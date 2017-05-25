Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-25-2017

May 25, 2017

Name Probst, Samuel Geoffrey
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd 1(Poss Opn Contain/Cons Aclohol Psg Ar (M),
Description Probst, Samuel Geoffrey (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1(poss Opn Contain/cons Aclohol Psg Ar (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 00:12.
Arresting Officer Belk, J R

Name Wilkins, Andrew Keith
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Wilkins, Andrew Keith (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 00:18.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C

Name Hernandez Paez, Edson
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case 201703190
Charge Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3Rd Deg (F),
Description Hernandez Paez, Edson (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), at 1501 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 08:41.
Arresting Officer Veasie, G K

Name Kisiah, Aaron Mark
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Kisiah, Aaron Mark (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 1602 Tom Boyd Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/25/2017 08:48.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L

Name Dieguez, Javier Enrique
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Dieguez, Javier Enrique (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 7614 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indan Trail, NC, on 5/25/2017 09:25.
Arresting Officer Blythe, D T

Name Hough, Antonio Dewayne
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Hough, Antonio Dewayne (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 09:52.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Hicklin, Sierra Nicole
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case 201703676
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), 2) Possess Of Xanax (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 5) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 6) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 7) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), And 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Hicklin, Sierra Nicole (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), 2) Possess Of Xanax (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 5) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 6) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 7) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1404 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 09:52.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Brewer, Quamarius Dionte
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Brewer, Quamarius Dionte (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400 Tucker St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 10:14.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Kisiah, Aaron Mark
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Kisiah, Aaron Mark (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), [Missing Address], on 5/25/2017 10:30.
Arresting Officer Barnes, C F

Name Clark, Jeffrey Ray
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case 201703554
Charge Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F),
Description Clark, Jeffrey Ray (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 11:07.
Arresting Officer Forbis, J

Name Kisiah, Aaron Mark
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Kisiah, Aaron Mark (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 1602 Tom Boyd Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 11:08.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Gurley, Richard Lee
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Gurley, Richard Lee (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1719 Musselwhite Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/25/2017 11:34.
Arresting Officer Straining, D S

Name Bozard, Daphine Renee
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case 201704742
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Bozard, Daphine Renee (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3914 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 11:59.
Arresting Officer Straining, D S

Name Helms, Charles Ray
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case 201704742
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Helms, Charles Ray (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3914 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 12:23.
Arresting Officer Straining, D S

Name Jimenez, Rodrigo
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear.Misd.Consume Alc By <19,Show Cause (M),
Description Jimenez, Rodrigo (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear.misd.consume Alc By <19,show Cause (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 12:44.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Havens, Jamie Lynn
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case 201704742
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Havens, Jamie Lynn (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3914 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 12:52.
Arresting Officer Straining, D S

Name Bryant, Summer Lavon
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Heroin (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Bryant, Summer Lavon (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1714 Musselwhite Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/25/2017 13:33.
Arresting Officer Moore, K G

Name Smithson, Stephen D
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Smithson, Stephen D (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 741 Tracy Circle, Matthews, NC, on 5/25/2017 13:46.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Orr, Joshua Lee
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Orr, Joshua Lee (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 6410 Lynwood Dr Nw, Concord, NC, on 5/25/2017 13:48.
Arresting Officer Malloy, M L

Name Faulkner, Lisa Ellamae
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd -Speeding (M),
Description Faulkner, Lisa Ellamae (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd -speeding (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 15:23.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Nixon, Timias Dontrez
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case 201703687
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Nixon, Timias Dontrez (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 402 Tucker St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 17:11.
Arresting Officer Forbis, J

Name Mccune, Rebecca Elizabeth
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Mccune, Rebecca Elizabeth (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), [Missing Address], on 5/25/2017 18:00.
Arresting Officer Barnes, C F

Name Torres, Carlos Carmen
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case 201703689
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Torres, Carlos Carmen (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 304 Hough St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 18:22.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Chambers, Trenton Lamontez
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case 201704689
Charge 1) Sell/Deliver Cocaine (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Cocaine (F), 3) Sell Schedule Iv (F), 4) Deliver Schedule Iv (F), 5) Sell/Deliver Cocaine (F), 6) Sell/Deliver Cocaine (F), 7) Sell Schedule Ii (F), 8) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), 9) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 10) Deliver Schedule Iv (F), 11) Deliver Schedule Iv (F), 12) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 13) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Chambers, Trenton Lamontez (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell/deliver Cocaine (F), 2) Sell/deliver Cocaine (F), 3) Sell Schedule Iv (F), 4) Deliver Schedule Iv (F), 5) Sell/deliver Cocaine (F), 6) Sell/deliver Cocaine (F), 7) Sell Schedule Ii (F), 8) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), 9) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 10) Deliver Schedule Iv (F), 11) Deliver Schedule Iv (F), 12) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 13) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 18:45.
Arresting Officer Ciucevich Ii, K C

Name Faulkner, Thomas Alexander
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Faulkner, Thomas Alexander (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6113 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 5/25/2017 19:52.
Arresting Officer Dobbins, D

Name Mcmanus, Jason Neal
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mcmanus, Jason Neal (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4107 Rams Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/25/2017 20:28.
Arresting Officer Fitchett, D A

Name Eason, Donnie Ray
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case
Charge Violation Of Court Order (M),
Description Eason, Donnie Ray (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 2301 Mt Pleasant Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 22:34.
Arresting Officer Fitchett, D A

Name Willis, Landon Lee
Arrest Date 05/25/2017
Court Case 201704769
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Willis, Landon Lee (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5310 Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 23:35.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Crowder, Janel Alexis
Arrest Date 05-25-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Crowder, Janel Alexis (B /F/20) Cited on Charge of Reckless Driving- Disregard, at 14035 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/25/2017 3:14:30 PM.
Arresting Officer Ciucevich Sr, K C

Name Croutch, Ka`nesha Arne
Arrest Date 05-25-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Croutch, Ka`nesha Arne (B /F/29) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 1199 Concord Av/w Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 11:49:13 PM.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 05-25-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/15) VICTIM of Rape-2nd Degree (C), at [Address], between 21:00, 5/18/2017 and 23:00, 5/18/2017. Reported: 00:28, 5/25/2017.
Arresting Officer Davis, G A

Name Graber, Clara Neely
Arrest Date 05-25-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Graber, Clara Neely (B /F/78) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 906 Clark St, Wingate, NC, between 00:43, 5/25/2017 and 00:43, 5/25/2017. Reported: 00:43, 5/25/2017.
Arresting Officer Fitchett, D A

Name Wyles, Harvey Bejamin
Arrest Date 05-25-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Wyles, Harvey Bejamin (W /M/79) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 6714 Wampum Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 12:00, 5/18/2017 and 00:12, 5/18/2017. Reported: 10:22, 5/25/2017.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 05-25-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/03) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at [Address], between 13:00, 5/24/2017 and 13:01, 5/24/2017. Reported: 12:33, 5/25/2017.
Arresting Officer Buckingham, D A

Name Rathbun, Randy Mark
Arrest Date 05-25-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Rathbun, Randy Mark (W /M/62) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 3038 Matthews Indian Trail Rd, Stallings, NC, between 15:35, 5/25/2017 and 15:35, 5/25/2017. Reported: 15:35, 5/25/2017.
Arresting Officer Cunningham, M T
