Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-12-2017

|Name
|Mcrae, Quashon Djuan
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Mcrae, Quashon Djuan (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 5901 E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 5/12/2017 00:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, D
|Name
|Helms, Brandon Scott
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Helms, Brandon Scott (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at Homeless (behind Pete`s Used Cars), Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 02:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Keziah, Bobby David
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Keziah, Bobby David (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at Homeless-off Love Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/12/2017 03:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Straining, D S
|Name
|Rowe, Stephen Edward
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|201702963
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Marijuana Up To 1/2Oz) (M),
|Description
|Rowe, Stephen Edward (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Marijuana Up To 1/2oz) (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, on 5/12/2017 04:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Lee, James Robert
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Lee, James Robert (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Reid, Demetrey Rayshawn
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Reid, Demetrey Rayshawn (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 10:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Crowder, Keyonia Pateria
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Keyonia Pateria (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 10:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Strempke, Sarah Marcella
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Comm Threats), M (M),
|Description
|Strempke, Sarah Marcella (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(comm Threats), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Thomas, Destni Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Destni Lee (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Beheler, Matthew Dargan
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Beheler, Matthew Dargan (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 14:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Smith, Phillip Ervin
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Identity Theft) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Smith, Phillip Ervin (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (identity Theft) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 411 E Old Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 14:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Milner, Tylor Anthony
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Milner, Tylor Anthony (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 14:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Thomas, Greg
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|201703318
|Charge
|1) Non-Support Of Children (M) And 2) Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Greg (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Non-support Of Children (M) and 2) Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 1105 Helen St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 14:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Doane, Amber Carissa
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Trespass Second Deg) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Assault On Govt Offical/Emply) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Injury To Personal Property) (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Resist Public Officer) (M),
|Description
|Doane, Amber Carissa (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(trespass Second Deg) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(assault On Govt Offical/emply) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(injury To Personal Property) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(resist Public Officer) (M), at 6205 Wild Flower Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/12/2017 15:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J C
|Name
|Thompson, Randy Vernon
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Murder-First Deg (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Resist Public Officer) (M), And 5) Conspiracy Robbery Dangrs Weapon (F),
|Description
|Thompson, Randy Vernon (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Murder-first Deg (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(resist Public Officer) (M), and 5) Conspiracy Robbery Dangrs Weapon (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 15:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Thomas, Gregory
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|201703318
|Charge
|1) Non-Support Of Children (M) And 2) Fail To Comply (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Gregory (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Non-support Of Children (M) and 2) Fail To Comply (M), at 1105 Helen St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 15:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Holt, Janike Dunbar
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Of Child <=15 (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Holt, Janike Dunbar (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Of Child <=15 (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 199 E Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 5/12/2017 17:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B
|Name
|Stevens, Steve Edward
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Awdwitk No Injury (F), 3) Communicating Threats (M), 4) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), 5) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits ( ), 6) Probation Violation (M), 7) Probation Violation (M), 8) Probation Violation (M), 9) Probation Violation (M), And 10) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Stevens, Steve Edward (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Awdwitk No Injury (F), 3) Communicating Threats (M), 4) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), 5) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits ( ), 6) Probation Violation (M), 7) Probation Violation (M), 8) Probation Violation (M), 9) Probation Violation (M), and 10) Probation Violation (M), at 1812 New Town Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Adams, Mark Paul
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|201704281
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), And 3) First Deg Tresp Enter/Remain (M),
|Description
|Adams, Mark Paul (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), and 3) First Deg Tresp Enter/remain (M), at 3001 Old Camden Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/12/2017 18:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Yang, L F
|Name
|Ivey, Michael James
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Ivey, Michael James (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Gray, Jennifer Dawn
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Weekender, M (M),
|Description
|Gray, Jennifer Dawn (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Chambers, Stewart Deangelo
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr, Fail To Wear Seatbelt), M (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Stewart Deangelo (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr, Fail To Wear Seatbelt), M (M), at 505 Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 20:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Mccarver, Susan Stanton
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|201704292
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mccarver, Susan Stanton (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 8203 Hembywood Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/12/2017 22:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Morales-sastre, Yonel
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2017
|Court Case
|201703333
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Morales-sastre, Yonel (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 601 Cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 23:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Harris, J P
|Name
|Gurganus, Sarah Ashley
|Arrest Date
|05-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Gurganus, Sarah Ashley (W /F/17) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at 600 Honeysuckle Ln, Monroe, NC, between 00:01, 5/12/2017 and 01:17, 5/12/2017. Reported: 01:17, 5/12/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Livingston, M K
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment
|Arrest Date
|05-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (C), at [Address], on 02:39, 5/12/2017. Reported: 02:39, 5/12/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Livingston, M K
|Name
|Thomas, Alvin
|Arrest Date
|05-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Thomas, Alvin (B /M/37) VICTIM of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (C), at 1628 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 02:39, 5/12/2017. Reported: 02:39, 5/12/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Cole, D
|Name
|Bonilla, Melvin Romel
|Arrest Date
|05-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Bonilla, Melvin Romel (W /M/31) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 816 Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, between 06:39, 5/12/2017 and 06:39, 5/12/2017. Reported: 06:39, 5/12/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Mcgriff, Latasha Reenice
|Arrest Date
|05-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Mcgriff, Latasha Reenice (B /F/29) VICTIM of Undisciplined Child (C), at 205 King St, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 5/11/2017 and 08:14, 5/12/2017. Reported: 08:14, 5/12/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|05-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 10:30, 5/11/2017. Reported: 08:32, 5/12/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment
|Arrest Date
|05-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (C), at [Address], on 08:37, 5/12/2017. Reported: 08:37, 5/12/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Smith, Jeanetta
|Arrest Date
|05-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Smith, Jeanetta (B /F/32) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 712 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, between 21:30, 5/11/2017 and 08:00, 5/12/2017. Reported: 10:03, 5/12/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|A & A Automotive Repair Inc VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle
|Arrest Date
|05-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|A & A Automotive Repair Inc VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 2280 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, between 20:30, 4/10/2017 and 09:30, 5/12/2017. Reported: 10:41, 5/12/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Alexander, Amy Dawn
|Arrest Date
|05-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Alexander, Amy Dawn (W /F/27) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1000 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 5/12/2017 and 13:38, 5/12/2017. Reported: 13:38, 5/12/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Laney, Emily Sue
|Arrest Date
|05-12-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Laney, Emily Sue (W /F/21) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1000 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 5/12/2017 and 13:38, 5/12/2017. Reported: 13:38, 5/12/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C