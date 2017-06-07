Union County Teen Arrested for Car Robbery Spree

A teen in Union County has been arrested after he was connected to a spree of thefts that happened in May.

On a memorable morning for many car owners, the 18-year-old teen approached 20 vehicles in the Meriweather area in Indian Trail and stole items including coins and cash from the vehicles.

Investigators of the incident used updated forensic technology to help identify a suspect. After collecting evidence, investigators were able to identify Jacob Lewis Kemling as the suspect who had committed the thefts and break-ins.

The Matthews teen was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 37 crimes total, 26 of which were felony charges. Kemling will appear in court on July 11.

Police said that the vehicles all had one thing in common: they were unlocked at the time of the crimes. Officers say that the best way to prevent making your car an easy target is to lock it, even when it is in your driveway.