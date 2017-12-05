Woman Arrested in Connection to Crash that Killed 14-month-old

A woman has been arrested in connection to a crash that resulted in the death of a 14-month-old.

The crash occurred earlier this week near the intersection of N. Graham Street and Plymouth Avenue. According to police reports, the woman, Dora Del Carmen Sosa, was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla at the time of the accident. Sosa was attempting to pass a large truck, but changed lanes into a lane where a truck was at a stand-still waiting to turn left. In an attempt to miss the truck, she swerved into oncoming traffic, causing a head on collision with a Toyota Camry.

The accident resulted in life-threatening injuries to a 14-month-old child, who was in the vehicle with Sosa at the time of the collision, as well as serious injuries to the drivers of both vehicles.

All three were transported to the hospital. The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

After initial investigations, police determined that, although the child was in the car seat at the time of the accident, it was not being used properly. The passenger seat was also being misused at the time. Because of these allegations, Sosa has been charged in connection with incident.

Sosa was later released from the hospital and transported from there to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where she was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse, and operating without a license.

Police do not suspect that alcohol or speeding contributed to the accident.