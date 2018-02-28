Union County Child Injured After School Fight

A Union County child was injured after a fight that took place at their school.

The fight occurred at Walter Bickett Elementary School, which is Pre-K through fifth grade, during recess after lunch. According to authorities, several classes were at recess with multiple teachers supervising the students.

Two students became involved in a fight, which resulted in the injury of one of the students. The chid was taken to the hospital in an abundance of caution, with the principle of the school accompanying the student.

Police have not released the ages of the students, and havre said that the families of both of the students have been notified of the incident.

Investigations are taking place to find out what happened and to determine whether any charges will be filed in the case.