Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-22-2017

|Name
|Caldwell, Robert Earl
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2017
|Court Case
|201703581
|Charge
|Fugitive, F (F),
|Description
|Caldwell, Robert Earl (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, F (F), at 816 Warren St, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 03:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Blakeney, Jermaine Alexander
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Writ (Attempt First Degree Murder), F (F),
|Description
|Blakeney, Jermaine Alexander (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (attempt First Degree Murder), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 05:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Clark, Stephen Michael
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (True Bill) (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (True Bill) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear Misd-2 (Possess Drug Para, Injury To Real Pr (M),
|Description
|Clark, Stephen Michael (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (true Bill) (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (true Bill) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear Misd-2 (possess Drug Para, Injury To Real Pr (M), at 3902 Herkimer Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 09:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Latham, James Michael
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Larceny-Firearm, F (F),
|Description
|Latham, James Michael (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-firearm, F (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Cassada, J E
|Name
|Askew, Donnie Ray
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Sexual Battery, Aof), M (M),
|Description
|Askew, Donnie Ray (W /M/77) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (sexual Battery, Aof), M (M), at 5806 Sikes Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 11:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Walker, Tyrone Arnez
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – M – 2 (Speeding, Dwlr), M (M),
|Description
|Walker, Tyrone Arnez (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – M – 2 (speeding, Dwlr), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 11:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Cassada, J E
|Name
|Carrico, Joshua Todd
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2017
|Court Case
|201704062
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Carrico, Joshua Todd (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 101 W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 12:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|Weathers, Luther Joseph
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Financial Card Fraud (M), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), 3) Financial Card Fraud (M), 4) Financial Card Theft (F), And 5) Surrender Of Surety (F),
|Description
|Weathers, Luther Joseph (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Financial Card Fraud (M), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), 3) Financial Card Fraud (M), 4) Financial Card Theft (F), and 5) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 13:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Davis, Misty Jane
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Davis, Misty Jane (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), [Missing Address], on 5/22/2017 13:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Dennis, J R
|Name
|Richardson, Justin Lamar
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Justin Lamar (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3017 Great Falls Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 15:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Tyson, P M
|Name
|Ross, Jimmy Franklin
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – F – 2 (2Nd Deg. Rape, Incest), F (F),
|Description
|Ross, Jimmy Franklin (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – F – 2 (2nd Deg. Rape, Incest), F (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 16:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Richardson, Justin Lamar
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2017
|Court Case
|201704627
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Justin Lamar (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3017 Great Falls Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 16:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Richardson, D T
|Name
|Rape, Dustin Lane
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Second Degree Trespass (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), 5) Probation Violation (F), 6) Probation Violation (F), And 7) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Rape, Dustin Lane (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Second Degree Trespass (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), 5) Probation Violation (F), 6) Probation Violation (F), and 7) Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 18:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Mccaskell, Kenyada Raheem
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2017
|Court Case
|201703604
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Mccaskell, Kenyada Raheem (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 1729 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 19:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Morrow, Anthony Andrew
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2017
|Court Case
|201704640
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Morrow, Anthony Andrew (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5902 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/22/2017 20:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Barrett, Sierra Kiondra
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2017
|Court Case
|201704640
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Sierra Kiondra (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 8313 Olive Branch Rd, Marshville, NC, on 5/22/2017 20:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Manikas, Brandon William
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2017
|Court Case
|201703608
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Drunk & Disruptive (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Manikas, Brandon William (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Drunk & Disruptive (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 5005 Bigham Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/22/2017 20:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Jenkins, G H
|Name
|Norton, Joshua Allen
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Norton, Joshua Allen (W /M/31) Cited on Charge of Open Container, at 1828 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 3:11:02 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Cole, D
|Name
|Montgomery, Crystal Sheneike
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Montgomery, Crystal Sheneike (B /F/35) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 799 Skyway Dr/winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 9:04:33 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, M R
|Name
|Jones, Astley A
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Jones, Astley A (B /M/58) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 1999 Dickerson Blvd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2017 9:37:44 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, M R
|Name
|Deangelo, David A
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Deangelo, David A (W /M/62) Cited on Charge of Traffic Infraction – Free Text, at S Main Street, Wingate, NC, on 5/22/2017 5:19:08 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Kangaroo VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Kangaroo VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1805 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 00:15, 5/22/2017. Reported: 00:16, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Hutchinson, R L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Missing Person
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at [Address], on 05:30, 5/22/2017. Reported: 06:01, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Melchor, Sara
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Melchor, Sara (W /F/31) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1010 Circle Dr, Monroe, NC, on 07:27, 5/22/2017. Reported: 07:27, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Harris, J P
|Name
|Drake, Nick Keith
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Drake, Nick Keith (W /M/46) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 103 Lee St, Monroe, NC, between 16:30, 5/19/2017 and 08:00, 5/22/2017. Reported: 08:05, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Harris, J P
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Rape-2nd Degree
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Rape-2nd Degree (C), at [Address], on 06:00, 5/22/2017. Reported: 09:02, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Harris, J P
|Name
|Griffin, Anthony Conley
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Griffin, Anthony Conley (W /M/52) VICTIM of Breaking Or Entering (m) (C), at 1334 Rock Hill Church Rd, Matthews, NC, between 15:30, 5/19/2017 and 08:00, 5/22/2017. Reported: 09:15, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Weapon On School Property
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Weapon On School Property (C), at 3006 Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, between 10:08, 5/22/2017 and 10:08, 5/22/2017. Reported: 10:08, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Ludlow, D M
|Name
|Chs Union VICTIM of Trespass
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Chs Union VICTIM of Trespass (C), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11:13, 5/22/2017. Reported: 11:13, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Harris, J P
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at [Address], on 12:00, 3/22/2017. Reported: 12:29, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Weapon On School Property
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Weapon On School Property (C), at 2827 Ridge Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 10:30, 5/22/2017 and 12:15, 5/22/2017. Reported: 12:52, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Humphrey, A W
|Name
|Guevara, Victor
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Guevara, Victor (W /M/32) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 13 Dennis St, Monroe, NC, between 18:00, 5/21/2017 and 14:55, 5/22/2017. Reported: 14:55, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, V E
|Name
|Dollar General VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Dollar General VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 204 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 14:57, 5/22/2017. Reported: 14:57, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J R
|Name
|Buck, Bradley David
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Buck, Bradley David (W /M/32) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 3806 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12:00, 5/16/2017. Reported: 15:07, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Debois, B D
|Name
|Morris, Wesley Tyrone
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Morris, Wesley Tyrone (B /M/42) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 1408 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 15:28, 5/22/2017. Reported: 15:28, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Harris, J P
|Name
|Crowder, Alicia Yvonne
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Crowder, Alicia Yvonne (B /F/62) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1015 Mcmanus St, Monroe, NC, between 14:30, 5/22/2017 and 15:40, 5/22/2017. Reported: 15:40, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, V E
|Name
|Garcia, Rudy
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Garcia, Rudy (B /M/25) VICTIM of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (C), at 107 Blair St, Monroe, NC, on 15:53, 5/22/2017. Reported: 15:53, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/15) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at 944 Cameron Ct, Monroe, NC, on 16:12, 5/22/2017. Reported: 16:12, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|Caldwell, David Christopher
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Caldwell, David Christopher (W /M/47) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 5/19/2017 and 10:00, 5/22/2017. Reported: 16:16, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, V E
|Name
|Cortez, Maria Acultur
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Cortez, Maria Acultur (W /F/38) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 708 Fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 21:28, 5/22/2017. Reported: 21:28, 5/22/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M