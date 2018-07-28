Victim Injured in Chester Shooting

A person was injured on Friday in a shooting that took place in Chester.

Police responded to the scene on Friday morning and found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg. According to reports, the shooting took place on York Street. Police did not release any information regarding the victim, and the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

City police are now investigating to determine possible suspects as well as the motive of the shooting. The shooting, they confirmed, occurred within city limits and as such is being investigated solely by city police.

The city of Chester has seen an upswing in violence the past couple of days as this is the second shooting within 24 hours.