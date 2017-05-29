Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-29-2017

Warning
|Name
|Brandenburg, Cara Marie
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2017
|Court Case
|201704864
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Brandenburg, Cara Marie (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3001 Semmes Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/29/2017 00:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, J
|Name
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeen
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2017
|Court Case
|201703791
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeen (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 872 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2017 04:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Harrison, M J
|Name
|Thompson, Joshua Charles
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2017
|Court Case
|201704866
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Joshua Charles (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3322 Belk Mill Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/29/2017 06:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Dilling, Casey Mcswain
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1( Poss Herion) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Poss Herion, Pdp, Poss Stolen Go (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( Dwi,Dwlr) (M),
|Description
|Dilling, Casey Mcswain (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1( Poss Herion) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(poss Herion, Pdp, Poss Stolen Go (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( Dwi,dwlr) (M), at 3322 Belk Mill Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/29/2017 06:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Catoe, Amie Lynn
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2017
|Court Case
|201703792
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Catoe, Amie Lynn (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2017 09:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Martinez, Cody Douglas
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Comply, M (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Cody Douglas (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Comply, M (M), [Missing Address], on 5/29/2017 10:55.
|Arresting Officer
|
|Name
|Mcgraw, James Patrick
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2017
|Court Case
|201703796
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Mcgraw, James Patrick (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2436 Ashcraft Ave, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2017 12:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Melton, Robert Alder
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Assault), M (M),
|Description
|Melton, Robert Alder (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Assault), M (M), at 621 Jackson Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/29/2017 14:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Contino, G
|Name
|Chavis, Dewayne Brayboy
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) No Operators License (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Fail To Report Accident (M),
|Description
|Chavis, Dewayne Brayboy (I /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) No Operators License (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Fail To Report Accident (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Pineville, NC, on 5/29/2017 18:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Ramirez, Luz
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2017
|Court Case
|201703806
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Ramirez, Luz (W /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1300 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2017 21:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L
|Name
|Melendez, Ana Mercedes
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2017
|Court Case
|201703805
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Melendez, Ana Mercedes (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1300 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2017 21:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Lowery, John Raymond
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Lowery, John Raymond (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4210 High Shoals Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2017 22:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Osborne, Robert James
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2017
|Court Case
|
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Osborne, Robert James (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2017 23:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, J R