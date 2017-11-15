Woman Arrested Following High Sped Chase

A woman was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase.

The chase began in Clover, South Carolina on White Street. According to local police, a call was made at approximately 5:00 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle. When police arrived at the scene they found the female suspect along with a male inside the car. As police pulled up, the man got out of the car and the woman drove away, hitting one of the police cruiser vehicles in the process.

Police initiated a chase of the suspect which went through York County into Gaston County and finally ended in Cleveland County. The vehicles reached speeds of up to 90 mph during the chase. Police arrested the suspect in Cleveland County. The woman was identified as Katie Atkins.

Atkins will be extradited back to York County where she will face multiple charges relating to the incident.