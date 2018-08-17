Woman Arrested For Sexually Abusing Foster Child

A woman in Iredell County has been arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a foster child.

Police reported that the woman, identified as 43-year-old Christina Davis Jolly, was the caretaker of the male child at the time of the incident. The juvenile was under the age of 15, and was a foster child.

Further information states that Jolly was a teacher with the Iredell Statesville School System up until the time of the investigation. However, the child was not a student of the suspect.

After initial investigations, Jolly was ordered to give up her foster parent rights and to cease all contact with the young man. Although this order was given in July, it was later discovered that she continued to contact with him through social media.

After her arrest, Jolly was charged with five counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child of 15 years of age or younger. She was held in the Iredell County Detention Center and given a $200,000 bond.

The subsequent contact prompted two more counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child of 15 years of age or younger and was given an additional bond of $75,000.