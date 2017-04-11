Victim’s Son Confirmed as Suspect in Monday Stabbing

A victim’s son was confirmed as the suspect in a stabbing that took place on Monday in north Charlotte.

The incident which occurred in the 5600 block of Hubbard Point Drive took place at around 7:00 a.m. The victim, 50-year-old Marcella Lightner Thrash, was found at the scene with stab wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The victim’s son, 26-year-old Dionte Marquel Long, had remained on the scene and was taken into custody after the incident to be questioned. After being interviewed at CMPD headquarters, Long was arrested and charged for the murder of his mother. He was then transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say that of the 28 homicides that have taken place this year, including this most recent incident, 11 of them have been related to domestic violence. Carolina legislators say they are hoping to pass laws that will increase the consequences for domestic violence in an attempt to minimize these incidents.