Woman Attempts to Smother Her 1-Year-Old Son at Local Hospital

A woman is under arrest after attempting to smother her 1-year-old son with a pillow while at a local hospital.

According to police, the child and his mother were at Levine Children’s Hospital. The child was left alone with his mother in his room when staff were alerted to changes and abnormalities in the child’s breathing and other vital signs.

Hospital staff wer able to check on the boy, and when watching video surveillance, were able to see the mother attempting to smother the child with a pillow. CMPD was called to the scene on Monday and they took the mother, 32-year-old Maggie Dixon, into custody.

The mother was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Detectives say that the child remains at the hospital under the care of hospital staff and other family members.