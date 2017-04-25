Woman Arrested After Stealing Inhalants From Wal-Mart

A woman was arrested in Gastonia after stealing inhalants from a Wal-Mart.

The woman was 25-year-old Erin Morgan Clark. Police reported that she had caused trouble at the Wal-Mart, which is located at 3000 E. Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia, previously, causing the security at the store to warn her not to enter the store again. However, Clark did enter the Wal-Mart again, reportedly stealing three air cans and a beverage. She hid them on her person and then left the store. Clark later inhaled the contents of the cans.

Police also reported that Clark is also being accused of punching another woman in the face. They did not state whether this assault happened at the Wal-Mart or on a separate occasion.

Police arrested Clark on charges of second-degree trespassing, inhaling toxic vapors, shoplifting and concealed goods, and assault. She was booked into Gaston County Jail without bond on Monday.