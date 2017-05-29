Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-29-2017

May 29, 2017

Name Brandenburg, Cara Marie
Arrest Date 05/29/2017
Court Case 201704864
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Brandenburg, Cara Marie (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3001 Semmes Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/29/2017 00:23.
Arresting Officer Keziah, J

Name Mccain, Desmond Rakeen
Arrest Date 05/29/2017
Court Case 201703791
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Mccain, Desmond Rakeen (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 872 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2017 04:10.
Arresting Officer Harrison, M J

Name Thompson, Joshua Charles
Arrest Date 05/29/2017
Court Case 201704866
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Thompson, Joshua Charles (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3322 Belk Mill Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/29/2017 06:11.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Dilling, Casey Mcswain
Arrest Date 05/29/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1( Poss Herion) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Poss Herion, Pdp, Poss Stolen Go (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( Dwi,Dwlr) (M),
Description Dilling, Casey Mcswain (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1( Poss Herion) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(poss Herion, Pdp, Poss Stolen Go (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( Dwi,dwlr) (M), at 3322 Belk Mill Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/29/2017 06:13.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Catoe, Amie Lynn
Arrest Date 05/29/2017
Court Case 201703792
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Catoe, Amie Lynn (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2017 09:17.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Martinez, Cody Douglas
Arrest Date 05/29/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Comply, M (M),
Description Martinez, Cody Douglas (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Comply, M (M), [Missing Address], on 5/29/2017 10:55.
Arresting Officer  

Name Mcgraw, James Patrick
Arrest Date 05/29/2017
Court Case 201703796
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Mcgraw, James Patrick (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2436 Ashcraft Ave, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2017 12:38.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Melton, Robert Alder
Arrest Date 05/29/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Assault), M (M),
Description Melton, Robert Alder (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Assault), M (M), at 621 Jackson Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/29/2017 14:25.
Arresting Officer Contino, G

Name Chavis, Dewayne Brayboy
Arrest Date 05/29/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) No Operators License (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Fail To Report Accident (M),
Description Chavis, Dewayne Brayboy (I /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) No Operators License (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Fail To Report Accident (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Pineville, NC, on 5/29/2017 18:27.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Ramirez, Luz
Arrest Date 05/29/2017
Court Case 201703806
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Ramirez, Luz (W /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1300 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2017 21:38.
Arresting Officer Sykes, T L

Name Melendez, Ana Mercedes
Arrest Date 05/29/2017
Court Case 201703805
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Melendez, Ana Mercedes (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1300 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2017 21:38.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Lowery, John Raymond
Arrest Date 05/29/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Lowery, John Raymond (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4210 High Shoals Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2017 22:47.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Osborne, Robert James
Arrest Date 05/29/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Osborne, Robert James (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2017 23:35.
Arresting Officer Belk, J R
