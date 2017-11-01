Union County Teacher Arrested for Sex With Student

A teacher in Union County has been arrested this week after being accused of engaging in sexual activity with a student.

Police have accused 64-year-old Larry Robinson of Monroe with the crime after police in Monroe received a tip regarding the illegal relationship.

According to reports, the encounters began in 2014 when the student was a junior at Central Academy of Technology and Arts. The relationship then continued past when the student graduated from the Union County Public School in 2015.

Investigations took place from the time that police received the tip. During investigations, police interviewed everyone involved in the case and collected evidence which led to the arrest of the teacher.

Robinson was arrested after these investigations occurred, and was taken to the Monroe Police Department.

Robinson was charged with five counts of felony sexual conduct with a student, and five counts of felony taking indecent liberties with a student.

According to Dr. Kim Fisenne, spokesperson for Union County Public Schools, the teacher will not be teaching classes for an indefinite period of time. However, Fisenne did not release whether Robinson has been suspended from the school.