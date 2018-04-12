Woman Arrested After Bringing Loaded Gun Through Airport Security

A woman has been arrested after she tried to bring a loaded gun through airport security on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The woman, identified as 44-year-old Shannon Callahan of York County, had placed the weapon in her carry-on bag, disregarding many posted signs that weapons and ammunition of any kind are not allowed through security.

The bag was passing through checkpoint A when an officer with the Transportation Security Administration spotted the gun. Members of the TSA said that the weapon was a .22 Magnum revolver, and it was fully loaded.

Callahan was arrested and booked into Mecklenburg County where she received misdemeanor charges of possession of firearm on city property. Her court date was scheduled for June 4.

Authorities noted that firearms can be placed in checked luggage provided they are encased in a hard shell case and placed separately from ammunition.

This incident is not unique. Reports indicate there were nearly 70 incidents similar to this in 2017, and 17 firearms were already detected and seized this year at the airport’s checkpoints.