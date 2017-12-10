Update: Rock Hill Man Shot in SWAT Stand-off Released from Hospital and Arrested

Jacob Dean Patterson, who was shot in a stand-off with the Rock Hill SWAT team on Thanksgiving day after he barricaded himself in his home and refused to comply with local police, has been released from the hospital and was formally arrested on Thursday night.

Patterson, 30, of 515 Hutchinson Street, is now in jail at the Rock Hill police department. His bond hearing is scheduled for 2 P.M. on Friday. According to police, Patterson is charged with five counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.

The officers who shot Patterson were identified by Rock Hill police spokesman Capt. Mark Bollinger as Lt. Carlos Culbreath and Officer Christopher Rowe. According to the police report, they neutralized the subject after he repeatedly refused to obey commands to lay down his weapon and cooperate.

The shooting is still being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division.