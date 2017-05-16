Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-16-2017

May 16, 2017

Name Mccormick, Jonathan
Arrest Date 05/16/2017
Court Case 201700425
Charge Involuntary Commitment-Non Criminal Detainment (M),
Description Mccormick, Jonathan (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (M), at 3403 Taviston Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/16/2017 02:53.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Baker, Charles William
Arrest Date 05/16/2017
Court Case 201703099
Charge Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
Description Baker, Charles William (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 1403 Woodland Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 08:40.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Burns, Clarence Reco
Arrest Date 05/16/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Burns, Clarence Reco (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), [Missing Address], on 5/16/2017 10:26.
Arresting Officer  

Name Theroux, Cody Devin
Arrest Date 05/16/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Theroux, Cody Devin (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 11:46.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Graham, Marissa Cortnie
Arrest Date 05/16/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Graham, Marissa Cortnie (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 11:51.
Arresting Officer Tucker, J W

Name Burton, Jacob Trent
Arrest Date 05/16/2017
Court Case 201703114
Charge Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
Description Burton, Jacob Trent (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 1805 Nikkie Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/16/2017 12:50.
Arresting Officer Ciminna, D J

Name Gunter, Austin Lawrence
Arrest Date 05/16/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Gunter, Austin Lawrence (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 4404 E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 5/16/2017 13:29.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Richar, Karl Kenneth J
Arrest Date 05/16/2017
Court Case 201704196
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) Possess Of Xanax (F), 5) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), And 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Richar, Karl Kenneth J (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) Possess Of Xanax (F), 5) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), and 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3016 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 13:49.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Richar, Karl Kenneth J
Arrest Date 05/16/2017
Court Case 201704388
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Richar, Karl Kenneth J (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 14:41.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Eddens, Wesley Dijon
Arrest Date 05/16/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Forgery Of Instrument (F), And 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Eddens, Wesley Dijon (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Forgery Of Instrument (F), and 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), [Missing Address], on 5/16/2017 14:50.
Arresting Officer  

Name Ortiz-recillas, Oscar Mauricio
Arrest Date 05/16/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) And 2) False Report To Law Enforcement (M),
Description Ortiz-recillas, Oscar Mauricio (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) and 2) False Report To Law Enforcement (M), [Missing Address], on 5/16/2017 15:00.
Arresting Officer  

Name May, Erick Eugene
Arrest Date 05/16/2017
Court Case
Charge Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description May, Erick Eugene (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 15:08.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Ramsey, Nicholas Jabre
Arrest Date 05/16/2017
Court Case 201704264
Charge Burglary-2Nd Degree (F),
Description Ramsey, Nicholas Jabre (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Burglary-2nd Degree (F), at 3930 Laurel View Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/16/2017 19:14.
Arresting Officer Gross, I

Name Dean, Brian Edward
Arrest Date 05/16/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Dean, Brian Edward (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 20:14.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Walters, Georganne Gage
Arrest Date 05/16/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Walters, Georganne Gage (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 530 Dovefield Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 5/16/2017 22:18.
Arresting Officer Griffin, J T

Name Crook, Norman Algia
Arrest Date 05/16/2017
Court Case
Charge Fugitive, F (F),
Description Crook, Norman Algia (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, F (F), at 6409 S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 22:27.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Free, Glenda Kennedy
Arrest Date 05/16/2017
Court Case 201704404
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
Description Free, Glenda Kennedy (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 9425 Huey Blvd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/16/2017 23:14.
Arresting Officer Fitchett, D A

Name Theroux, Cody Devin
Arrest Date 05/16/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi, Drive After Consuming <21) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag) (M),
Description Theroux, Cody Devin (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi, Drive After Consuming <21) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 23:26.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Helms, Joshua Garrett
Arrest Date 05-16-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Helms, Joshua Garrett (W /M/24) Cited on Charge of Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (201703422), at 3115 Goldmine Rd, Monroe, on 5/16/2017 8:10:13 AM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H

Name Helms, Joshua Garrett
Arrest Date 05-16-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Helms, Joshua Garrett (W /M/24) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (201703422), at 3115 Goldmine Rd, Monroe, on 5/16/2017 8:30:14 AM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H

Name Harris, Rodrick Dwayne
Arrest Date 05-16-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Harris, Rodrick Dwayne (B /M/31) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 2209 Lancaster Av/cameron Ct, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 8:38:09 AM.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Smith, Trent Andrew
Arrest Date 05-16-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Smith, Trent Andrew (W /M/38) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 499 W East Av/concord Av, Monroe, on 5/16/2017 12:34:59 PM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H

Name Shorkey, Glenn Joseph
Arrest Date 05-16-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Shorkey, Glenn Joseph (W /M/60) Cited on Charge of Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (201703442), at 4102 W Hwy 74, Monroe, on 5/16/2017 5:03:09 PM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H
