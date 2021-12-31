Union County Arrests and Mugshots 12-31-2021

|Name
|Goodman, Johnny Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Unauth. Use Of Mv) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Goodman, Johnny Lee (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(unauth. Use Of Mv) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 13800-BLK Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/31/2021 00:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C
|Name
|Gomez, Axel Castrejon
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|202109295
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Show Cause) (M),
|Description
|Gomez, Axel Castrejon (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(show Cause) (M), at 1400-BLK Old Hwy 74, Marshville, NC, on 12/31/2021 01:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Walls, Stephen Roger
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (Court Order Viol- Dwi Court), M (M),
|Description
|Walls, Stephen Roger (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (court Order Viol- Dwi Court), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2021 07:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Barnhorst, Kenneth Allen
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Of Cocaine, Dwlr Impaired) (F),
|Description
|Barnhorst, Kenneth Allen (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Of Cocaine, Dwlr Impaired) (F), at 1100-BLK Clarksville Campground Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2021 09:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Deese, J P
|Name
|Leyva, Abelino Ramirez
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|202108071
|Charge
|Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Leyva, Abelino Ramirez (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M), at 1800-BLK Travis Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/31/2021 10:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Walsh, Neil Kendall
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|202108339
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Walsh, Neil Kendall (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2021 13:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Walsh, Neil Kendall
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|202108340
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Walsh, Neil Kendall (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2021 13:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Smith, Priscilla Ann
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|202108348
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Smith, Priscilla Ann (B /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2021 18:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Lafone, Dale Eugene
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (Molestation Of Minor), F (F),
|Description
|Lafone, Dale Eugene (W /M/71) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (molestation Of Minor), F (F), at 1100-BLK Hawthorne Dr, Stallings, NC, on 12/31/2021 18:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, K
|Name
|Fellrath, Derek Bradley
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|202109342
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), And 3) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M),
|Description
|Fellrath, Derek Bradley (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), and 3) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M), at 7500-BLK Russell Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/31/2021 20:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Patrick, Jasmine Nicole
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 1St Deg (M),
|Description
|Patrick, Jasmine Nicole (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 1st Deg (M), at 2600-BLK W Monroe Expressway, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2021 20:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Walls, Jasime Seirra
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 1St Deg (M),
|Description
|Walls, Jasime Seirra (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 1st Deg (M), at Monroe Expressway/us 601, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2021 20:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Weed, Erin Ashley
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|202108352
|Charge
|Fugitive, F (F),
|Description
|Weed, Erin Ashley (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, F (F), at 500-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2021 20:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Ibele, Logan Cole
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|202109345
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
|Description
|Ibele, Logan Cole (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 2500-BLK E Monroe Exwy, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 12/31/2021 21:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Galvan, Omar
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
|Description
|Galvan, Omar (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 3700-BLK Suburban Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/31/2021 21:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Hubbard, K N
|Name
|Naylor, Christopher Shane
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2021
|Court Case
|202101085
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Naylor, Christopher Shane (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 500-BLK Friendship Dr, Stallings, NC, on 12/31/2021 21:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R