Woman Charged Following Collision With CMPD Officer

A woman has been charged after she collided with a motorcycle being driven by a CMPD officer.

The incident occurred on Friday morning in uptown Charlotte just before 10:00 a.m. The woman was driving in her vehicle on Keswick Avenue and was attempting to turn onto North Graham Street when she pulled in front of the officer who was riding on North Graham Street. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The officer, identified as Michael Horman, was thrown from his motorcycle in the crash. The driver of the vehicle did stay on the scene until authorities arrived. Officer Horman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Police identified the driver of the car as 27-year-old Lamonda Sloan. She was charged with driving with a revoked license as well as having a fictitious license plate.