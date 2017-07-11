Woman Arrested After Entering Home, Threatening Occupants With a Knife

A woman in Rock Hill has been arrested after she trespassed into a home and threatened the occupants with a knife.

The incident occurred at around 9:00 p.m. in Eden Terrence while children who lived in the home and their friends from a neighboring house were swimming in the backyard. An unknown woman came into the home screaming at the top of her lungs. The children reported that she had approached them as they were swimming and hit one of the children in the face.

The children were able to escape and contacted their dad who was at the neighbor’s house. The man returned to his home to find the woman in the kitchen stabbing the refrigerator with a kitchen knife. She turned towards him and tried to assault him, but he was able to hold her with a choke hold until police arrived.

When officers arrived at the house they attempted verbal commands, but the woman would not respond so officers used force to detain and arrest her. She was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

The woman was identified as 46-year-old Dana Lynn Harmon. She was charged with burglary and assault and battery.