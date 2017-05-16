Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-16-2017

Warning
|Name
|Mccormick, Jonathan
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2017
|Court Case
|201700425
|Charge
|Involuntary Commitment-Non Criminal Detainment (M),
|Description
|Mccormick, Jonathan (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (M), at 3403 Taviston Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/16/2017 02:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Baker, Charles William
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2017
|Court Case
|201703099
|Charge
|Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
|Description
|Baker, Charles William (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 1403 Woodland Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 08:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Burns, Clarence Reco
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Burns, Clarence Reco (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), [Missing Address], on 5/16/2017 10:26.
|Arresting Officer
|
|Name
|Theroux, Cody Devin
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Theroux, Cody Devin (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 11:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Graham, Marissa Cortnie
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Graham, Marissa Cortnie (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 11:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Tucker, J W
|Name
|Burton, Jacob Trent
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2017
|Court Case
|201703114
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Burton, Jacob Trent (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 1805 Nikkie Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/16/2017 12:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciminna, D J
|Name
|Gunter, Austin Lawrence
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Gunter, Austin Lawrence (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 4404 E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 5/16/2017 13:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Richar, Karl Kenneth J
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2017
|Court Case
|201704196
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) Possess Of Xanax (F), 5) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), And 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Richar, Karl Kenneth J (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) Possess Of Xanax (F), 5) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), and 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3016 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 13:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Richar, Karl Kenneth J
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2017
|Court Case
|201704388
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Richar, Karl Kenneth J (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 14:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Eddens, Wesley Dijon
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Forgery Of Instrument (F), And 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Eddens, Wesley Dijon (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Forgery Of Instrument (F), and 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), [Missing Address], on 5/16/2017 14:50.
|Arresting Officer
|
|Name
|Ortiz-recillas, Oscar Mauricio
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) And 2) False Report To Law Enforcement (M),
|Description
|Ortiz-recillas, Oscar Mauricio (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) and 2) False Report To Law Enforcement (M), [Missing Address], on 5/16/2017 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|
|Name
|May, Erick Eugene
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|May, Erick Eugene (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 15:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Ramsey, Nicholas Jabre
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2017
|Court Case
|201704264
|Charge
|Burglary-2Nd Degree (F),
|Description
|Ramsey, Nicholas Jabre (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Burglary-2nd Degree (F), at 3930 Laurel View Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/16/2017 19:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I
|Name
|Dean, Brian Edward
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Dean, Brian Edward (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 20:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Walters, Georganne Gage
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Walters, Georganne Gage (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 530 Dovefield Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 5/16/2017 22:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, J T
|Name
|Crook, Norman Algia
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fugitive, F (F),
|Description
|Crook, Norman Algia (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, F (F), at 6409 S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 22:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Free, Glenda Kennedy
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2017
|Court Case
|201704404
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Free, Glenda Kennedy (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 9425 Huey Blvd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/16/2017 23:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Fitchett, D A
|Name
|Theroux, Cody Devin
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi, Drive After Consuming <21) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag) (M),
|Description
|Theroux, Cody Devin (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi, Drive After Consuming <21) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 23:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Helms, Joshua Garrett
|Arrest Date
|05-16-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Helms, Joshua Garrett (W /M/24) Cited on Charge of Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (201703422), at 3115 Goldmine Rd, Monroe, on 5/16/2017 8:10:13 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H
|Name
|Helms, Joshua Garrett
|Arrest Date
|05-16-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Helms, Joshua Garrett (W /M/24) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (201703422), at 3115 Goldmine Rd, Monroe, on 5/16/2017 8:30:14 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H
|Name
|Harris, Rodrick Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|05-16-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Harris, Rodrick Dwayne (B /M/31) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 2209 Lancaster Av/cameron Ct, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2017 8:38:09 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Smith, Trent Andrew
|Arrest Date
|05-16-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Smith, Trent Andrew (W /M/38) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 499 W East Av/concord Av, Monroe, on 5/16/2017 12:34:59 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H
|Name
|Shorkey, Glenn Joseph
|Arrest Date
|05-16-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Shorkey, Glenn Joseph (W /M/60) Cited on Charge of Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (201703442), at 4102 W Hwy 74, Monroe, on 5/16/2017 5:03:09 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H