Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-25-2017

|Name
|Probst, Samuel Geoffrey
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd 1(Poss Opn Contain/Cons Aclohol Psg Ar (M),
|Description
|Probst, Samuel Geoffrey (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1(poss Opn Contain/cons Aclohol Psg Ar (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 00:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, J R
|Name
|Wilkins, Andrew Keith
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Wilkins, Andrew Keith (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 00:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Hernandez Paez, Edson
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|201703190
|Charge
|Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3Rd Deg (F),
|Description
|Hernandez Paez, Edson (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 3rd Deg (F), at 1501 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 08:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Veasie, G K
|Name
|Kisiah, Aaron Mark
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Kisiah, Aaron Mark (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 1602 Tom Boyd Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/25/2017 08:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L
|Name
|Dieguez, Javier Enrique
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Dieguez, Javier Enrique (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 7614 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indan Trail, NC, on 5/25/2017 09:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Blythe, D T
|Name
|Hough, Antonio Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Hough, Antonio Dewayne (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 09:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Hicklin, Sierra Nicole
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|201703676
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), 2) Possess Of Xanax (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 5) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 6) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 7) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), And 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Hicklin, Sierra Nicole (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), 2) Possess Of Xanax (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 5) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 6) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 7) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1404 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 09:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Brewer, Quamarius Dionte
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Brewer, Quamarius Dionte (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400 Tucker St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 10:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Kisiah, Aaron Mark
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Kisiah, Aaron Mark (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), [Missing Address], on 5/25/2017 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnes, C F
|Name
|Clark, Jeffrey Ray
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|201703554
|Charge
|Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F),
|Description
|Clark, Jeffrey Ray (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 11:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Forbis, J
|Name
|Kisiah, Aaron Mark
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Kisiah, Aaron Mark (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 1602 Tom Boyd Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 11:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Gurley, Richard Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Gurley, Richard Lee (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1719 Musselwhite Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/25/2017 11:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Straining, D S
|Name
|Bozard, Daphine Renee
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|201704742
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Bozard, Daphine Renee (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3914 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 11:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Straining, D S
|Name
|Helms, Charles Ray
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|201704742
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Helms, Charles Ray (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3914 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 12:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Straining, D S
|Name
|Jimenez, Rodrigo
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear.Misd.Consume Alc By <19,Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Jimenez, Rodrigo (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear.misd.consume Alc By <19,show Cause (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 12:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Havens, Jamie Lynn
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|201704742
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Havens, Jamie Lynn (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3914 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 12:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Straining, D S
|Name
|Bryant, Summer Lavon
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Bryant, Summer Lavon (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1714 Musselwhite Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/25/2017 13:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, K G
|Name
|Smithson, Stephen D
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Smithson, Stephen D (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 741 Tracy Circle, Matthews, NC, on 5/25/2017 13:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Orr, Joshua Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Orr, Joshua Lee (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 6410 Lynwood Dr Nw, Concord, NC, on 5/25/2017 13:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Malloy, M L
|Name
|Faulkner, Lisa Ellamae
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd -Speeding (M),
|Description
|Faulkner, Lisa Ellamae (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd -speeding (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 15:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Nixon, Timias Dontrez
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|201703687
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Nixon, Timias Dontrez (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 402 Tucker St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 17:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Forbis, J
|Name
|Mccune, Rebecca Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Mccune, Rebecca Elizabeth (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), [Missing Address], on 5/25/2017 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnes, C F
|Name
|Torres, Carlos Carmen
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|201703689
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Torres, Carlos Carmen (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 304 Hough St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 18:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Chambers, Trenton Lamontez
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|201704689
|Charge
|1) Sell/Deliver Cocaine (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Cocaine (F), 3) Sell Schedule Iv (F), 4) Deliver Schedule Iv (F), 5) Sell/Deliver Cocaine (F), 6) Sell/Deliver Cocaine (F), 7) Sell Schedule Ii (F), 8) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), 9) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 10) Deliver Schedule Iv (F), 11) Deliver Schedule Iv (F), 12) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 13) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Trenton Lamontez (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell/deliver Cocaine (F), 2) Sell/deliver Cocaine (F), 3) Sell Schedule Iv (F), 4) Deliver Schedule Iv (F), 5) Sell/deliver Cocaine (F), 6) Sell/deliver Cocaine (F), 7) Sell Schedule Ii (F), 8) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), 9) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 10) Deliver Schedule Iv (F), 11) Deliver Schedule Iv (F), 12) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 13) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 18:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich Ii, K C
|Name
|Faulkner, Thomas Alexander
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Faulkner, Thomas Alexander (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6113 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 5/25/2017 19:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, D
|Name
|Mcmanus, Jason Neal
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Jason Neal (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4107 Rams Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/25/2017 20:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Fitchett, D A
|Name
|Eason, Donnie Ray
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|Eason, Donnie Ray (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 2301 Mt Pleasant Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 22:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Fitchett, D A
|Name
|Willis, Landon Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2017
|Court Case
|201704769
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Willis, Landon Lee (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5310 Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 23:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Crowder, Janel Alexis
|Arrest Date
|05-25-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Crowder, Janel Alexis (B /F/20) Cited on Charge of Reckless Driving- Disregard, at 14035 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/25/2017 3:14:30 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich Sr, K C
|Name
|Croutch, Ka`nesha Arne
|Arrest Date
|05-25-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Croutch, Ka`nesha Arne (B /F/29) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 1199 Concord Av/w Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2017 11:49:13 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|05-25-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/15) VICTIM of Rape-2nd Degree (C), at [Address], between 21:00, 5/18/2017 and 23:00, 5/18/2017. Reported: 00:28, 5/25/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Davis, G A
|Name
|Graber, Clara Neely
|Arrest Date
|05-25-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Graber, Clara Neely (B /F/78) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 906 Clark St, Wingate, NC, between 00:43, 5/25/2017 and 00:43, 5/25/2017. Reported: 00:43, 5/25/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Fitchett, D A
|Name
|Wyles, Harvey Bejamin
|Arrest Date
|05-25-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Wyles, Harvey Bejamin (W /M/79) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 6714 Wampum Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 12:00, 5/18/2017 and 00:12, 5/18/2017. Reported: 10:22, 5/25/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|05-25-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/03) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at [Address], between 13:00, 5/24/2017 and 13:01, 5/24/2017. Reported: 12:33, 5/25/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Buckingham, D A
|Name
|Rathbun, Randy Mark
|Arrest Date
|05-25-2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|
|Description
|Rathbun, Randy Mark (W /M/62) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 3038 Matthews Indian Trail Rd, Stallings, NC, between 15:35, 5/25/2017 and 15:35, 5/25/2017. Reported: 15:35, 5/25/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Cunningham, M T