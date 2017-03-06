Woman Charged After Fatal Crash

A woman has been charged after a fatal crash that took place after a shooting on February 14.

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Kristin Renee Bradley, had fled in her 2010 Honda Civic following a shooting in the 3600 block of Arklow Road. Police say that the father of the victim of the shooting began chasing the three passengers of the car after the shooting. Bradley fled east on W.T. Harris Boulevard where she eventually crashed the vehicle, sliding it off the road and striking multiple trees. The car finally came to a rest on its side.

During the course of the crash, the passenger in the back seat, 18-year-old Kasey Anne Vance, was killed. Both Bradley and the front seat passenger, 20-year-old Michelle Carlina Morales, were hospitalized with serious injuries due to the crash.

No charges have been made in the shooting case, but Bradley was arrested on Friday in connection with Vance’s death. She was charged with felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, driving while impaired, reckless driving, and no operator’s license. She was placed in Mecklenburg County Jail and given a bond of $68,000.

No more details were available on the shooting, but police have said that the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.