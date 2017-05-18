Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-18-2017

Warning
|Name
|Baker, Briana Rechon
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Baker, Briana Rechon (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 1106 Vaugelas Ct, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 07:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Wicker, B T
|Name
|Shanks, Roland Thaddeus
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|201704464
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Shanks, Roland Thaddeus (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 6809 Lancaster Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/18/2017 07:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, F R
|Name
|Baker, Briana Rechon
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Baker, Briana Rechon (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1208 Louise Ave, Charlotte, NC, on 5/18/2017 07:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Rumph, William David
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rumph, William David (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 08:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Phipps, A M
|Name
|Morrison, Jeishawn Adonis
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|201703484
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Morrison, Jeishawn Adonis (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 300 S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 09:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Staton, Malcolm Trieste
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|201700362
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M) And 2) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Staton, Malcolm Trieste (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M) and 2) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 10724 Lancaster Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/18/2017 09:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Klebeck, Stephanie Marie
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Klebeck, Stephanie Marie (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Marsh, Michael Darius
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (F),
|Description
|Marsh, Michael Darius (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Huntley, Michael Oneal
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Public Disturbance (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Michael Oneal (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Public Disturbance (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Spruill, F A
|Name
|Dawson, Tyrik William
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd (M),
|Description
|Dawson, Tyrik William (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (M), at 5617 Verrazano Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/18/2017 11:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Klebeck, Stephanie Marie
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Pay Court Costs (M),
|Description
|Klebeck, Stephanie Marie (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Pay Court Costs (M), at 1827 John Moore Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 12:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Helms, Kevin Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd (M),
|Description
|Helms, Kevin Lee (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (M), at 5233 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/18/2017 14:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Keziah, Connie Hodges
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Keziah, Connie Hodges (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5233 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/18/2017 15:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Dean, Michael James
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Out Of County), F (F),
|Description
|Dean, Michael James (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (out Of County), F (F), at 5233 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/18/2017 15:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Plyler, Alexis Dawn
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Plyler, Alexis Dawn (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 808 Anne Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/18/2017 15:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Bailey, B
|Name
|Crowder, Edna Yvonne
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear -M1 (Dwlr, Unsafe Movement), M (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Edna Yvonne (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear -m1 (dwlr, Unsafe Movement), M (M), at Us 74 / Chaney Street, Wingate, NC, on 5/18/2017 16:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Crowder, Edna Yvonne
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear -M1 (Dwlr, Unsafe Movement) (M) And 2) Unsafe Lane Change (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Edna Yvonne (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear -m1 (dwlr, Unsafe Movement) (M) and 2) Unsafe Lane Change (M), at Us 74 / Chaney Street, Wingate, NC, on 5/18/2017 16:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Miller, Darrell Jaylan
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Paraphernalia, Posses Marijuana), (M),
|Description
|Miller, Darrell Jaylan (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (paraphernalia, Posses Marijuana), (M), at 808 Anne Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/18/2017 16:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Ferguson, J
|Name
|Dean, Michael James
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Dean, Michael James (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 22:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Keziah, Connie Hodges
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Keziah, Connie Hodges (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 22:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Mcnally, James Michael
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mcnally, James Michael (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6599 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/18/2017 23:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, J T
|Name
|Barnes, Miranda Nichole
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|201703507
|Charge
|Disorderly Conduct (M),
|Description
|Barnes, Miranda Nichole (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 608 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 23:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Harris, J P
|Name
|Bell, Damenique Raegina
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2017
|Court Case
|201703507
|Charge
|Disorderly Conduct (M),
|Description
|Bell, Damenique Raegina (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 804 S Branch St, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 23:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Harris, J P
|Name
|Theisen, James Anthony
|Arrest Date
|05-18-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Theisen, James Anthony (W /M/76) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 7204 Davis Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:45, 5/18/2017 and 00:45, 5/18/2017. Reported: 00:45, 5/18/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Eddie, Tamika Romaine
|Arrest Date
|05-18-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Eddie, Tamika Romaine (B /F/38) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 300 S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 04:07, 5/18/2017. Reported: 04:07, 5/18/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|05-18-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 01:00, 5/18/2017. Reported: 06:59, 5/18/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Maye, Margaret Lee
|Arrest Date
|05-18-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Maye, Margaret Lee (W /F/56) VICTIM of Take Horse/mule/dog For Temp Purposes (C), at 2000 Climbing Rose Ln, Weddington, NC, between 08:34, 5/18/2017 and 08:34, 5/18/2017. Reported: 08:34, 5/18/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccann, N B
|Name
|Broadway Dreams VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|05-18-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Broadway Dreams VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 908 N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 5/18/2017 and 08:59, 5/18/2017. Reported: 08:59, 5/18/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Mccoy, Michael Lane
|Arrest Date
|05-18-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Mccoy, Michael Lane (W /M/54) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 501 Hough St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 5/17/2017 and 12:00, 5/17/2017. Reported: 10:47, 5/18/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Rushing, Santaya Elayer
|Arrest Date
|05-18-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Rushing, Santaya Elayer (B /F/48) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 2100 Flaggstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:55, 5/17/2017 and 18:59, 5/17/2017. Reported: 14:20, 5/18/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, C M