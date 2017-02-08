Woman Charged After Attacking Son with Samurai Sword

A woman from Gaston County was charged this week after attacking her son and grandson with a samurai sword.

According to reports, Mechelle Diane Willis entered into an altercation with her son on Monday. During the argument, Willis wielded a samurai sword and swung it fully sheathed at the head of her son. According to police, the sword was sheathed in a wooden covering .

Her son was carrying her grandson at the time of the assault, increasing the severity and number of crimes she was charged with. The child, who is 2-years-old, was treated by medical personnel along with Willis’s son after the incident. Both victims were released from the hospital soon after treatment.

Willis was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon with a child present, and misdemeanor assault on a child under 12. She was taken to Gaston County Jail and placed under $10,000 bond.