Woman Arrested After Searching for Hitman to Kill Her Husband

A woman in Gaston County has been arrested after she tried to hire a hitman to kill her husband.

After Gaston County Police discovered that 31-year-old Jessica Philbeck was searching for a person that she could hire to kill her husband, she was taken into custody and taken to Gaston County Jail. He is now being held under a $1 million secured bond. The arrest occurred on Monday.

Philbeck is now being charged with soliciting a murder. According to police, this is not her first encounter with the law. Philbeck has also been charged in the recent past with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, larceny, and probation violation.