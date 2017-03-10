West Charlotte Fire Results in Two Injuries

A fire that occurred in a home in west Charlotte resulted in the injury of two people and one animal on Friday.

The fire occurred on Friday morning at approximately 7:30 a.m. Police and firefighters responded to the situation to find flames inside a residence in the 1100 block of Fern Avenue.

According to reports, the fire had begun in the kitchen and spread to other parts of the house. After investigations, firefighters discovered that one, if not more, of the smoke detectors in the house was non-functional at the time of the fire, and thus did not alert the residents to the flames.

Reports say that two men were inside the home at the time of the fire, and both jumped from a window to escape the smoke and flames. Both sustained injuries. One of the victims of the fire sustained life-threatening burns, and the other sustained serious burns. Both were taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment. In addition, a dog was taken from the home, and taken away to be treated by a veterinarian.