Woman Arrested in Connection to Clover Kidnapping and Assault

A woman has been arrested in connection to a kidnapping and assault that occurred on June 18 in Clover.

The accused, 25-year-old Jennifer Lynn Dale, was just one of four attackers that broke into a Clover house in June, forced them outside, attacked them, and demand money. According to the residents of the home, the masked suspects entered the home holding shotguns and demanded that the residents leave the home and get down on their knees.

The four suspects, who were known to the victims, had apparantly come to the home to collect a .45 caliber chrome plated pistol which they had given to one of the residents by way of a loan. They demanded the gun, and fired several shots.

As a result of the attack, several of the inhabitants of the house were injured. One man sustained a head injury, and one boy had minor injuries after he was hit with a gun.

Dale was seen inside the bedroom of the home with a shotgun, and later driving from the scene in her vehicle. She has been charged with three counts of kidnapping, two counts of attempted murder, assault and battery, possession of a weapon during violent crime, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Also arrested in connection to the incident were 24-year-old Denareay Morshon Pendergrass, 24-year-old Kejuan Dye, and 24-year-old Darron Adams.