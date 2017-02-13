Woman Assaulted Outside a Bojangle’s in Matthews

A woman was assaulted by a man outside of a Bojangle’s in Matthews this weekend.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon just after 12:15. According to reports, the unnamed woman was in the parking lot of the Bojangle’s in the 11100 block of East Independence Boulevard when the suspect attacked her during a domestic dispute, and seriously injured her. Police have not released if there was a weapon involved.

The suspect’s name is Jimmy L. Rogers. He is 42-years-old, black, 5-foot-11-inches, has dreadlocks, a medium build, and was wearing glasses. At the time of the attack, he was also wearing jeans, a dark blue hoodie, and light brown Timberland boots.

The suspect fled immediately after the incident, and is now being sought by police. Officials say that the suspect is a convicted felon who has been charged before for violent crimes and is considered dangerous. If he is seen, police advise that he not be approached but rather police should be notified immediately.