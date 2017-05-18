Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-18-2017

May 18, 2017

Name Baker, Briana Rechon
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
Description Baker, Briana Rechon (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 1106 Vaugelas Ct, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 07:04.
Arresting Officer Wicker, B T

Name Shanks, Roland Thaddeus
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case 201704464
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Shanks, Roland Thaddeus (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 6809 Lancaster Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/18/2017 07:23.
Arresting Officer Evans, F R

Name Baker, Briana Rechon
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Baker, Briana Rechon (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1208 Louise Ave, Charlotte, NC, on 5/18/2017 07:46.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Rumph, William David
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rumph, William David (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 08:15.
Arresting Officer Phipps, A M

Name Morrison, Jeishawn Adonis
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case 201703484
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Morrison, Jeishawn Adonis (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 300 S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 09:18.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Staton, Malcolm Trieste
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case 201700362
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M) And 2) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
Description Staton, Malcolm Trieste (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M) and 2) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 10724 Lancaster Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/18/2017 09:43.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Klebeck, Stephanie Marie
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Klebeck, Stephanie Marie (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 10:00.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Marsh, Michael Darius
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Pwisd Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (F),
Description Marsh, Michael Darius (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 10:00.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Huntley, Michael Oneal
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Public Disturbance (M),
Description Huntley, Michael Oneal (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Public Disturbance (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 10:00.
Arresting Officer Spruill, F A

Name Dawson, Tyrik William
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd (M),
Description Dawson, Tyrik William (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (M), at 5617 Verrazano Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/18/2017 11:36.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Klebeck, Stephanie Marie
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Pay Court Costs (M),
Description Klebeck, Stephanie Marie (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Pay Court Costs (M), at 1827 John Moore Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 12:39.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Helms, Kevin Lee
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd (M),
Description Helms, Kevin Lee (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (M), at 5233 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/18/2017 14:46.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Keziah, Connie Hodges
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Keziah, Connie Hodges (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5233 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/18/2017 15:16.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M

Name Dean, Michael James
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (Out Of County), F (F),
Description Dean, Michael James (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (out Of County), F (F), at 5233 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/18/2017 15:24.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Plyler, Alexis Dawn
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Plyler, Alexis Dawn (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 808 Anne Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/18/2017 15:58.
Arresting Officer Bailey, B

Name Crowder, Edna Yvonne
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear -M1 (Dwlr, Unsafe Movement), M (M),
Description Crowder, Edna Yvonne (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear -m1 (dwlr, Unsafe Movement), M (M), at Us 74 / Chaney Street, Wingate, NC, on 5/18/2017 16:07.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Crowder, Edna Yvonne
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear -M1 (Dwlr, Unsafe Movement) (M) And 2) Unsafe Lane Change (M),
Description Crowder, Edna Yvonne (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear -m1 (dwlr, Unsafe Movement) (M) and 2) Unsafe Lane Change (M), at Us 74 / Chaney Street, Wingate, NC, on 5/18/2017 16:07.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Miller, Darrell Jaylan
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Paraphernalia, Posses Marijuana), (M),
Description Miller, Darrell Jaylan (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (paraphernalia, Posses Marijuana), (M), at 808 Anne Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/18/2017 16:23.
Arresting Officer Ferguson, J

Name Dean, Michael James
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Dean, Michael James (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 22:30.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Keziah, Connie Hodges
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Keziah, Connie Hodges (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 22:30.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Mcnally, James Michael
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mcnally, James Michael (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6599 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/18/2017 23:25.
Arresting Officer Griffin, J T

Name Barnes, Miranda Nichole
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case 201703507
Charge Disorderly Conduct (M),
Description Barnes, Miranda Nichole (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 608 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 23:39.
Arresting Officer Harris, J P

Name Bell, Damenique Raegina
Arrest Date 05/18/2017
Court Case 201703507
Charge Disorderly Conduct (M),
Description Bell, Damenique Raegina (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 804 S Branch St, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2017 23:43.
Arresting Officer Harris, J P

Name Theisen, James Anthony
Arrest Date 05-18-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Theisen, James Anthony (W /M/76) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 7204 Davis Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 00:45, 5/18/2017 and 00:45, 5/18/2017. Reported: 00:45, 5/18/2017.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Eddie, Tamika Romaine
Arrest Date 05-18-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Eddie, Tamika Romaine (B /F/38) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 300 S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 04:07, 5/18/2017. Reported: 04:07, 5/18/2017.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 05-18-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 01:00, 5/18/2017. Reported: 06:59, 5/18/2017.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Maye, Margaret Lee
Arrest Date 05-18-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Maye, Margaret Lee (W /F/56) VICTIM of Take Horse/mule/dog For Temp Purposes (C), at 2000 Climbing Rose Ln, Weddington, NC, between 08:34, 5/18/2017 and 08:34, 5/18/2017. Reported: 08:34, 5/18/2017.
Arresting Officer Mccann, N B

Name Broadway Dreams VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
Arrest Date 05-18-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Broadway Dreams VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 908 N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 5/18/2017 and 08:59, 5/18/2017. Reported: 08:59, 5/18/2017.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Mccoy, Michael Lane
Arrest Date 05-18-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Mccoy, Michael Lane (W /M/54) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 501 Hough St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 5/17/2017 and 12:00, 5/17/2017. Reported: 10:47, 5/18/2017.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Rushing, Santaya Elayer
Arrest Date 05-18-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Rushing, Santaya Elayer (B /F/48) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 2100 Flaggstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:55, 5/17/2017 and 18:59, 5/17/2017. Reported: 14:20, 5/18/2017.
Arresting Officer Wallace, C M
Share

Comments are closed.