Woman Assaulted and Carjacked at Local McDonald’s

Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted and carjacked at a local McDonald’s.

Police were called to the McDonald’s at the Quail Corner Shopping Center on Park road in south Charlotte after a call was made just after 8:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

The 41-year-old woman told police that she was in her car, a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, when a robber approached the vehicle armed with a knife. The robber punched the woman in the face and then forced her out of her vehicle. The robber then fled the scene in the victim’s car.

The victim told police that, in addition to her car, the suspect also got away with her purse, which contained her credit cards, driver’s license, and cash, as well as her phone, all of which were in the car at the time of the theft.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries connected to the incident.

Investigations are now taking place. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.