonso (B /M/63) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 5511 Holly Hills Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 22:45, 5/10/2017 and 22:46, 5/10/2017. Reported: 09:45, 5/11/2017.
Arresting Officer Buckingham, D A

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 05-11-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (U /F/08) VICTIM of Indecent Liberties With Child (C), at [Address], between 12:05, 5/11/2017 and 12:05, 5/11/2017. Reported: 12:05, 5/11/2017.
Arresting Officer Veasie, G K

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 05-11-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /F/13) VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 15:17, 5/11/2017. Reported: 15:17, 5/11/2017.
Arresting Officer Holt, M
