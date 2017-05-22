Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-22-2017

May 22, 2017

Name Caldwell, Robert Earl
Arrest Date 05/22/2017
Court Case 201703581
Charge Fugitive, F (F),
Description Caldwell, Robert Earl (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, F (F), at 816 Warren St, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 03:39.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Blakeney, Jermaine Alexander
Arrest Date 05/22/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (Attempt First Degree Murder), F (F),
Description Blakeney, Jermaine Alexander (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (attempt First Degree Murder), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 05:55.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Clark, Stephen Michael
Arrest Date 05/22/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (True Bill) (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (True Bill) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear Misd-2 (Possess Drug Para, Injury To Real Pr (M),
Description Clark, Stephen Michael (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (true Bill) (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (true Bill) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear Misd-2 (possess Drug Para, Injury To Real Pr (M), at 3902 Herkimer Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 09:31.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Latham, James Michael
Arrest Date 05/22/2017
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Firearm, F (F),
Description Latham, James Michael (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-firearm, F (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 11:00.
Arresting Officer Cassada, J E

Name Askew, Donnie Ray
Arrest Date 05/22/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Sexual Battery, Aof), M (M),
Description Askew, Donnie Ray (W /M/77) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (sexual Battery, Aof), M (M), at 5806 Sikes Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 11:13.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M

Name Walker, Tyrone Arnez
Arrest Date 05/22/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – M – 2 (Speeding, Dwlr), M (M),
Description Walker, Tyrone Arnez (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – M – 2 (speeding, Dwlr), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 11:16.
Arresting Officer Cassada, J E

Name Carrico, Joshua Todd
Arrest Date 05/22/2017
Court Case 201704062
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Carrico, Joshua Todd (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 101 W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 12:59.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A

Name Weathers, Luther Joseph
Arrest Date 05/22/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Financial Card Fraud (M), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), 3) Financial Card Fraud (M), 4) Financial Card Theft (F), And 5) Surrender Of Surety (F),
Description Weathers, Luther Joseph (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Financial Card Fraud (M), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), 3) Financial Card Fraud (M), 4) Financial Card Theft (F), and 5) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 13:25.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Davis, Misty Jane
Arrest Date 05/22/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Davis, Misty Jane (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), [Missing Address], on 5/22/2017 13:28.
Arresting Officer Dennis, J R

Name Richardson, Justin Lamar
Arrest Date 05/22/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Richardson, Justin Lamar (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3017 Great Falls Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 15:15.
Arresting Officer Tyson, P M

Name Ross, Jimmy Franklin
Arrest Date 05/22/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – F – 2 (2Nd Deg. Rape, Incest), F (F),
Description Ross, Jimmy Franklin (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – F – 2 (2nd Deg. Rape, Incest), F (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 16:24.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Richardson, Justin Lamar
Arrest Date 05/22/2017
Court Case 201704627
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Richardson, Justin Lamar (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3017 Great Falls Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 16:31.
Arresting Officer Richardson, D T

Name Rape, Dustin Lane
Arrest Date 05/22/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Second Degree Trespass (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), 5) Probation Violation (F), 6) Probation Violation (F), And 7) Probation Violation (F),
Description Rape, Dustin Lane (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Second Degree Trespass (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), 5) Probation Violation (F), 6) Probation Violation (F), and 7) Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 18:15.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Mccaskell, Kenyada Raheem
Arrest Date 05/22/2017
Court Case 201703604
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Mccaskell, Kenyada Raheem (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 1729 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 19:22.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Morrow, Anthony Andrew
Arrest Date 05/22/2017
Court Case 201704640
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Morrow, Anthony Andrew (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5902 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/22/2017 20:08.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Barrett, Sierra Kiondra
Arrest Date 05/22/2017
Court Case 201704640
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Barrett, Sierra Kiondra (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 8313 Olive Branch Rd, Marshville, NC, on 5/22/2017 20:19.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Manikas, Brandon William
Arrest Date 05/22/2017
Court Case 201703608
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Drunk & Disruptive (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Manikas, Brandon William (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Drunk & Disruptive (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 5005 Bigham Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/22/2017 20:58.
Arresting Officer Jenkins, G H

