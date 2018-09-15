Woman Arrested For Breaking Toddler’s Ribs in Bessemer City

A woman in Bessemer City has been arrested after she abused a toddler, breaking the child’s ribs and causing other injuries.

The incident happened sometime between June 1, 2018 and July 20, 2018. According to police reports, the child, who was 18 months old at the time of the incident, received numerous injuries including two black eyes, bruising on the small of the back, bruising and other injury around the neck, and eight broken ribs.

25-year-old Schvonnah Plemmons was accused of abusing the child, and was arrested and charged with one count of felony intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury. Police have not released the relationship of Plemmons to the child.

The suspect was booked into Gaston County jail where she is under a $150,000 bond.