Victim Dies Six Months After Shooting, Suspect Charged with Murder

A suspect in a shooting has been charged with murder six months after the incident. The charges come after the victim died in the hospital this month.

The shooting occurred all the way back in the fall of 2017. The victim, Christopher McDuffle, sustained serious gunshot wounds after 23-year-old Thomas Whitt Jr. shot him. The two men had known each other prior to the shooting, according to police, and were arguing when Whitt shot McDuffle.

The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where he was to remain for the next six months.

At the time, the suspect was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of marijuana.

The suspect died as a result of these injuries on March 2, causing the suspect to be charged in the 86th homicide of 2017. Police say that Whitt is the only suspect they are investigating in the case.