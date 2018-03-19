Victim Shot in Stomach in East Charlotte

Police are investigating after a person was shot in the stomach in east Charlotte.

The shooting took place at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police responded to the scene in the 5600 block of Farmpond Lane to find the victim suffering from serious injuries.

The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where they were treated for life-threatening wounds to the stomach.

Investigations are now taking place, but police have not said whether they have any suspects yet.

Anyone with any information on this or other crimes can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600.