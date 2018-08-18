Woman Arrested For North Charlotte Murder

A woman has been arrested in a murder that took place on August 12 in north Charlotte.

Initial reports indicated that a 23-year-old man had been found dead at a home on Farlow Road. The grandmother of the victim found him and called police, saying that he was unresponsive. When police arrived, they found the man. He was identified as Justin William Miller, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, University City Division Officers found and arrested 26-year-old Kavona Alexus McLean. She was charged with Miller’s murder.

Investigations revealed that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 704- 432-8477.