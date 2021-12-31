Union County Arrests and Mugshots 12-31-2021

December 31, 2021

Name Goodman, Johnny Lee
Arrest Date 12/31/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Unauth. Use Of Mv) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Goodman, Johnny Lee (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(unauth. Use Of Mv) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 13800-BLK Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/31/2021 00:03.
Arresting Officer Weeks, S C

Name Gomez, Axel Castrejon
Arrest Date 12/31/2021
Court Case 202109295
Charge 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Show Cause) (M),
Description Gomez, Axel Castrejon (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(show Cause) (M), at 1400-BLK Old Hwy 74, Marshville, NC, on 12/31/2021 01:22.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Walls, Stephen Roger
Arrest Date 12/31/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (Court Order Viol- Dwi Court), M (M),
Description Walls, Stephen Roger (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (court Order Viol- Dwi Court), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2021 07:54.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Barnhorst, Kenneth Allen
Arrest Date 12/31/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Of Cocaine, Dwlr Impaired) (F),
Description Barnhorst, Kenneth Allen (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Of Cocaine, Dwlr Impaired) (F), at 1100-BLK Clarksville Campground Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2021 09:43.
Arresting Officer Deese, J P

Name Leyva, Abelino Ramirez
Arrest Date 12/31/2021
Court Case 202108071
Charge Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M),
Description Leyva, Abelino Ramirez (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M), at 1800-BLK Travis Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/31/2021 10:33.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Walsh, Neil Kendall
Arrest Date 12/31/2021
Court Case 202108339
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Walsh, Neil Kendall (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2021 13:24.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Walsh, Neil Kendall
Arrest Date 12/31/2021
Court Case 202108340
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Walsh, Neil Kendall (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2021 13:36.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Smith, Priscilla Ann
Arrest Date 12/31/2021
Court Case 202108348
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Smith, Priscilla Ann (B /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2021 18:06.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Lafone, Dale Eugene
Arrest Date 12/31/2021
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (Molestation Of Minor), F (F),
Description Lafone, Dale Eugene (W /M/71) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (molestation Of Minor), F (F), at 1100-BLK Hawthorne Dr, Stallings, NC, on 12/31/2021 18:38.
Arresting Officer Thomas, K

Name Fellrath, Derek Bradley
Arrest Date 12/31/2021
Court Case 202109342
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), And 3) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M),
Description Fellrath, Derek Bradley (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), and 3) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M), at 7500-BLK Russell Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/31/2021 20:09.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Patrick, Jasmine Nicole
Arrest Date 12/31/2021
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 1St Deg (M),
Description Patrick, Jasmine Nicole (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 1st Deg (M), at 2600-BLK W Monroe Expressway, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2021 20:32.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Walls, Jasime Seirra
Arrest Date 12/31/2021
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 1St Deg (M),
Description Walls, Jasime Seirra (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 1st Deg (M), at Monroe Expressway/us 601, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2021 20:35.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Weed, Erin Ashley
Arrest Date 12/31/2021
Court Case 202108352
Charge Fugitive, F (F),
Description Weed, Erin Ashley (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, F (F), at 500-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2021 20:41.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Ibele, Logan Cole
Arrest Date 12/31/2021
Court Case 202109345
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
Description Ibele, Logan Cole (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 2500-BLK E Monroe Exwy, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 12/31/2021 21:41.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Galvan, Omar
Arrest Date 12/31/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
Description Galvan, Omar (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 3700-BLK Suburban Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/31/2021 21:42.
Arresting Officer Hubbard, K N

Name Naylor, Christopher Shane
Arrest Date 12/31/2021
Court Case 202101085
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Naylor, Christopher Shane (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 500-BLK Friendship Dr, Stallings, NC, on 12/31/2021 21:56.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R
Share

Comments are closed.