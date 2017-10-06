Upsurge in Armed Robberies in Uptown Charlotte

Police have been investigating several armed robberies that have occurred in uptown Charlotte in the past week.

The robberies have all occurred in or near Charlotte’s South End neighborhood. According to police reports, at least five armed robberies have occurred in this part of town in the last week.

One such case occurred on Saturday morning on Summit Avenue near South Tyron Street. A 27-year-old male victim was walking the short distance home. The victim, Thadd Burns, reported that he had left a friend’s house at around 5:30 a.m. but was approached by a suspect who came up to him holding a gun, and pointed the weapon at his chest. The suspect threatened him and demanded possessions. The man was able to steal cash, credit cards, and a cell phone from Burns.

Another incident happened just hours before near Hawkins and Tremont. A 24-year-old woman was reportedly targeted and robbed.

The most recent incident occurred in the middle of the day in the 900 block of North Tyron Street. The victim, a 39-year-old man, was crossing underneath a bridge on his way from the Urban Ministry Center when he was approached by a man with a gun. The suspect put the gun in the victim’s stomach and demanded money. The victim handed over $150 and the suspect left the scene.

Police say that they are now in full investigation of the incidents. They are not sure at this time whether the robberies are related in any way and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-344-1600.