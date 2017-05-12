Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-12-2017

May 12, 2017

Name Mcrae, Quashon Djuan
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Mcrae, Quashon Djuan (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 5901 E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 5/12/2017 00:17.
Arresting Officer Dobbins, D

Name Helms, Brandon Scott
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Helms, Brandon Scott (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at Homeless (behind Pete`s Used Cars), Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 02:50.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Keziah, Bobby David
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Keziah, Bobby David (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at Homeless-off Love Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/12/2017 03:09.
Arresting Officer Straining, D S

Name Rowe, Stephen Edward
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case 201702963
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Marijuana Up To 1/2Oz) (M),
Description Rowe, Stephen Edward (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Marijuana Up To 1/2oz) (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, on 5/12/2017 04:49.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Lee, James Robert
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Lee, James Robert (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 10:00.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Reid, Demetrey Rayshawn
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Reid, Demetrey Rayshawn (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 10:01.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Crowder, Keyonia Pateria
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Crowder, Keyonia Pateria (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 10:15.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Strempke, Sarah Marcella
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Comm Threats), M (M),
Description Strempke, Sarah Marcella (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(comm Threats), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 12:30.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Thomas, Destni Lee
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Thomas, Destni Lee (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 14:20.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Beheler, Matthew Dargan
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Beheler, Matthew Dargan (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 14:40.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Smith, Phillip Ervin
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Identity Theft) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Smith, Phillip Ervin (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (identity Theft) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 411 E Old Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 14:47.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Milner, Tylor Anthony
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Milner, Tylor Anthony (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 14:52.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Thomas, Greg
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case 201703318
Charge 1) Non-Support Of Children (M) And 2) Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
Description Thomas, Greg (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Non-support Of Children (M) and 2) Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 1105 Helen St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 14:55.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Doane, Amber Carissa
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Trespass Second Deg) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Assault On Govt Offical/Emply) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Injury To Personal Property) (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Resist Public Officer) (M),
Description Doane, Amber Carissa (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(trespass Second Deg) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(assault On Govt Offical/emply) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(injury To Personal Property) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(resist Public Officer) (M), at 6205 Wild Flower Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/12/2017 15:05.
Arresting Officer Barbee, J C

Name Thompson, Randy Vernon
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Murder-First Deg (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Resist Public Officer) (M), And 5) Conspiracy Robbery Dangrs Weapon (F),
Description Thompson, Randy Vernon (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Murder-first Deg (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(resist Public Officer) (M), and 5) Conspiracy Robbery Dangrs Weapon (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 15:45.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Thomas, Gregory
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case 201703318
Charge 1) Non-Support Of Children (M) And 2) Fail To Comply (M),
Description Thomas, Gregory (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Non-support Of Children (M) and 2) Fail To Comply (M), at 1105 Helen St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 15:53.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Holt, Janike Dunbar
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Of Child <=15 (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Holt, Janike Dunbar (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Of Child <=15 (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 199 E Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 5/12/2017 17:38.
Arresting Officer Helms, B

Name Stevens, Steve Edward
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Awdwitk No Injury (F), 3) Communicating Threats (M), 4) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), 5) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits ( ), 6) Probation Violation (M), 7) Probation Violation (M), 8) Probation Violation (M), 9) Probation Violation (M), And 10) Probation Violation (M),
Description Stevens, Steve Edward (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Awdwitk No Injury (F), 3) Communicating Threats (M), 4) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), 5) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits ( ), 6) Probation Violation (M), 7) Probation Violation (M), 8) Probation Violation (M), 9) Probation Violation (M), and 10) Probation Violation (M), at 1812 New Town Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 18:00.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Adams, Mark Paul
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case 201704281
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), And 3) First Deg Tresp Enter/Remain (M),
Description Adams, Mark Paul (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), and 3) First Deg Tresp Enter/remain (M), at 3001 Old Camden Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/12/2017 18:19.
Arresting Officer Yang, L F

Name Ivey, Michael James
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Ivey, Michael James (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 20:00.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Gray, Jennifer Dawn
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Weekender, M (M),
Description Gray, Jennifer Dawn (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 20:00.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Chambers, Stewart Deangelo
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr, Fail To Wear Seatbelt), M (M),
Description Chambers, Stewart Deangelo (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr, Fail To Wear Seatbelt), M (M), at 505 Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 20:37.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M

Name Mccarver, Susan Stanton
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case 201704292
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mccarver, Susan Stanton (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 8203 Hembywood Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/12/2017 22:31.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Morales-sastre, Yonel
Arrest Date 05/12/2017
Court Case 201703333
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Morales-sastre, Yonel (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 601 Cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2017 23:04.
Arresting Officer Harris, J P

Name Gurganus, Sarah Ashley
Arrest Date 05-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Gurganus, Sarah Ashley (W /F/17) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at 600 Honeysuckle Ln, Monroe, NC, between 00:01, 5/12/2017 and 01:17, 5/12/2017. Reported: 01:17, 5/12/2017.
Arresting Officer Livingston, M K

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment
Arrest Date 05-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (C), at [Address], on 02:39, 5/12/2017. Reported: 02:39, 5/12/2017.
Arresting Officer Livingston, M K

Name Thomas, Alvin
Arrest Date 05-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Thomas, Alvin (B /M/37) VICTIM of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (C), at 1628 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 02:39, 5/12/2017. Reported: 02:39, 5/12/2017.
Arresting Officer Cole, D

Name Bonilla, Melvin Romel
Arrest Date 05-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Bonilla, Melvin Romel (W /M/31) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 816 Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, between 06:39, 5/12/2017 and 06:39, 5/12/2017. Reported: 06:39, 5/12/2017.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Mcgriff, Latasha Reenice
Arrest Date 05-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Mcgriff, Latasha Reenice (B /F/29) VICTIM of Undisciplined Child (C), at 205 King St, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 5/11/2017 and 08:14, 5/12/2017. Reported: 08:14, 5/12/2017.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 05-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 10:30, 5/11/2017. Reported: 08:32, 5/12/2017.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment
Arrest Date 05-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (C), at [Address], on 08:37, 5/12/2017. Reported: 08:37, 5/12/2017.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Smith, Jeanetta
Arrest Date 05-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Smith, Jeanetta (B /F/32) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 712 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, between 21:30, 5/11/2017 and 08:00, 5/12/2017. Reported: 10:03, 5/12/2017.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name A & A Automotive Repair Inc VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle
Arrest Date 05-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description A & A Automotive Repair Inc VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 2280 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, between 20:30, 4/10/2017 and 09:30, 5/12/2017. Reported: 10:41, 5/12/2017.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Alexander, Amy Dawn
Arrest Date 05-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Alexander, Amy Dawn (W /F/27) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1000 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 5/12/2017 and 13:38, 5/12/2017. Reported: 13:38, 5/12/2017.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Laney, Emily Sue
Arrest Date 05-12-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Laney, Emily Sue (W /F/21) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1000 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 5/12/2017 and 13:38, 5/12/2017. Reported: 13:38, 5/12/2017.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C
