Woman Charged After Punching Man Who Complained About Her Child

A woman in York County was charged after punching a man who complained about her child crying in a restaurant.

The incident occurred at Luke’s Sports Bar and Grill in Rock Hill. According to the mother of the child, 25-year-old Shacoya Long, she and her son were there to celebrate his second birthday. As they were getting ready to leave, the child began crying, sparking noise complaints around the restaurant.

Long heard one man yell “I can’t hear myself talk,” and the mother snapped, according to eyewitnesses, and punched the man.

Police quickly arrived at the scene and charged the young mother with assault and battery. If convicted, she may spend up to 30 days in jail.

Long says that it was her past experience with being bullied that struck such a strong chord with her and caused her to act the way she did.

In the meantime, conversations have been struck regarding whether children should be allowed in restaurants such as Luke’s Sports Bar and Grill with disagreement on both sides. Some customers feel that parents should control their children’s behavior while in public, while others feel that they should not be restricted as to where they bring their children, as leaving them home with a sitter is a luxury that many cannot afford.