Name Norton, Joshua Allen
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Norton, Joshua Allen (W /M/31) Cited on Charge of Open Container, at 1828 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 3:11:02 AM.
Arresting Officer Cole, D

Name Montgomery, Crystal Sheneike
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Montgomery, Crystal Sheneike (B /F/35) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 799 Skyway Dr/winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 9:04:33 AM.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R

Name Jones, Astley A
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Jones, Astley A (B /M/58) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 1999 Dickerson Blvd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 9:37:44 AM.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R

Name Deangelo, David A
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Deangelo, David A (W /M/62) Cited on Charge of Traffic Infraction – Free Text, at S Main Street, Wingate, NC, on 5/22/2017 5:19:08 PM.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Kangaroo VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Kangaroo VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1805 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 00:15, 5/22/2017. Reported: 00:16, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Hutchinson, R L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Missing Person
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at [Address], on 05:30, 5/22/2017. Reported: 06:01, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Melchor, Sara
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Melchor, Sara (W /F/31) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1010 Circle Dr, Monroe, NC, on 07:27, 5/22/2017. Reported: 07:27, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Harris, J P

Name Drake, Nick Keith
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Drake, Nick Keith (W /M/46) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 103 Lee St, Monroe, NC, between 16:30, 5/19/2017 and 08:00, 5/22/2017. Reported: 08:05, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Harris, J P

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Rape-2nd Degree
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Rape-2nd Degree (C), at [Address], on 06:00, 5/22/2017. Reported: 09:02, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Harris, J P

Name Griffin, Anthony Conley
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Griffin, Anthony Conley (W /M/52) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 1334 Rock Hill Church Rd, Matthews, NC, between 15:30, 5/19/2017 and 08:00, 5/22/2017. Reported: 09:15, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Love, J

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Weapon On School Property
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Weapon On School Property (C), at 3006 Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, between 10:08, 5/22/2017 and 10:08, 5/22/2017. Reported: 10:08, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Ludlow, D M

Name Chs Union VICTIM of Trespass
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Chs Union VICTIM of Trespass (C), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11:13, 5/22/2017. Reported: 11:13, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Harris, J P

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at [Address], on 12:00, 3/22/2017. Reported: 12:29, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Weapon On School Property
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Weapon On School Property (C), at 2827 Ridge Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 10:30, 5/22/2017 and 12:15, 5/22/2017. Reported: 12:52, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Humphrey, A W

Name Guevara, Victor
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Guevara, Victor (W /M/32) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 13 Dennis St, Monroe, NC, between 18:00, 5/21/2017 and 14:55, 5/22/2017. Reported: 14:55, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, V E

Name Dollar General VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Dollar General VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 204 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 14:57, 5/22/2017. Reported: 14:57, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Barbee, J R

Name Buck, Bradley David
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Buck, Bradley David (W /M/32) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 3806 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12:00, 5/16/2017. Reported: 15:07, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Debois, B D

Name Morris, Wesley Tyrone
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Morris, Wesley Tyrone (B /M/42) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 1408 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 15:28, 5/22/2017. Reported: 15:28, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Harris, J P

Name Crowder, Alicia Yvonne
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Crowder, Alicia Yvonne (B /F/62) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1015 Mcmanus St, Monroe, NC, between 14:30, 5/22/2017 and 15:40, 5/22/2017. Reported: 15:40, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, V E

Name Garcia, Rudy
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Garcia, Rudy (B /M/25) VICTIM of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (C), at 107 Blair St, Monroe, NC, on 15:53, 5/22/2017. Reported: 15:53, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/15) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at 944 Cameron Ct, Monroe, NC, on 16:12, 5/22/2017. Reported: 16:12, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A

Name Caldwell, David Christopher
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Caldwell, David Christopher (W /M/47) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 5/19/2017 and 10:00, 5/22/2017. Reported: 16:16, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, V E

Name Cortez, Maria Acultur
Arrest Date 05-22-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Cortez, Maria Acultur (W /F/38) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 708 Fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 21:28, 5/22/2017. Reported: 21:28, 5/22/2017.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M
Share

Comments are closed.