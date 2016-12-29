Upsurge of Gun Crime in Charlotte During the Week of Christmas

The days leading up to Christmas and after Christmas were particularly violent for the city of Charlotte. Residents of Charlotte were feeling unsafe after multiple shootings took place within a period of just a few days.

The first shooting happened at 2:00 in the morning on Christmas Eve. According to authorities, a man was

shot in the abdomen during a brawl in the parking lot of Bankers Raw Bar. The man was said to be in critical condition.

On Christmas Day Fredrick Michael Handy was brought to the hospital after being shot in his apartment at 6:00 in the evening. Handy was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have charged Parish Huntley of the crime.

Also on Christmas, two related shootings happened within an hour of each other next to the 360 Lounge and on Nevin Road. Thankfully, no injuries occurred at either of these shootings.

On Tuesday Charlotte police investigated yet another shooting at a house on Erskine Drive. The perpetrator shot into a home in the middle of the night. Police were speaking to residents in this neighborhood on Tuesday to determine more details in hopes of catching and apprehending the person responsible. Residents of this neighborhood expressed fear and shock that the shooting had taken place so close to their homes, but no one was injured.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shootings that took place in all of these events. Many residents of Charlotte are shaken up after the tumultuous Christmas weekend.

